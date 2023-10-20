Agricultural Sprayers - Global Strategic Business Report 2023 - Growing Farm Sizes and Increase in Corporate Farming Necessitates Use of Mechanized Equipment, Fuels Demand

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agricultural Sprayers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Agricultural Sprayers Market to Reach $3.8 Billion by 2030



The global market for Agricultural Sprayers estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Handheld, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.5% CAGR and reach US$269.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Self-Propelled segment is estimated at 6.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $366.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.2% CAGR



The Agricultural Sprayers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$366.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.

Stay ahead of the competition by arming yourself with critical data from sector-specific key players like AGCO Corporation, Kubota Corporation, Deere & Company, among others.



What`s New?

Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment

Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

MARKET OVERVIEW

Pandemic Impact and the Global Economic Update: War & Inflation Supersede COVID-19 as Major Downside Risks for the Global Economy in 2023 & Beyond

Here's How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy

COVID-19 Slows Down Sales of Agricultural Sprayers

COVID-19 Related Issues Impacting Agriculture

Agriculture Industry in Post-COVID-19 Era: Change is Afoot with Influx of AI & Drones

Competitive Scenario

Agricultural Sprayers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Growing Need to Improve Farm Efficiency and Productivity Fuels Growth in the Agricultural Sprayers Market

Market Set for Vertiginous Growth with Dynamic Factors; Drivers, Restraints & Challenges

Growing Impetus on Precision Farming Fuel Demand for Artificial Intelligence-Enabled Agricultural Sprayers

Developing Regions Promise High Growth for Agricultural Sprayers Market

Factors Nurturing Growth of Agricultural Sprayers Market in Key Regions

An Introduction to Agricultural Sprayers

Tracing the Evolution of Sprayers

Major Components of Sprayers

Types of Agricultural Sprayers

Boom Sprayers Vs Boomless Sprayers

Tractor-Mounted & Battery-Operated Sprayers: Deep-Rooted Segments of Agricultural Sprayers Market

Smart Spraying Technology: Reducing Environmental Risks of Herbicides

Major Technologies Used in Smart Spraying Systems

Advantages of Using Smart Spraying Systems in Agriculture

Drones Emerge as Lynchpin of the Future of Pesticide Spraying

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Farm Sizes and Increase in Corporate Farming Necessitates Use of Mechanized Equipment, Fuels Demand for Crop Sprayers

Farm Size Distribution Worldwide: Percentage Breakdown of Farm Land by Size and Region

With Population Growing and Demand for Food Rising, the Need to Increase Agriculture Production and Yield Drives Demand for Agriculture Sprayers

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050

Food Demand Growth Worldwide - Demand Growth in Million Tonnes for Cereals and Other Food Products for the Period 2008-2017 and 2018-2027

Global Crop Production by Crop Type (in Million Metric Tons): 2017-2020

Shortage of Labor and Rising Farmworker Wages Drive Demand for Mechanized Agricultural Sprayers

Contracting Agricultural Labor Drives Demand for Agricultural Machinery: Agricultural Employment as % of Total Employment for the Period 2000-2022E

Real Wages of Hired Farmworkers in the US (in $ Per Hour) for the Period 2002-2022E

Growing Agricultural Trade Worldwide to Create Major Opportunities for Agricultural Sprayers Vendors

Grains Trade Worldwide: Breakdown of Import Volume (Million Metric Tons) by Wheat, Rice (Milled) and Corn for the Years 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2020-21

Global Grains Trade Worldwide: Breakdown of Export Volume (Million Metric Tons) by Corn, Rice (Milled) and Wheat for the Years 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21

Global Prices of Cereals in US$ per Ton for the Years 2019 and 2025

Mechanized Farm Tools and Equipment Emerge as Critical Components for Improving Agricultural Efficiency

Percentage of Mechanization in Agriculture in Select Countries

Rising Importance of Pesticide Spraying to Improve Farm Efficiency Fuels Demand for Sprayers

Technology Advancements in Spraying Instrumental in Reducing Use of Pesticides

Intense Focus on Increasing Production of Cereals and Grains to Drive Demand for Sprayers

World Cereal Consumption by Type in Million Metric Tons for the Years 2019 through 2025

World Cereal Production by Type in Million Metric Tons for the Years 2019 through 2025

Loss of Arable Land Exerts Immense Pressure on Yields Per Acre: Global Availability of Arable Land in Hectares Per Person for the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020

Arable Land Worldwide as a % of Total Land Area for the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020

World Arable Land (in Million Ha): 1961-2050

Growing Use of Drones for Spraying Pesticides Revolutionizes Agricultural Sector

Relaxation of Norms for Drone Usage to Drive Opportunities

Drones Emerge as Ideal Alternatives to Traditional Backpack Sprayers

Growing Significance of Drones in Controlling Invasive Plants

Drones Critical for Improving Crop Yields

Drones Finding Use in Dispensing Beneficial Pest-Eating Insects

Advanced Spreader to Control Invasive Plants and Mosquitoes

Researchers Focus on Developing Drones for New Pest Control Solutions

Drone Swarms Technology for Spraying of Large Areas

Multi-Rotor Drones Find Use in Spraying Applications

Developing Economies Exhibit High Interest in Using Drones for Agricultural Spraying Purposes

Legislative Policies Continue to Present Challenges for Drone Use in Spraying Applications

AI-enabled Systems for Smarter Agricultural Sprayers

Intelligent Spraying Systems Make Significant Strides

Bosch Unveils Intelligent Spraying Technology for Precise Use of Herbicides on Weeds

John Deere Unveils See and Spray for Precise Weed Targeting using AI

Solar Powered Agricultural Sprayer Gain Interest Led by Power and Cost Economics

Herbicides Application: An Overview of Spraying Equipment Used for Application

Boom Sprayers Market: An Overview

Self-Propelled Sprayers: An Emerging Market

Global Self-Propelled Sprayer Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Application for 2023E

Comprehensive Maintenance: An Important Aspect to Improve Sprayer Efficiency

High-end Crop Spraying Technology Increases Accuracy and Enhances Farm Efficiency

Automation Sets New Industry Standards

Innovations & Advancements

Select Product Launches and Innovations

Ongoing Technological Advancements Propel Demand for Smart Sprayers

Emerging Trends in Agricultural Spraying Technology

Advancements in Precision Technology of Sprayers Presents New Growth Opportunities

Latest Farm Technologies Revolutionize the Farming Space

Robotics Technology for Farm Spraying

Advancements in Sprayer Technologies for Vegetable Farming

Researchers Develop Intelligent Sprayers for the Nursery Industry

Researchers Develop Ultrasonic Sensor-Based Automatic Spraying System to Reduce Pesticide Use in Orchards

IIT-M Develops Agricopter for Pesticide Spraying

New Solutions to Overcome Spraying Issues for Peace of Mind

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 53 Featured)

AGCO Corporation

AMAZONE H. Dreyer GmbH & Co. KG

Andreas Stihl AG & Company KG

ASPEE Agro Equipment Pvt. Ltd.

Bucher Industries AG

CNH Industrial N.V.

Deere & Company

Demco Manufacturing Co.

EXEL Industries SA

GUSS Automation, LLC

GVM Incorporated

HARDI INTERNATIONAL A/S

Hockley International Limited

Kubota Corporation

Kuhn Group

Kverneland Group

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

Maquinas Agricolas Jacto S.A.

Reddick Equipment Company of NC, LLC

SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd.

Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zd4fgg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.