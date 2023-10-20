Global Biogas Plants Strategic Business Report 2023: Market to Reach $8.5 Billion by 2030 - Industry Centers Efforts to Make Biogas Production More Profitable

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biogas Plants - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Biogas Plants Market to Reach $8.5 Billion by 2030
The global market for Biogas Plants estimated at US$4.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $499.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.5% CAGR
The Biogas Plants market in the U.S. is estimated at US$499.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.5% and 5.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.9% CAGR.
Stay ahead of the game by understanding the landscape of key players such as 2G Energy AG, Air Liquide S.A and others.
What`s New?
- Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment
- Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
- Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- COVID-19 Pandemic Derails Biogas Projects and Dampens Investor Interest
- Global Investments in Clean Energy & Efficiency Technologies (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
- COVID-19 Redirects Focus on Green Principles and Presents Unique Prospects for Biogas
- Perceived Correlation between COVID-19 Virus Impact & Air Pollution Shifts Focus toward Biogas Production
- Biogas Plants - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Pressing Need to Reduce Fossil Fuel Dependency Spurs Opportunities for Biogas
- Global Primary Energy Consumption: Percentage Breakdown of Volume by Fuel Type - Oil, Gas, Coal, Nuclear, Hydroelectricity & Renewables for Years 2016, 2020, 2030 & 2040
- Growing Focus on Renewables Benefits the Biogas Market
- Global Renewable Energy Breakdown by Type: 2010 Vs 2030
- Biogas: A Prelude
- Composition of Biogas
- Benefits & Uses
- Global Biogas Consumption by End-use: 2020
- Biogas Feedstock
- Biogas Production from Select Feedstock (in Cubic meters)
- Biogas Plants: A Brief Review
- Steps Involved in the Production of Biogas
- Biogas Plant Equipment/Components
- Market Outlook
- Major Regional Markets
- Biogas to Amass Staggering Gains with Favorable Drivers
- Strong Focus on Renewable Energy to Favor Biogas Projects in China
- Policy Support Favor Growth
- Biogas Plants Feed Stocks Vary Depending on Regional Specifications
- Production of Biogas by Feedstock Source by Region: 2019
- Recent Market Activity
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Technology Innovations & Advancements Benefit Biogas Adoption
- Dependence on Crude Oil: A Fundamental Driver
- Average Annual OPEC Crude Oil Prices (in US$ per Barrel) for Years 2010 through 2021
- Environmental Concerns Drive Market Growth
- CO2 Emissions Worldwide (in billion metric tons) from 2020-2050
- Global Green House Gas Emissions by Source (2019)
- Domestic Targets for Greenhouse Gas Emissions of Select Regions/ Countries
- Targets for Electricity Production from Renewable Energy Sources in Select Countries
- Investments Drive Momentum
- Sustained Rise in Electric Power Consumption Drives the Need for Alternative Energy Sources
- Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035
- Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040
- Rapid Urbanization Triggers Growth
- World Urban Population in Millions 1950-2050P
- Transportation Industry and Growing Interest in Biogas
- Rise in use of Agricultural Residues as Feedstock
- Rise in Feedstock Availability and Escalating Volumes of MSW Augurs Well for Market Growth
- Global Waste Generation, by Region (in millions of tonnes/year): 2016, 2030, 2050
- CHP: An Expanding Market
- Efforts to Exploit Different Aspects of Biogas Production
- Facilities Turn to Upgrade to Bio-Methane
- Industry Centers Efforts to Make Biogas Production More Profitable
- Emerging Fuel Production Technologies to Streamline Biogas Production Process
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 119 Featured)
- Capstone Green Energy Corporation
- Chevron Corporation
- Mitsui & Co., Ltd.
- Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding Co., Ltd.
- Bosch Group
- 2G Energy AG
- BMF HAASE GmbH
- AAT Abwasser- Und Abfalltechnik GmbH
- AB Holding SpA
- Biogen (UK) Ltd.
- Clean Energy Fuels Corporation
- EnviTec Biogas AG
- Carbotech Gas Systems GmbH
- ENGIE SA
- Environmental Products & Technology Corp.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xrs1k9
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.