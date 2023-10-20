Global Molecular Cytogenetics Market Analysis Report 2023: Market to Reach $3.5 Billion by 2030 - Growing Demand for Targeted Therapies in Cancer Treatment Presents Lucrative Opportunities

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Molecular Cytogenetics - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Molecular Cytogenetics Market to Reach $3.5 Billion by 2030
The global Molecular Cytogenetics market, with an estimated value of US$1.8 billion in 2022, is projected to expand to US$3.5 billion by 2030, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7% during the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.
This market encompasses various facets, including Molecular Cytogenetics itself, Consumables, Instruments, Software & Services, as well as techniques like CGH (Comparative Genomic Hybridization), FISH (Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization), Immunohistochemistry, Karyotyping, and other methods. These components find applications in diverse areas such as Genetic Disorders, Cancer, Personalized Medicine, and more.
The Consumables segment, a key element of this market, is anticipated to exhibit a robust CAGR of 8.8%, ultimately reaching a value of US$2 billion at the conclusion of the 8-year analysis period. Meanwhile, the Instruments segment is forecasted to grow at a slightly lower but still substantial CAGR of 7.7% over the next 8 years.
Furthermore, the report delves into the market's utilization across various sectors, including Clinical & Research Laboratories, Pharma & Biotech Companies, Academic Research Institutes, and other applications. These insights, conveyed through tables, offer valuable perspectives on past, present, and future trends within the Molecular Cytogenetics domain.
The U.S. market, with an estimated worth of US$794.6 million in 2022, holds a prominent position within this market. In contrast, China, the world's second-largest economy, is expected to exhibit remarkable growth, with a projected market size of US$231.4 million by 2030, achieving a CAGR of 10% during the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.
This report provides an extensive analysis of the global Molecular Cytogenetics market, furnishing insights into annual revenues, historical patterns, and future forecasts spanning from 2014 to 2030. The analysis is regionally segmented, covering geographic areas such as the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.
Noteworthy geographic markets include Japan and Canada, both projected to grow at rates of 7.2% and 7.7%, respectively, over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecasted to exhibit a substantial CAGR of approximately 8.1%.
In an ever-evolving market landscape, whether it involves emerging entrants like India and South Korea or established leaders such as Abbott Molecular and Thermo Fisher Scientific, it is crucial to monitor all factors impacting the Molecular Cytogenetics market. This vigilance facilitates strategic decision-making to secure and strengthen your position in the market.
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019E to 2022F
- Challenges and Opportunities for Clinical Diagnostics amid the Pandemic
- French Research Team Develops CoronaFISH
- Immuno RNA Fluorescence ISH for Visualization of COVID-19 Causing SARS-CoV-2
- Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies: An Introductory Prelude
- Future Prospects Remain Favorable for Cytogenetics Technologies
- Uptrend in Life Sciences R&D and Healthcare Spending Creates Fertile Environment
- World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023
- Healthcare Costs as a % of GDP by Country for the Years 2020 & 2023
- Northbound Trajectory in Med Tech Sector to Generate Parallel Opportunities
- Developed Regions: Key Revenue Contributors
- Developed Regions Account for Lion's Share of World Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions (2020E & 2027P)
- Fast Paced Growth Projected in Developing Regions
- Global Market for Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies - Geographic Regions Ranked by % CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, USA, Middle East, Africa, Canada, Europe, and Japan
- Competitive Scenario
- Recent Market Activity
- Molecular Cytogenetics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Critical Importance of Molecular Biology in Laboratory Processes: Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth
- Advanced Molecular Biology Techniques Broaden the Scope of Cytogenetics Technologies
- Comparative Genome Hybridization (CGH): Largest & Fastest Growing Market Segment
- Rising Adoption of Array Based CGH to Spur Overall Demand
- Array-based Technologies Continue to Cannibalize Sales from FISH Technology: Percentage (%) Share of Array-Based Solutions in World Cytogenetics Technologies Market (2018 & 2022)
- aCGH Simplifies Diagnosis of Chromosomal Anomalies
- Clinical Pathological Testing: A Growing Vertical for aCGH
- Impact of Rising Emphasis on R&D on Microarray Technology
- Leveraging Established Use Case, FISH Technology Continues to Find Favor
- Next Generation Sequencing Seeks Role in Cytogenetics Processes
- Molecular Cytogenetics Greatly Benefit Cancer Prognosis
- Breakdown of Total Number of Cancer Cases by Region: 2020
- Breakdown of Total Number of Cancer Cases by Type: 2020
- Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
- Cancer Care Made Easier with Highly-Multiplexed FISH
- Diverse Applications of FISH Technology in Oncology
- Growing Demand for Targeted Therapies in Cancer Treatment Presents Lucrative Opportunities
- Increasing Significance of Cytogenetic Analysis in Genetic Disease Diagnosis
- Uptrend in Genetic Disease Testing Augments Prospects
- List of Genetic Disorders by Event, Genetic Manifestation and Prevalence
- Top Ten Genetic Diseases Worldwide
- Proven Efficacy in Nucleic Acid Diagnostics Favors Market Growth
- Expanding Role of Molecular Cytogenetics in Personalized Medicine
- Global Personalized Medicine Market: Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
- World Personalized Medicine Market by Region/Country (2021): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
- Drug Ineffectiveness for Select Therapeutic Categories as a Percentage of Patient Population
- Companion Diagnostics Lead the Way to Personalized Medicine
- Digitalization, Automation and AI Trends Set to Shape Future Growth
- Lab Automation Speeds Up
- World Laboratory Automation Market in US$ Billion for Years 2018, 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026
- Laboratory 4.0 Set to Transform Molecular Cytogenetics Landscape
- Laboratory Information Systems Gain Traction
- Artificial Intelligence : The Future of LIS
- Biotech Research Spending Patterns Steer Momentum
- Technology Advancements & Improvements Bolster Growth
- Ageing Demographics to Drive Demand
- Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
- Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 & 2030
- Life Expectancy at Age 60 and 80 Years: (2010-2015), (2020-2025) & (2045-2050)
- Technology Overview
- A Preface to Cytogenetics
- Basic Terms and Definitions in Molecular Biology
- An Overview of Select Chromosomal Anomalies
- Molecular Cytogenetics
- Insight into Molecular Cytogenetics Techniques
- Fluorescence in situ Hybridization (FISH)
- Comparative Genomic Hybridization (CGH)
- Advent of Microarray Technology
- Microarrays in Comparative Genomic Hybridization
- Principle Underlying aCGH
- Low Resolution and High Resolution aCGH
- A Review of Molecular Biology Techniques in Cytogenetics
