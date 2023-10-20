Rising Demand for Potassium Iodide: Nutraceutical and Pharmaceutical Industries Drive Market Expansion

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Potassium Iodide Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global potassium iodide market is on a growth trajectory, with a projected expansion of USD 267.11 million during the period 2022-2027.

This growth is set to accelerate at a noteworthy CAGR of 5.36%, driven by a range of factors highlighted in a comprehensive market analysis report. The report encompasses market size and forecasts, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis, featuring approximately 25 leading vendors in the potassium iodide industry.

Market Dynamics:

The report provides an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends, and the overall market environment. Key drivers propelling the potassium iodide market include the rising demand for potassium iodide from the nutraceutical industry, the high demand for thyroid-blocking agents, and the growing industrial applications of potassium iodide.

Market Segmentation:

The potassium iodide market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type:

Solid

Liquid

By Application:

Pharmaceuticals

Nutraceuticals

Polymer

Food and feed additives

Others

By Geographical Landscape:

APAC

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

Emerging Trends:

The study identifies the high demand for laboratory reagents as a prime driver of market growth in the coming years. Additionally, the rising adoption of e-commerce and the increasing use of food additives are expected to generate substantial demand within the market.

Report Highlights:

The report on the potassium iodide market provides comprehensive insights, including:

Potassium iodide market sizing

Potassium iodide market forecast

Potassium iodide market industry analysis

Key Vendors:

The report spotlights key industry players in the potassium iodide market, including:

Adani Pharmachem Pvt. Ltd.

American Elements

Crystran Ltd.

Deepwater Chemicals Inc.

FCHEM

FUJI KASEI Co. Ltd.

GODO SHIGEN Co. Ltd.

HEBEI CHENGXIN CO.LTD.

IodiTech

Lasa Supergenerics Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Nippoh Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Samrat Pharmachem Ltd.

Taiye Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Zibo Wankang Pharmaceutical Chemical Co. Ltd.

