Global Cell Surface Markers Strategic Business Report 2023-2030: Research Dominates Cell Surface Markers Market, Clinical Diagnostics to Exhibit Fastest Growth

The global market for Cell Surface Markers estimated at US$749.1 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Antibodies, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.7% CAGR and reach US$981.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the PCR Arrays segment is estimated at 6.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
This extensive analysis comprises multiple tables presenting information on Cell Surface Markers, Antibodies, PCR Arrays, T Cell, B Cell, NK Cell, Monocyte Cell, Other Cell Types, Research, Clinical, Academic & Research Institutes, Hospitals & Clinical Laboratories, and Other End-Uses.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $342.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.8% CAGR
The Cell Surface Markers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$342.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$131.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
It includes data on annual sales trends, historical performance, and a forward-looking perspective from 2014 to 2030 across various geographic regions, such as the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. These tables offer valuable insights into the evolving market dynamics and future prospects in these sectors.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.5% and 8.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.9% CAGR.
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Cell Surface Markers: A Prelude
- Researchers Indentify Over-Expression of CD8 Marker on Cytotoxic T-Cells in Patients with COVID-19 Infection
- Cell Surface Markers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Hospitals Eye on CRP as Diagnostic Marker to Distinguish Common Cold from COVID-19
- Robust Demand for Analytical Techniques and Focus on Timely Diagnosis Drive Growth of Global Cell Surface Markers Market
- Research Dominates Cell Surface Markers Market, Clinical Diagnostics to Exhibit Fastest Growth
- Flow Cytometers Lead the Cell Surface Markers Market
- T and B Cells Dominate the Market
- Developed Regions: Major Revenue Contributors
- Developing Regions Drive Future Growth
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- High Uptake in Drug Discovery Applications Widens Market Prospects
- Role of Flow Cytometry in Cell Line Development
- Multicolor Flow Cytometry Offers Perfect Option to Understand B-Cell Development
- Hematology Analyzers Gain Traction in Cell Surface Marker Identification
- Growing Hematology Analyzers Market Witnesses Steady Growth
- Key Technology Trends in Hematology Analyzers Market
- Rising Cancer Incidence Worldwide Spurs Demand For Cell Surface Markers
- Select Markers for Cancer Stem Cell Identification
- Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
- Global Number of New Cancer Cases and Cancer-related Deaths by Cancer Site for 2018
- Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths (in Million) by Region for 2018
- Use of CD Markers in Identification and Classification of Leukocyte Populations
- Most Common CD markers for Flow Cytometry
- Growing Significance of Personalized Medicine: An Opportunity for Cell Surface Markers
- Global Personalized Medicine Market: Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2019 and 2024
- RNA Sequencing Emerges as Potential Approach to Identify Cell Surface Markers for Enabling Precision Medicine
- Cell Surface Markers Grows Significantly in Stem Cell Research
- Select Cell Surface Markers Used in Stem Cell Identification and Characterization
- Hematopoietic Stem Cell Markers Provide Useful Insights into Hematopoiesis
- Genetically Engineered CAR T-Cells Present Potential Weapon to Eliminate Cancer Stem Cells and Prevent Recurrence of Cancer
- Key Models
- CSC Population & Noteworthy Markers
- ALDH
- CD44
- CD90
- CD133
- EpCAM & EGFR
- Immunotherapy Targets Natural Killer Cells to Offer Hope for Cancer Patients
- Cell Surface Markers Identification Assumes Critical Importance amid Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
- Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others
- Rising Diabetes Prevalence Presents Opportunity for Cell Surface Markers: Number of Adults (20-79) with Diabetes (in Millions) by Region for 2017 and 2045
- Aging Demographics Present Opportunities for Cell Surface Markers
- Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide: Breakdown of Number of People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019 and 2030
- Clinical Management of Autoimmune Diseases
- Flow Cytometry Remains the Gold Standard in HIV Testing and Monitoring
- Global HIV Prevalence: 2019
- Increased Emphasis on Lab Automation Builds Opportunities
- Increasing Investments on Advanced Equipment in Disease Diagnosis Underpin Volume Growth
- Growing Focus on Data Management in Research Programs Extends Opportunities
- Rat Markers
- Lineage and Antibodies Specific Rat Markers
- Commonly Used Key Rat Markers by Antibodies and Research Area/Target Cell
- New Anti-Rat Antibodies Products Expand Scope of Applications
- ED Clone Anti-Rat Antibodies by Marker and Cell Type
- Rat Flow Cytometry Panels
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 70 Featured)
- Abbott Laboratories, Inc.
- Beckman Coulter, Inc.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- Cardinal Health, Inc.
- BD Biosciences
- Bio-Techne Corporation
- Cosmo Bio Co., Ltd.
- A. Menarini Diagnostics Srl
- BML, Inc.
- Cellavision AB
- Diatron MI Zrt
- Apogee Flow Systems Ltd.
- Cytonome/ST, LLC
- Dako Denmark A/S
- ACEA Biosciences, Inc.
