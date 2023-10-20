Bariatric Surgery Devices Market Size Worth US$ 2.4 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 6% CAGR: RationalStat Market Report

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market size is valued at US$ 1,648.9 million in 2023 and is predicted to rise at a substantial CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period of 2023 and 2030 according to RationalStat analysis.





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

The rise in demand for minimally invasive surgeries (MIS) across the world is among the important factors expected to intensify the growth and demand of the bariatric surgery devices market. In addition, the rapid rise in the obese population and the increase in the number of bariatric surgeries are also expected to contribute to the growth in the global market over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

In addition, the rapid change in lifestyle habits, excessive intake of calories, and huge healthcare spending are also likely to enhance the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rise in government support and increase in awareness regarding unhealthy food and drinks available in the market is also one of the significant factors expected to fuel the growth of the bariatric surgery devices market.

The rapid technological advancements in developed economies and the rise in government funding for bariatric surgery in developed countries are anticipated to offer significant growth opportunities for the market in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the bariatric surgery devices market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including product, procedure, and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific). The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market intelligence for the bariatric surgery devices market covers market sizes based on market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the bariatric surgery devices market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of the product, the minimally invasive surgical device segment is anticipated to capture the major market share as they involve fewer incisions and are less painful. They also provide faster recovery for the patient and have significantly lower complications.

Based on the procedure, sleeve gastrectomy is anticipated to account for the largest market share as it has several advantages including effectiveness, affordability, and limited complications compared to other bariatric procedures.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 1,648.9 million Market Size Forecast US$ 2,487.6 million Growth Rate 6.0% Dominant Segment Minimally Invasive Surgeries Leading Region North America Key Market Drivers Increasing Obesity cases globally

Increasing incidence of chronic disorders

Rising in Diabetic population Companies Profiled Integra Life Sciences Holding Corporation

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.

CONMED Corporation

Medtronic

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Cousin Biotech

Grena Ltd.

Ethicon Inc.

W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

Mediflex Surgical Products

Intuitive Surgical

ReShape Lifesciences, Inc.

Olympus Corporation

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some of the prominent players adopt various strategies to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships and collaborations are some of the strategies followed by industry players, some of the key developments in the bariatric surgery devices market include,

In January 2022, Johnson & Johnson signed a strategic partnership with Microsoft to expand its digital surgery solutions.

In June 2021, ReShape Lifesciences, announced the completion of the merger with Obalon Therapeutics.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the bariatric surgery devices market growth include Integra Life Sciences Holding Corporation, Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., CONMED Corporation, Medtronic, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cousin Biotech, Grena Ltd., Ethicon Inc., W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Mediflex Surgical Products, Intuitive Surgical, ReShape Lifesciences, Inc., and Olympus Corporation, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the bariatric surgery devices market based on product, procedure, and region

Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Product

Minimally Invasive Surgery Devices Stapling Devices Energy/Vessel-Sealing Devices Suturing Devices Others

Non-Invasive Surgical Devices

Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Procedure

Sleeve gastrectomy

Gastric bypass

Revision of bariatric surgery

Non-invasive bariatric surgery

Adjustable gastric banding

Mini-gastric bypass

Others

Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Bariatric Surgery Devices Market US Canada Latin America Bariatric Surgery Devices Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Bariatric Surgery Devices Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Bariatric Surgery Devices Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Bariatric Surgery Devices Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Bariatric Surgery Devices Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Bariatric Surgery Devices Report:

What will be the market value of the bariatric surgery devices market by 2030?

What is the market size of the bariatric surgery devices market?

What are the market drivers of the bariatric surgery devices market?

What are the key trends in the bariatric surgery devices market?

Which is the leading region in the bariatric surgery devices market?

What are the major companies operating in the bariatric surgery devices market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the bariatric surgery devices market?

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoints to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

