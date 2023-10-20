Global Endotracheal Tube Market Set for Remarkable Growth Driven by Respiratory Health Needs

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Endotracheal Tube Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028 Segmented by Product Type, By Route Type, By Application, By End Use, By Region and Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global endotracheal tube market is anticipated to witness remarkable growth during the forecast period. Factors driving this growth include the rising admissions in emergency and intensive care units, the prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases, technological advancements in anti-fouling coatings, increased surgical procedures, strategic initiatives by key companies, and the high incidence of preterm births.

Key Market Drivers:

Rising Incidence of Respiratory Diseases: Chronic respiratory diseases like COPD, asthma, and pneumonia are major contributors to the global endotracheal tube market. As the prevalence of these diseases continues to increase worldwide, the demand for endotracheal tubes for managing respiratory failure is expected to rise. Growing Geriatric Population: The aging population is at an increased risk of developing respiratory diseases and requiring surgical procedures that necessitate the use of endotracheal tubes. As the global population ages, the demand for these devices is expected to increase. Technological Advancements: Ongoing technological advancements have improved the safety, effectiveness, and ease of use of endotracheal tubes. Innovative materials, specialized tubes, monitoring technologies, and video laryngoscopy are enhancing the adoption of endotracheal tubes. Increasing Number of Surgeries: Surgical procedures often require the use of endotracheal tubes to maintain airway patency and provide mechanical ventilation. The rising number of surgeries, including minimally invasive procedures, is driving the growth of the market. Rising Healthcare Expenditure: As healthcare expenditure increases globally, there is a parallel increase in demand for medical devices such as endotracheal tubes. The investment in advanced medical technologies and devices is propelling market growth.

Recent Developments:

In 2021, Medtronic launched the ShileyT Evac Oral Tracheostomy Tube, designed for tracheostomy procedures with integrated suction lumen and adjustable cuff for improved patient comfort and safety.

Teleflex introduced the VivaSightT Double-Lumen Endobronchial Tube in 2020, featuring an integrated camera for real-time visualization during thoracic surgeries.

Medtronic launched the MallinckrodtT TaperGuardT Evac Endotracheal Tube in 2019 with a tapered cuff design to reduce air leaks and enhance patient comfort.

VBM Medizintechnik GmbH introduced the Silicone Cuffless Endotracheal Tube in 2020, designed to minimize airway injury and tracheal damage.

Market Segmentation:

The global endotracheal tube market is segmented based on product type, route type, application, end-use, and region.

Product Type: Regular Endotracheal Tube, Reinforced Endotracheal Tube, Preformed Endotracheal Tube, Double-Lumen Endotracheal Tube

Orotracheal, Nasotracheal Application: Emergency Treatment, Therapy, Others

Emergency Treatment, Therapy, Others End Use: Clinics, Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others

Market Players:

Angiplast Ltd.

Advin Health Care.

Stermid Group.

ICU Medical Inc.

Medtronic Inc.

Van Oostveen Medical B.V.

Teleflex Incorporated.

Convatec Inc.

Fuji Systems Corporation.

Sewoon Medical Co Ltd.

Mercury Medical Enterprises, Inc.

Hollister Incorporated.

Well Lead Medical Co Ltd.

Viggo Medical Devices.

Medline Industries Inc.

