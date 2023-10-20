Global Degaussing Systems Strategic Industry Report 2023: Market to Reach $808.7 Million by 2030 - Healthy Outlook for Shipyard & Shipbuilding to Witness Degaussing Systems Growth

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Degaussing Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Degaussing Systems Market to Reach $808.7 Million by 2030



The global market for Degaussing Systems estimated at US$600.5 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$808.7 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030

Degaussing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.9% CAGR and reach US$357.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Deperming segment is estimated at 3.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $116.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.1% CAGR



The Degaussing Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$116.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$210.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 3.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR.

MARKET OVERVIEW

From Pandemic to War & Inflation: "Gloomy Outlook for 2023 Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions"

Here's How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy

Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the Hardships

Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation Puzzle Should Continue

Here's What's Causing Inflationary Pressures in the Global Market

Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024

Slower Than Anticipated Decline Makes Inflation a Stickier Than Expected Problem to Solve in 2023: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 Through 2024

Global Economy Faces a Tough Climb Towards Recovery Made Rockier by the War, Anti-Inflation Fiscal Policies & Slower Than Desirable Easing of Inflationary Pressures: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020 Through 2024

Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment, Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019 Through 2024

Global Marine Degaussing Systems Market under the COVID-19 Lens

Competitive Scenario

Degaussing Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Degaussing: Solving the Magnetic Effect Conundrum Faced by Ships

Degaussing Systems: The Journey since World War II

Global Degaussing Systems Market Exhibits Staying & Growing Power: Prospects & Outlook

COVID-19 Storm Breaks Demand Patterns & Supply Chain Links for Degaussing System Market

Post Pandemic Rebounding of the Shipbuilding Industry Offers Strong Hope

Analysis by Solution

World Degaussing Systems Market by Solution (2023 & 2030): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Degaussing, Deperming, and Ranging

Analysis by Vessel Type

World Degaussing Systems Market by Vessel Type (2023 & 2030): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Large, Medium, and Small

Regional Analysis

World Degaussing Systems Market by Region: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions (2023 & 2030)

World Degaussing Systems Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2022-2030: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, USA, Europe, and Japan

Degaussing Systems: An Introduction

Determining the Natural Magnetism of Ships

Understanding the Magnetic Field of the Ship

Degaussing Insights

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Healthy Outlook for Shipyard & Shipbuilding to Witness Degaussing Systems Growth

More Ships Being Built Means Greater Need for Degaussing Systems: Global Shipbuilding Industry (In US$ Billion) for Years 2023, 2025, 2027, 2029 and 2031

New Orders for Cargo Vessels Market Worldwide: New Order Book by Vessel Type for 2021E

OEM Segment Clinches Major Revenue Share

Severe Impact of Pandemic on Supply Chain Networks Derails Market Momentum Temporarily

Global Losses in Supply Chain as a % of Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization (EBITDA) in the Year 2020

Trends on Immediate Radar of Global Degaussing System Market

Strong Focus on Dealing with Marine Threats

Increasing Threat of Naval Warfare

Soaring Demand for Frigates

Naval Ships: Geopolitical Conflicts & Quest for Military Supremacy Widen the Business Case

Healthy Defense Spending to Amplify the Need for Naval Ship Gensets: Projected Defense Budget (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

Global Military Expenditure by Key Regions in US$ Million (2011-2019)

Military Expenditure as a % of GDP in Select Countries

Degaussing Systems Gaining Importance in Naval Warfare

China Expands Presence in Strategically Important South China Sea Region

Increasing Security Concerns Propelling the US Government to Upgrade its Defense Infrastructure

The Black Sea Naval Power Shift Over The Years

Naval Defense Market Sails Ahoy with Salient Drivers

Rising Spending on Naval Defense

Increasing Number of Maritime Exercises

Pandemic Affects the Military & Defense Sector

Global Defense & Related Technologies Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Use of Composite Material for Warship Building to Restrain Growth

Installation of Superconductors on Navy Vessels

Underwater Magnetic Sensing under Spotlight with Efforts to Beef Up Coastal Combat Capabilities

Steady Growth in Seaborne Trade Volumes Drives Demand for Degaussing Systems

World Seaborne Trade: Total Volume of Goods Loaded in Billion Tons for the Years 2010 through 2020

Seaborne Trade Outlook: Projected Seaborne Trade Volume in Billion Tons for the Years 2025, 2030 and 2035

Seaborne Trade of Developing Economies: Percentage of World Tonnage by Goods Loaded and Goods Unloaded for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018

Rising Commercial Maritime Activity: Opportunity Indicator for Degaussing Systems for Merchant Ships

World Seaborne Trade (in Billions of Cargo Ton Miles) for the Years 2015, 2017 and 2019

Increasing Maritime Security Concerns Fuel Demand for Degaussing Devices

Rise in Number of Container Ships and Gas Carrier Marine Freight Worldwide: An Opportunity for the Market

Percentage Share Breakdown of World Fleet in Dead-Weight Tonnage by Principal Vessel Type: 2018 & 2022E

Number of Vessels (National Flag & Foreign or International Flag) by Select Countries: 2018

Global Merchant Fleet by Flag of Registration for the Years 2012, 2015, 2018 and 2021E

Expanding Fleet of High-Value Pleasure Vessels Presents Favorable Outlook for Marine Degaussing Systems Market

Global Luxury Yacht Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2021 and 2024

Total Number of Cruise Ships in Service for the Years 2019, 2020, 2023 & 2026

How Tourism & Leisure Industry Is Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?

Global Tourism Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Technology Advancements: Key to Growth of Degaussing Systems Market

New Superconductor Degaussing System to Mask Magnetic Signatures of Navy Vessels

Use of Advanced Maritime Defense Technology Witnesses Robust Increase

High Installation Costs & Use of Composite & Alloys: Major Restraints

Use of Composites in Marine Vessel Construction to Act as Restraint to Market Growth

Composites Emerge as Competing Material; Pose Threat to Traditional Degaussing Systems

