Global Degaussing Systems Strategic Industry Report 2023: Market to Reach $808.7 Million by 2030 - Healthy Outlook for Shipyard & Shipbuilding to Witness Degaussing Systems Growth

The global market for Degaussing Systems estimated at US$600.5 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$808.7 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030
Degaussing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.9% CAGR and reach US$357.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Deperming segment is estimated at 3.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $116.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.1% CAGR
The Degaussing Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$116.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$210.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 3.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR.
Furthermore, it includes an analysis of market presence across multiple geographies and a detailed examination of 12 key competitors in the field. This meticulously compiled resource provides an indispensable asset when considering market opportunities or strategies for the future.
MARKET OVERVIEW
- From Pandemic to War & Inflation: "Gloomy Outlook for 2023 Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions"
- Here's How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy
- Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the Hardships
- Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation Puzzle Should Continue
- Here's What's Causing Inflationary Pressures in the Global Market
- Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024
- Slower Than Anticipated Decline Makes Inflation a Stickier Than Expected Problem to Solve in 2023: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 Through 2024
- Global Economy Faces a Tough Climb Towards Recovery Made Rockier by the War, Anti-Inflation Fiscal Policies & Slower Than Desirable Easing of Inflationary Pressures: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020 Through 2024
- Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment, Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019 Through 2024
- Global Marine Degaussing Systems Market under the COVID-19 Lens
- Competitive Scenario
- Degaussing Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
- Degaussing: Solving the Magnetic Effect Conundrum Faced by Ships
- Degaussing Systems: The Journey since World War II
- Global Degaussing Systems Market Exhibits Staying & Growing Power: Prospects & Outlook
- COVID-19 Storm Breaks Demand Patterns & Supply Chain Links for Degaussing System Market
- Post Pandemic Rebounding of the Shipbuilding Industry Offers Strong Hope
- Analysis by Solution
- World Degaussing Systems Market by Solution (2023 & 2030): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Degaussing, Deperming, and Ranging
- Analysis by Vessel Type
- World Degaussing Systems Market by Vessel Type (2023 & 2030): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Large, Medium, and Small
- Regional Analysis
- World Degaussing Systems Market by Region: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions (2023 & 2030)
- World Degaussing Systems Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2022-2030: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, USA, Europe, and Japan
- Degaussing Systems: An Introduction
- Determining the Natural Magnetism of Ships
- Understanding the Magnetic Field of the Ship
- Degaussing Insights
- Recent Market Activity
- Select Global Brands
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Healthy Outlook for Shipyard & Shipbuilding to Witness Degaussing Systems Growth
- More Ships Being Built Means Greater Need for Degaussing Systems: Global Shipbuilding Industry (In US$ Billion) for Years 2023, 2025, 2027, 2029 and 2031
- New Orders for Cargo Vessels Market Worldwide: New Order Book by Vessel Type for 2021E
- OEM Segment Clinches Major Revenue Share
- Severe Impact of Pandemic on Supply Chain Networks Derails Market Momentum Temporarily
- Global Losses in Supply Chain as a % of Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization (EBITDA) in the Year 2020
- Trends on Immediate Radar of Global Degaussing System Market
- Strong Focus on Dealing with Marine Threats
- Increasing Threat of Naval Warfare
- Soaring Demand for Frigates
- Naval Ships: Geopolitical Conflicts & Quest for Military Supremacy Widen the Business Case
- Healthy Defense Spending to Amplify the Need for Naval Ship Gensets: Projected Defense Budget (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023
- Global Military Expenditure by Key Regions in US$ Million (2011-2019)
- Military Expenditure as a % of GDP in Select Countries
- Degaussing Systems Gaining Importance in Naval Warfare
- China Expands Presence in Strategically Important South China Sea Region
- Increasing Security Concerns Propelling the US Government to Upgrade its Defense Infrastructure
- The Black Sea Naval Power Shift Over The Years
- Naval Defense Market Sails Ahoy with Salient Drivers
- Rising Spending on Naval Defense
- Increasing Number of Maritime Exercises
- Pandemic Affects the Military & Defense Sector
- Global Defense & Related Technologies Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
- Use of Composite Material for Warship Building to Restrain Growth
- Installation of Superconductors on Navy Vessels
- Underwater Magnetic Sensing under Spotlight with Efforts to Beef Up Coastal Combat Capabilities
- Steady Growth in Seaborne Trade Volumes Drives Demand for Degaussing Systems
- World Seaborne Trade: Total Volume of Goods Loaded in Billion Tons for the Years 2010 through 2020
- Seaborne Trade Outlook: Projected Seaborne Trade Volume in Billion Tons for the Years 2025, 2030 and 2035
- Seaborne Trade of Developing Economies: Percentage of World Tonnage by Goods Loaded and Goods Unloaded for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018
- Rising Commercial Maritime Activity: Opportunity Indicator for Degaussing Systems for Merchant Ships
- World Seaborne Trade (in Billions of Cargo Ton Miles) for the Years 2015, 2017 and 2019
- Increasing Maritime Security Concerns Fuel Demand for Degaussing Devices
- Rise in Number of Container Ships and Gas Carrier Marine Freight Worldwide: An Opportunity for the Market
- Percentage Share Breakdown of World Fleet in Dead-Weight Tonnage by Principal Vessel Type: 2018 & 2022E
- Number of Vessels (National Flag & Foreign or International Flag) by Select Countries: 2018
- Global Merchant Fleet by Flag of Registration for the Years 2012, 2015, 2018 and 2021E
- Expanding Fleet of High-Value Pleasure Vessels Presents Favorable Outlook for Marine Degaussing Systems Market
- Global Luxury Yacht Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2021 and 2024
- Total Number of Cruise Ships in Service for the Years 2019, 2020, 2023 & 2026
- How Tourism & Leisure Industry Is Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?
- Global Tourism Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
- Technology Advancements: Key to Growth of Degaussing Systems Market
- New Superconductor Degaussing System to Mask Magnetic Signatures of Navy Vessels
- Use of Advanced Maritime Defense Technology Witnesses Robust Increase
- High Installation Costs & Use of Composite & Alloys: Major Restraints
- Use of Composites in Marine Vessel Construction to Act as Restraint to Market Growth
- Composites Emerge as Competing Material; Pose Threat to Traditional Degaussing Systems
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 46 Featured)
- American Superconductor Corporation
- DA-Group
- Dayatech Merin Sdn Bhd
- ECA Group
- IFEN S.p.a.
- L3Harris Technologies Inc.
- Larsen & Toubro Limited
- Polyamp AB
- Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC
- Wartsila Corporation
