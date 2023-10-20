3D Integrated Circuits Market Size to Hit US$ 13.2 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 12.0% CAGR: RationalStat Market Report

Global 3D Integrated Circuits Market size is valued at US$ 13.2 billion in 2023 and is predicted to rise at a substantial CAGR of 12% during the forecast period of 2023 and 2030 according to RationalStat analysis.
Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview
The widespread utilization of 3D IC across industries, such as aerospace, automotive communications, and telecom, represents one of the key factors driving the market growth. In addition, the significant expansion in the electronics industry on account of the increasing purchase of various compact and advanced consumer electronics products with superior functionality, such as laptops, smartphones, and tablets, is anticipated to drive market growth.
Moreover, the rising need for advanced electronics architecture and integrated circuits with minimal power consumption properties is contributing to the market growth. This is further supported by the emerging trend of incorporating ICs and using wafer-level packaging in miniaturized electronic devices, such as gaming consoles and sensors.
Apart from this, it provides higher bandwidth, flexibility, and heterogeneous integration, ensures faster signal transitions, and enables better electrical performances. As a result, 3D IC finds extensive applications as a key component in microelectronics, photonics, logic imaging, optoelectronics, and sensors.
- According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the 3D integrated circuits market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including product, substrate type, packaging technology, application, and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific). The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.
- Market intelligence for the 3D integrated circuits market covers market sizes based on market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.
- In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the 3D integrated circuits market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.
Global 3D Integrated Circuits Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis
- On the basis of the product, the LED segment is anticipated to capture the major market share due to its various applications and use cases.
- Based on the application, Information and Communication Technology is anticipated to cover a significant market share as this industry conducts R&D activities and develops better technology.
Report Synopsis
|Report Metrics
|Details
|Base Year
|2023
|Forecast Period
|2023-2030
|Base Year Market Size
|US$ 13.2 billion
|Market Size Forecast
|US$ 29.3 billion
|Growth Rate
|12.0%
|Dominant Segment
|LED
|Leading Region
|North America
|Key Market Drivers
|
|Companies Profiled
|
Competition Analysis and Market Structure
Some of the prominent players adopt various strategies to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships and collaborations are some of the strategies followed by industry players, some of the key developments in the 3D integrated circuits market include,
- In February 2023, Cadence and UMC collaborated on a hybrid bonding reference flow for 3D ICs. UMC intends to launch hybrid bonding solutions that are suitable for edge AI, image processing, and wireless communication across a broad range of technology nodes.
- In October 2022, TSMCs 3DFabricTM offerings, including the integrated fan-out (InFO), chip-on-wafer-on substrate, and system-on-integrated chips have been certified by the leading Cadence IntegrityTM 3D-IC platform and have met all reference design flow criteria.
Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the 3D integrated circuits market growth include Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Micron Technology Inc., Intel Corporation, United Microelectronics Corporation, Xilinx Inc., IBM Corporation, Broadcom Ltd., STMicroelectronics, and Amkor Technology, among others.
RationalStat has segmented the 3D integrated circuits market based on product, substrate type, packaging technology, application, and region
- Global 3D Integrated Circuits Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Product
- LED
- MEMS
- Sensor
- Logic
- Memory
- Global 3D Integrated Circuits Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Substrate Type
- Silicon on Insulator (SOI)
- Bulk Silicon
- Global 3D Integrated Circuits Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Packaging Technology
- 3D Wafer-Level Chip-Scale Packaging (WLCSP)
- 3D TSV
- Silicon Epitaxial Growth
- Beam Re-Crystallization
- Solid Phase Crystallization
- Wafer Bonding
- Global 3D Integrated Circuits Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application
- Information and Communication Technology
- Military & Defense
- Consumer Electronics
- Healthcare
- Automotive
- Global 3D Integrated Circuits Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region
- North America 3D Integrated Circuits Market
- US
- Canada
- Latin America 3D Integrated Circuits Market
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Western Europe 3D Integrated Circuits Market
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Benelux
- Nordic
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe 3D Integrated Circuits Market
- Russia
- Poland
- Hungary
- Other CIS Countries
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific 3D Integrated Circuits Market
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- ASEAN
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Malaysia
- Rest of ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa 3D Integrated Circuits Market
- GCC
- Saudi Arabia (KSA)
- United Arab Emirates (UAE)
- Rest of the GCC
- South Africa
- Nigeria
- Turkey
- Rest of the Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- North America 3D Integrated Circuits Market
Key Questions Answered in the 3D Integrated Circuits Report:
- What will be the market value of the 3D integrated circuits market by 2030?
- What is the market size of the 3D integrated circuits market?
- What are the market drivers of the 3D integrated circuits market?
- What are the key trends in the 3D integrated circuits market?
- Which is the leading region in the 3D integrated circuits market?
- What are the major companies operating in the 3D integrated circuits market?
- What are the market shares by key segments in the 3D integrated circuits market?
Research Methodology
RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoints to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.
RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:
- Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.
- Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.
- Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.
- Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.
- Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.
Download Key Insights and Market Data
