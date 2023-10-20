Global DC Distribution Network Strategic Market Report 2023: Market to Surpass $20 Billion by 2030 - Strong Smart City Investments to Fuel Large-Scale Adoption of DC Distribution Networks

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "DC Distribution Network - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global DC Distribution Network Market to Reach $20.4 Billion by 2030



The global market for DC Distribution Network estimated at US$12.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$20.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.8% CAGR



The DC Distribution Network market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.7% and 5.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.5% CAGR.

Moreover, this report provides an in-depth assessment of the market, including critical insights into international competitors such as ABB Ltd., Eaton Corporation PLC, and Siemens AG among others.



MARKET OVERVIEW

DC Distribution Network - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Electricity Demand

Global Energy Mix: 1990 Vs 2020 Vs 2030

Global Energy Production: Breakdown of Electricity (Billion Kilowatt Hours) and Percentage Share by Energy Source (2030 & 2040)

Pandemic Severely Disrupts Demand for Distribution Equipment and Network

An Introduction to DC Distribution Network

Recent Market Activity

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

EVs Fast Charging Systems: A Key Segment Driving Growth

Regional Analysis

World DC Distribution Network Market by Region: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions (2021 & 2027)

World DC Distribution Network Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Rest of World, USA, Europe, Canada, and Japan

China: Way Ahead of the Competition

Europe: A Major DC Distribution Network Market

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Advantages of Using DC Electricity

DC Holds Potential to Supplant AC

AC vs DC

Functioning of DC Generators

Increasing Demand for DC Energy

DC for Battery Storage

Global Investments in Electricity Networks and Storage (In US$ Billion): 2000, 2008, 2012, 2016, and 2019

Global Grid Connected Energy Storage by Technology: Percentage Breakdown of Installed Capacity for 2014, 2017 and 2020

Growing Emphasis on DC R&D

Global Renewable Energy Breakdown by Type: 2010 Vs 2030

Digitization of Energy Favors Growth of Energy Distribution Market

Power T&D (Transmission and Distribution) Grids Trends Bode Well for DC Distribution Network Systems

Global Investments into Power T&D Infrastructure by Region (in %) for 2020 and 2040

Rising Investments in Smart Grids Drives Growth

Global Market for Smart Grids (in US$ Billion) for the Year 2020

Electricity Demand Patterns to Enhance Demand

Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2025, & 2035

Change in Gross Electricity Demand in TWh for 2017-50

Global Electricity Generation in Billion kWh by Fuel Type for the Years 2010, 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050

Electricity Consumption in Trillion kWh by Region for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018

Pandemic Impact on Electric Power Sector

COVID-19 Impacts Electricity Consumption: Average Annual Growth Rate of Electricity Demand by Select Region/Country for 2001-06, 2006-10, 2011-15 and 2020

Move Towards Sustainability Bodes Well

Role of DC in Data Centers

Strong Smart City Investments to Fuel Large-Scale Adoption of DC Distribution Network

Number of Smart Cities Worldwide by Geographic Region (2025)

Demographic Trends and Urbanization to Drive Demand

