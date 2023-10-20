Bare Metal Cloud Service Market Report 2023 | Market Statistics and Spending Data Revealed - Market Report by RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to RationalStat ’s most recent industry analysis, the Global Bare Metal Cloud Service Market value is estimated at US$ 6.7 billion in 2023 and is expected to rise at a strong CAGR of over 23.8% over the forecast period of 2023-2030.





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

A bare metal cloud service is a sort of cloud computing architecture in which clients can rent actual servers instead of virtual servers or instances. Virtualization technologies are used in traditional cloud computing to construct several virtual servers on a single physical server.

Businesses can use bare metal cloud services to build hybrid or multi-cloud architectures by combining bare metal servers with virtualized cloud services. This adaptability enables businesses to optimize their infrastructure for various workloads and applications.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global Bare Metal Cloud Service market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, application and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific). The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

. The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the global Bare Metal Cloud Service market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Subscription) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global Bare Metal Cloud Service market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Bare Metal Cloud Service Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

Based on type, due to comprehensive control over users' hardware, network, and server design, the networking services segment dominated the bare metal cloud service market share in 2022 and is likely to remain during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America dominated the bare metal cloud service market in 2021 and is likely to maintain its lead during the forecast period. As the number of IoT applications hosted on bare metal clouds grows and investments in new technologies grows.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 6.7 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 29.8 billion Growth Rate 23.8% Dominant Segment Networking Services Dominant Region North America Key Market Drivers Cost effectiveness

Hybrid and Multi-Cloud Deployments Companies Profiled IBM Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Lumen

Internap

Amazon Web Services

Dell

Equinix

Google

Microsoft Corp.

Joyent Inc

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some leading players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global bare metal cloud service market include,

In April 2020, JSC Oracle Cloud launched new bare metal and virtual instances powered by AMD's second-generation Epyc "Rome" CPUs. These are intended for huge data analytics and high-performance computing (HPC) applications.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global bare metal cloud service market growth include IBM Corp., Oracle Corp., Lumen, Internap, Amazon Web Services, Dell, Equinix, Google, Microsoft Corp., and Joyent Inc., among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global bare metal cloud service market based on type, application and region

Global Bare Metal Cloud Service Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Subscription), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Compute Services Networking Services Database Services Others

Global Bare Metal Cloud Service Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Subscription), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application BFSI IT & Telecommunication Healthcare & Life Sciences Manufacturing Others

Global Bare Metal Cloud Service Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Subscription), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Bare Metal Cloud Service Market US Canada Latin America Bare Metal Cloud Service Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Bare Metal Cloud Service Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Bare Metal Cloud Service Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Bare Metal Cloud Service Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Bare Metal Cloud Service Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Bare Metal Cloud Service Report:

What will be the market value of the global bare metal cloud service market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global bare metal cloud service market?

What are the market drivers of the global bare metal cloud service market?

What are the key trends in the global bare metal cloud service market?

Which is the leading region in the global bare metal cloud service market?

What are the major companies operating in the global bare metal cloud service market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global bare metal cloud service market?

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

