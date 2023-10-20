Low-Power Consumption Drives Adoption: Global MRAM Market Thrives on Compact and Efficient Memory Solutions

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global MRAM Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The MRAM (Magnetoresistive Random-Access Memory) market is poised for substantial growth, with a projected increase of USD 1,483.85 million during the period from 2022 to 2027. This remarkable expansion is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 34.35% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest market report.

The comprehensive report on the MRAM market offers an in-depth analysis, encompassing market size and forecasts, emerging trends, growth drivers, challenges, and an extensive vendor analysis featuring approximately 25 leading companies.

Key Market Drivers:

Low-Power Consumption: MRAM's low power consumption is a significant driver, making it an appealing choice for various applications.

MRAM's low power consumption is a significant driver, making it an appealing choice for various applications. Impulsion for Miniaturization: The increasing trend towards miniaturization in electronics is fueling the adoption of MRAM, providing compact and efficient memory solutions.

The increasing trend towards miniaturization in electronics is fueling the adoption of MRAM, providing compact and efficient memory solutions. Large-Scale Benefits of IoT Devices in Healthcare: The utilization of IoT (Internet of Things) devices in healthcare applications is a major contributor to the MRAM market's growth. IoT devices require memory solutions that are power-efficient and reliable.

Market Segmentation:

The MRAM market is segmented based on end-users, including:

Automotive and aerospace and defense

Enterprise storage

Consumer electronics

Robotics

Additionally, it is categorized by type:

STT MRAM (Spin-Transfer Torque MRAM)

T MRAM (Toggle MRAM)

The geographical landscape divides the market into:

North America

APAC (Asia-Pacific)

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

Vendor Analysis:

The report includes a comprehensive vendor analysis, covering around 25 prominent companies in the MRAM market. Some of the key companies mentioned in the report are ARCO INC., Avalanche Technology Inc., Crocus Nano Electronic LLC, Everspin Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., IMEC Inc., KLA Corp., MEMTECH, Numem Inc., NVE Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Renesas Electronics Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SK hynix Co. Ltd., SPIN MEMORY INC., SRAM and MRAM Group, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Teledyne Technologies Inc., and Yole Developpement SA.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4jeo6a

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.