Global Biogas Plants Strategic Business Report 2023: Market to Reach $8.5 Billion by 2030 - Industry Centers Efforts to Make Biogas Production More Profitable

Global Biogas Plants Market to Reach $8.5 Billion by 2030



The global market for Biogas Plants estimated at US$4.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $499.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.5% CAGR



The Biogas Plants market in the U.S. is estimated at US$499.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.5% and 5.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.9% CAGR.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

COVID-19 Pandemic Derails Biogas Projects and Dampens Investor Interest

Global Investments in Clean Energy & Efficiency Technologies (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

COVID-19 Redirects Focus on Green Principles and Presents Unique Prospects for Biogas

Perceived Correlation between COVID-19 Virus Impact & Air Pollution Shifts Focus toward Biogas Production

Biogas Plants - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Pressing Need to Reduce Fossil Fuel Dependency Spurs Opportunities for Biogas

Global Primary Energy Consumption: Percentage Breakdown of Volume by Fuel Type - Oil, Gas, Coal, Nuclear, Hydroelectricity & Renewables for Years 2016, 2020, 2030 & 2040

Growing Focus on Renewables Benefits the Biogas Market

Global Renewable Energy Breakdown by Type: 2010 Vs 2030

Biogas: A Prelude

Composition of Biogas

Benefits & Uses

Global Biogas Consumption by End-use: 2020

Biogas Feedstock

Biogas Production from Select Feedstock (in Cubic meters)

Biogas Plants: A Brief Review

Steps Involved in the Production of Biogas

Biogas Plant Equipment/Components

Market Outlook

Major Regional Markets

Biogas to Amass Staggering Gains with Favorable Drivers

Strong Focus on Renewable Energy to Favor Biogas Projects in China

Policy Support Favor Growth

Biogas Plants Feed Stocks Vary Depending on Regional Specifications

Production of Biogas by Feedstock Source by Region: 2019

Recent Market Activity

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Technology Innovations & Advancements Benefit Biogas Adoption

Dependence on Crude Oil: A Fundamental Driver

Average Annual OPEC Crude Oil Prices (in US$ per Barrel) for Years 2010 through 2021

Environmental Concerns Drive Market Growth

CO2 Emissions Worldwide (in billion metric tons) from 2020-2050

Global Green House Gas Emissions by Source (2019)

Domestic Targets for Greenhouse Gas Emissions of Select Regions/ Countries

Targets for Electricity Production from Renewable Energy Sources in Select Countries

Investments Drive Momentum

Sustained Rise in Electric Power Consumption Drives the Need for Alternative Energy Sources

Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035

Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040

Rapid Urbanization Triggers Growth

World Urban Population in Millions 1950-2050P

Transportation Industry and Growing Interest in Biogas

Rise in use of Agricultural Residues as Feedstock

Rise in Feedstock Availability and Escalating Volumes of MSW Augurs Well for Market Growth

Global Waste Generation, by Region (in millions of tonnes/year): 2016, 2030, 2050

CHP: An Expanding Market

Efforts to Exploit Different Aspects of Biogas Production

Facilities Turn to Upgrade to Bio-Methane

Industry Centers Efforts to Make Biogas Production More Profitable

Emerging Fuel Production Technologies to Streamline Biogas Production Process

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 119 Featured)

Capstone Green Energy Corporation

Chevron Corporation

Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding Co., Ltd.

Bosch Group

2G Energy AG

BMF HAASE GmbH

AAT Abwasser- Und Abfalltechnik GmbH

AB Holding SpA

Biogen (UK) Ltd.

Clean Energy Fuels Corporation

EnviTec Biogas AG

Carbotech Gas Systems GmbH

ENGIE SA

Environmental Products & Technology Corp.

