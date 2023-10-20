Global DC Distribution Network Strategic Market Report 2023: Market to Surpass $20 Billion by 2030 - Strong Smart City Investments to Fuel Large-Scale Adoption of DC Distribution Networks

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "DC Distribution Network - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global DC Distribution Network Market to Reach $20.4 Billion by 2030
The global market for DC Distribution Network estimated at US$12.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$20.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.8% CAGR
The DC Distribution Network market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.7% and 5.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.5% CAGR.
Moreover, this report provides an in-depth assessment of the market, including critical insights into international competitors such as ABB Ltd., Eaton Corporation PLC, and Siemens AG among others.
MARKET OVERVIEW
- DC Distribution Network - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
- Impact of COVID-19 on Global Electricity Demand
- Global Energy Mix: 1990 Vs 2020 Vs 2030
- Global Energy Production: Breakdown of Electricity (Billion Kilowatt Hours) and Percentage Share by Energy Source (2030 & 2040)
- Pandemic Severely Disrupts Demand for Distribution Equipment and Network
- An Introduction to DC Distribution Network
- Recent Market Activity
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- EVs Fast Charging Systems: A Key Segment Driving Growth
- Regional Analysis
- World DC Distribution Network Market by Region: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions (2021 & 2027)
- World DC Distribution Network Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Rest of World, USA, Europe, Canada, and Japan
- China: Way Ahead of the Competition
- Europe: A Major DC Distribution Network Market
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Advantages of Using DC Electricity
- DC Holds Potential to Supplant AC
- AC vs DC
- Functioning of DC Generators
- Increasing Demand for DC Energy
- DC for Battery Storage
- Global Investments in Electricity Networks and Storage (In US$ Billion): 2000, 2008, 2012, 2016, and 2019
- Global Grid Connected Energy Storage by Technology: Percentage Breakdown of Installed Capacity for 2014, 2017 and 2020
- Growing Emphasis on DC R&D
- Global Renewable Energy Breakdown by Type: 2010 Vs 2030
- Digitization of Energy Favors Growth of Energy Distribution Market
- Power T&D (Transmission and Distribution) Grids Trends Bode Well for DC Distribution Network Systems
- Global Investments into Power T&D Infrastructure by Region (in %) for 2020 and 2040
- Rising Investments in Smart Grids Drives Growth
- Global Market for Smart Grids (in US$ Billion) for the Year 2020
- Electricity Demand Patterns to Enhance Demand
- Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2025, & 2035
- Change in Gross Electricity Demand in TWh for 2017-50
- Global Electricity Generation in Billion kWh by Fuel Type for the Years 2010, 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050
- Electricity Consumption in Trillion kWh by Region for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018
- Pandemic Impact on Electric Power Sector
- COVID-19 Impacts Electricity Consumption: Average Annual Growth Rate of Electricity Demand by Select Region/Country for 2001-06, 2006-10, 2011-15 and 2020
- Move Towards Sustainability Bodes Well
- Role of DC in Data Centers
- Strong Smart City Investments to Fuel Large-Scale Adoption of DC Distribution Network
- Number of Smart Cities Worldwide by Geographic Region (2025)
- Demographic Trends and Urbanization to Drive Demand
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 30 Featured)
- Siemens AG
- ABB Ltd.
- Eaton Corporation PLC
- APC by Schneider Electric
- Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Inc.
- Secheron SA
- Vertiv Group Corp.
- Artesyn Embedded Power
- Spang Power Electronics
- NARI Group Corporation
- Unipower LLC.
- Pareto Energy
- Pika Energy
- J&M Schaefer
