Internet of Things (IoT) Sensors in Healthcare Global Markets and Technology Analysis Report, 2022-2023 & 2023-2028

Global Internet of Things (IoT) Sensors in Healthcare market is projected to reach a value of $8.6 billion by 2028 from $2.9 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 24.6%

The current report offers a detailed picture of IoT sensors in the healthcare market. This report highlights the current and future market potential for IoT sensors in healthcare and provides a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends in the market.

The rapid growth of the market for IoT sensors in healthcare is expected to continue during the forecast period. Numerous advantages of IoT sensor integration in healthcare systems have fueled demand for such technologies. Wearable gadgets such as remote monitoring devices, smartwatches and fitness trackers frequently utilize Internet of Things (IoT) sensors.

IoT sensors can help users live healthier lives by monitoring their activity levels and health parameters, in addition to providing early detection of health problems. IoT sensors are also integrated into medical devices such as cardiac monitors, blood glucose monitors and respiratory devices to enhance patient care and treatment effectiveness.



The ability of the IoT to enable continuous monitoring, remote patient monitoring, disease management, sports performance tracking and wearable medical sensors has altered the healthcare and fitness landscape. Technology breakthroughs, data analytics skills and the increasing focus on proactive and personalized healthcare have fueled and influenced the adoption of IoT sensors. IoT integration in wearable sensors led to more developments and wider adoption of wearable sensor technology in the healthcare industry.



In the medical industry, technological advancement is changing the face of IoT sensors. The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) is a key development in the sensors industry. AI is increasingly included in IoT medical sensors to increase the precision and efficacy of healthcare delivery. IoT medical sensor data can be analyzed using AI to identify patterns and trends that could indicate a health issue. For instance, in a person with diabetes, AI can assess blood glucose monitor data to identify early warning indications.



In September 2021, Apple launched the Apple Watch series 7. The watch offers several health-tracking features, including a blood oxygen sensor and an electrocardiogram (ECG) app. The blood oxygen sensor can be used to track oxygen levels in the blood and the ECG app can be used to detect atrial fibrillation. Both features use AI to analyze data from the product's sensors.



North America is the largest market for IoT sensors in healthcare, then Europe and Asia-Pacific. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is pushing growth in the North American market, along with the growing adoption of IoT devices in healthcare and the increasing demand for remote patient monitoring. Market growth in this region is also being fueled by technological development of IoT sensors.

The report also covers market projections through 2028 and key market players. This report discusses IoT sensors in healthcare and their various resources. It covers the overall IoT sensors in the healthcare market, including IoT sensors and software products.

Estimated values are based on revenue from IoT sensors in healthcare companies as total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars that have not been adjusted for inflation.

Report Includes

Analyses of the global market trends, with market revenue data (sales figures) for 2022, estimates for 2023, 2024, 2026, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

Discussion of the major growth drivers, opportunities and challenges, technology updates, and impacts of various macroeconomic variables influencing the market for IoT sensors in healthcare as a basis for projecting demand in the next few years (2023-2028)

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for the global IoT sensors in healthcare market in USD million values, and corresponding market share analysis based on technology type, application, end-use product, and region

In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning the major factors influencing the progress of this market (benefits, and industry-specific challenges) with respect to specific growth trends, upcoming technologies, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

Review of the key patents grants and patent applications on IoT sensors in healthcare industry, along with emerging technologies and new developments in the global market over a brief period

Understanding of the importance of ESG in IoT sensors market in healthcare applications, consumer attitudes, new developments, and ESG practices in the global IoT sensors in healthcare industry

Insight into the industry structure for IoT sensors in healthcare, competitive aspects of each product segments, increasing R&D investments, market growth strategies, and company value share analysis

Updated information on recent competitive developments, such as merger and acquisition (M&A) activities, venture fundings, and other impactful growth strategies in the global market

Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the company competitive landscape based on their recent developments, operational integration, and segmental revenues

Detailed company profiles of the leading market players, including

TE connectivity

STMicroelectronics

Analog Devices

Microchip

On Semiconductor

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 103 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $8.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 24.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Sensors in Healthcare

Iot in Healthcare

Fertility Tracking

Personal Meditation Assistant

Biomonitoring

Wellness Devices

Cardiovascular Applications

Mhealth

Porter 5 Forces Analysis

Bargaining Power of Buyers

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of New Entrants

Threat of Substitute

The Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

Regulatory Framework

Fda and IoT Devices

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Drivers

High Growth in Wearable Devices

Increased Adoption of Eldercare

Challenges

Privacy and Security Issues

Low Latency

Opportunities

Technological Advancement

Chapter 5 Global Internet of Things (Iot) Sensors in the Healthcare Market by Technology Type

Overview

Hardware

Market Size and Forecast

Software

Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 6 Global Internet of Things (Iot) Sensors in Healthcare Market by End-Use Product

Overview

Implantable

Market Size and Forecast

Wearable

Market Size and Forecast

Others (Portable and Static)

Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 7 Global Internet of Things (Iot) Sensors in the Healthcare Market by Application

Overview

Patient Monitoring

Market Size and Forecast

Behavioral Therapy Administration

Diagnostics

Treatment

Chapter 8 Global Internet of Things (Iot) Sensors in the Healthcare Market by Region

Overview

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

Italy

U.K.

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of the World

Chapter 9 Environmental, Social and Governance (Esg) Developments

Overview

Esg Performance in IoT Sensors in Healthcare Market

Environmental Impact

Social Impact

Governance Impact

Current Status of Esg in the IoT Sensors in the Healthcare Market

Consumer Attitudes Towards Esg in IoT Sensors in Healthcare Market

Esg Practices in the IoT Sensors in Healthcare Market

Case Study

Sustainable Technology

Sustainable Way

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 10 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Overview

Current Market Trends

Key Market Trends

Ai Integration in Wearable Medical Devices

Edge Computing

Smart Home Healthcare

Chapter 11 Patent Analysis

Chapter 12 Competitive Intelligence

Market Share Analysis

Key Strategies

Chapter 13 Company Profiles

Analog Devices Inc.

Bourns Sensors GmbH

Cts Corp.

Emerson Electric Co.

Es Systems

Flexpoint Sensor Systems Inc.

Flintec GmbH

Interlink Electronics Inc.

Microchips

Omron Corp.

On Semiconductor

Stmicroelectronics N.V.

Te Connectivity Ltd.

Texas Instruments Inc.

