Global Interface IP Strategic Business Report 2023: A $2.1 Billion Market by 2030 with Focus on Key Players - Synopsys, Mentor, a Siemens Business, Rambus, & eSilicon

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Interface IP - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Interface IP Market to Reach $2.1 Billion by 2030



The global market for Interface IP estimated at US$900.2 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Fabless Semiconductor Companies, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11.2% CAGR and reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Idms segment is estimated at 12.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $319.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.1% CAGR



The Interface IP market in the U.S. is estimated at US$319.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$394 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 15.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.1% and 8.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.3% CAGR.

What`s New?

Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment

Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Interface IP: A Prelude

Global Semiconductor IP Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Type for 2019

Global Interface IP Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Protocol Type for 2019

Interface IP - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Demand for Modern SoC Chips: A Major Driver of Growth in the Interface IP Market

Global System-on-a-Chip (SoC) Market: Breakdown of Annual Revenues in US$ Billion by Region/Country for the Years 2018 and 2024

Rapidly Rising Demand for Smart Consumer Electronics and Communications Devices Fuels Market Growth

Growing Market for Consumer Electronics Presents Opportunity for Interface IP Market: Consumer Electronics Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Proliferation of Wireless Technologies Augurs Well for the Interface IP Market

Rapid Evolution of IoT Provides Significant Growth Opportunity for Interface IP Market

Global IoT Market: Installed Base of IoT Connected Devices in Billions for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

With Rise in Adoption of In-Vehicle Networks and Emergence of Autonomous Driving Systems, High Growth Potential Exists for Interface IP Market

IoT in Automotive Industry: Global Automotive IoT Connected Devices in Million for the Years 2017, 2020 and 2025

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 18 Featured)

Synopsys, Inc.

Mentor, a Siemens Business

Rambus, Inc.

eSilicon Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/31969b

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.