Will Foodservice Win or Lose in the Game of Eat in or Go out? Younger Generations Fuel Online Takeaway Services' Soaring Popularity

The insights provided in this report are based on data from the publisher's Q1 2023 and Q4 2022 global consumer survey, which is conducted quarterly to capture evolving consumer sentiment throughout the year.

The foodservice industry has faced numerous challenges in maintaining customer traffic, particularly in the wake of the significant impact of COVID-19 in 2020. However, there is a notable expected increase in long-term demand for dine-in services. The publisher's findings indicate a growing opportunity for foodservice providers to compete with at-home cooking and dining by offering omnichannel experiences.

To cater to consumers' preferences for affordability, restaurants have increasingly introduced long-term price promotions. Foodservice providers are exploring innovative ways to maintain affordability without compromising on the quality of their menu offerings. For instance, Starbucks has downsized its portions to offer more budget-friendly options to consumers.

Younger generations, in particular, have shown a strong preference for online takeaway services, seeking convenience and ease in their food choices. Both dine-in and takeaway segments are projected to grow, with expected CAGRs of 7.3% and 6.1% respectively from 2022 to 2027. This highlights a growing opportunity for foodservice providers to expand their reach and offer more points of purchase to consumers.

