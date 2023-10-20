DSV, 1063 - CONCLUSION OF SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME IN DSV A/S

| Source: DSV A/S DSV A/S

Hedehusene, DENMARK

Company Announcement No. 1063

On 25 July 2023, we initiated a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 1047.

The share buyback programme announced has now been concluded.

The programme has been carried out in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading dayNumber of shares bought back Average transaction price Amount DKK
       
Accumulated trading for days 1-592,885,000 1,315.64 3,795,612,968
60:16 October 202352,000 1,256.92 65,359,840
61:17 October 202354,000 1,230.05 66,422,700
62:18 October 202355,000 1,174.26 64,584,300
63:19 October 20236,880 1,164.59 8,012,379
Accumulated trading for days 1-633,052,880 1,310.24 3,999,992,187

After the disclosed transactions, DSV A/S holds a total of 8,225,900 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV A/S, corresponding to 3.76% of the total number of issued shares of 219,000,000.

The details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are published on investor.dsv.com.

Any questions may be addressed to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92.

Yours sincerely,
DSV A/S

Attachment


Attachments

1063 - Announcement (20.10.2023) - Conclusion of share buyback