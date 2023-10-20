Agricultural Sprayers - Global Strategic Business Report 2023 - Growing Farm Sizes and Increase in Corporate Farming Necessitates Use of Mechanized Equipment, Fuels Demand

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agricultural Sprayers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Agricultural Sprayers Market to Reach $3.8 Billion by 2030
The global market for Agricultural Sprayers estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Handheld, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.5% CAGR and reach US$269.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Self-Propelled segment is estimated at 6.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $366.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.2% CAGR
The Agricultural Sprayers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$366.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Pandemic Impact and the Global Economic Update: War & Inflation Supersede COVID-19 as Major Downside Risks for the Global Economy in 2023 & Beyond
- Here's How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy
- COVID-19 Slows Down Sales of Agricultural Sprayers
- COVID-19 Related Issues Impacting Agriculture
- Agriculture Industry in Post-COVID-19 Era: Change is Afoot with Influx of AI & Drones
- Competitive Scenario
- Agricultural Sprayers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
- Growing Need to Improve Farm Efficiency and Productivity Fuels Growth in the Agricultural Sprayers Market
- Market Set for Vertiginous Growth with Dynamic Factors; Drivers, Restraints & Challenges
- Growing Impetus on Precision Farming Fuel Demand for Artificial Intelligence-Enabled Agricultural Sprayers
- Developing Regions Promise High Growth for Agricultural Sprayers Market
- Factors Nurturing Growth of Agricultural Sprayers Market in Key Regions
- An Introduction to Agricultural Sprayers
- Tracing the Evolution of Sprayers
- Major Components of Sprayers
- Types of Agricultural Sprayers
- Boom Sprayers Vs Boomless Sprayers
- Tractor-Mounted & Battery-Operated Sprayers: Deep-Rooted Segments of Agricultural Sprayers Market
- Smart Spraying Technology: Reducing Environmental Risks of Herbicides
- Major Technologies Used in Smart Spraying Systems
- Advantages of Using Smart Spraying Systems in Agriculture
- Drones Emerge as Lynchpin of the Future of Pesticide Spraying
- Recent Market Activity
- Select Global Brands
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Growing Farm Sizes and Increase in Corporate Farming Necessitates Use of Mechanized Equipment, Fuels Demand for Crop Sprayers
- Farm Size Distribution Worldwide: Percentage Breakdown of Farm Land by Size and Region
- With Population Growing and Demand for Food Rising, the Need to Increase Agriculture Production and Yield Drives Demand for Agriculture Sprayers
- World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050
- Food Demand Growth Worldwide - Demand Growth in Million Tonnes for Cereals and Other Food Products for the Period 2008-2017 and 2018-2027
- Global Crop Production by Crop Type (in Million Metric Tons): 2017-2020
- Shortage of Labor and Rising Farmworker Wages Drive Demand for Mechanized Agricultural Sprayers
- Contracting Agricultural Labor Drives Demand for Agricultural Machinery: Agricultural Employment as % of Total Employment for the Period 2000-2022E
- Real Wages of Hired Farmworkers in the US (in $ Per Hour) for the Period 2002-2022E
- Growing Agricultural Trade Worldwide to Create Major Opportunities for Agricultural Sprayers Vendors
- Grains Trade Worldwide: Breakdown of Import Volume (Million Metric Tons) by Wheat, Rice (Milled) and Corn for the Years 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2020-21
- Global Grains Trade Worldwide: Breakdown of Export Volume (Million Metric Tons) by Corn, Rice (Milled) and Wheat for the Years 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21
- Global Prices of Cereals in US$ per Ton for the Years 2019 and 2025
- Mechanized Farm Tools and Equipment Emerge as Critical Components for Improving Agricultural Efficiency
- Percentage of Mechanization in Agriculture in Select Countries
- Rising Importance of Pesticide Spraying to Improve Farm Efficiency Fuels Demand for Sprayers
- Technology Advancements in Spraying Instrumental in Reducing Use of Pesticides
- Intense Focus on Increasing Production of Cereals and Grains to Drive Demand for Sprayers
- World Cereal Consumption by Type in Million Metric Tons for the Years 2019 through 2025
- World Cereal Production by Type in Million Metric Tons for the Years 2019 through 2025
- Loss of Arable Land Exerts Immense Pressure on Yields Per Acre: Global Availability of Arable Land in Hectares Per Person for the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020
- Arable Land Worldwide as a % of Total Land Area for the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020
- World Arable Land (in Million Ha): 1961-2050
- Growing Use of Drones for Spraying Pesticides Revolutionizes Agricultural Sector
- Relaxation of Norms for Drone Usage to Drive Opportunities
- Drones Emerge as Ideal Alternatives to Traditional Backpack Sprayers
- Growing Significance of Drones in Controlling Invasive Plants
- Drones Critical for Improving Crop Yields
- Drones Finding Use in Dispensing Beneficial Pest-Eating Insects
- Advanced Spreader to Control Invasive Plants and Mosquitoes
- Researchers Focus on Developing Drones for New Pest Control Solutions
- Drone Swarms Technology for Spraying of Large Areas
- Multi-Rotor Drones Find Use in Spraying Applications
- Developing Economies Exhibit High Interest in Using Drones for Agricultural Spraying Purposes
- Legislative Policies Continue to Present Challenges for Drone Use in Spraying Applications
- AI-enabled Systems for Smarter Agricultural Sprayers
- Intelligent Spraying Systems Make Significant Strides
- Bosch Unveils Intelligent Spraying Technology for Precise Use of Herbicides on Weeds
- John Deere Unveils See and Spray for Precise Weed Targeting using AI
- Solar Powered Agricultural Sprayer Gain Interest Led by Power and Cost Economics
- Herbicides Application: An Overview of Spraying Equipment Used for Application
- Boom Sprayers Market: An Overview
- Self-Propelled Sprayers: An Emerging Market
- Global Self-Propelled Sprayer Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Application for 2023E
- Comprehensive Maintenance: An Important Aspect to Improve Sprayer Efficiency
- High-end Crop Spraying Technology Increases Accuracy and Enhances Farm Efficiency
- Automation Sets New Industry Standards
- Innovations & Advancements
- Select Product Launches and Innovations
- Ongoing Technological Advancements Propel Demand for Smart Sprayers
- Emerging Trends in Agricultural Spraying Technology
- Advancements in Precision Technology of Sprayers Presents New Growth Opportunities
- Latest Farm Technologies Revolutionize the Farming Space
- Robotics Technology for Farm Spraying
- Advancements in Sprayer Technologies for Vegetable Farming
- Researchers Develop Intelligent Sprayers for the Nursery Industry
- Researchers Develop Ultrasonic Sensor-Based Automatic Spraying System to Reduce Pesticide Use in Orchards
- IIT-M Develops Agricopter for Pesticide Spraying
- New Solutions to Overcome Spraying Issues for Peace of Mind
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 53 Featured)
- AGCO Corporation
- AMAZONE H. Dreyer GmbH & Co. KG
- Andreas Stihl AG & Company KG
- ASPEE Agro Equipment Pvt. Ltd.
- Bucher Industries AG
- CNH Industrial N.V.
- Deere & Company
- Demco Manufacturing Co.
- EXEL Industries SA
- GUSS Automation, LLC
- GVM Incorporated
- HARDI INTERNATIONAL A/S
- Hockley International Limited
- Kubota Corporation
- Kuhn Group
- Kverneland Group
- Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.
- Maquinas Agricolas Jacto S.A.
- Reddick Equipment Company of NC, LLC
- SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd.
- Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA
