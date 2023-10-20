Global $40+ Billion Artificial Blood and Plasma Markets to 2027 Featuring Major Players, Hemarina, VirTechBio, NuvOx, & Pharma

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Blood and Plasma: Global Markets to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The artificial blood market was estimated to be $23.9 million in 2022 and is forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2% to reach a value of $40.5 million through 2028. The market value is low because there are no approved products for artificial blood.

Recently, it has been observed that companies are focusing on developing products that would address the shortcomings of the failed or existing products in the pipeline.

Some of these include the development of freeze-dried HBOCs, Erythromer (from Kalocyte) (which is based on nanocapsule technology), and biosynthetic red blood cells (producing red blood cells from stem cells), being developed by companies such as Erypharma and Red C Biotech. Researchers are also focusing on the development of artificial whole blood by combining three synthetic components: freeze-dried platelet surrogates, freeze-dried red blood cell surrogates, and freeze-dried plasma.

Hemopure is the only marketed product for anemia and is approved in South Africa and Russia and used under an expanded access program in the U.S. Currently, the company doesn't have the infrastructure and funds to produce the product and the company reported no revenue in 2021. In 2022, HemO2life from Hemarina was approved for use as an additive for kidney grafts in the European Union. There are no approved products for routine clinical use in the U.S., which is the primary market.

A similar product for graft preservation is being developed by VirTechBio-OxyBridge-which is in development and anticipated to enter the U.S. market by 2026. There are companies with products in Phase II and Phase II/III development, but the products might not be approved in the forecast period or enter the market by 2028. However, future approvals will help cater to the high unmet need in the market.

Factors leading to the growth of the market are increasing demand for blood transfusions and risks and challenges associated with blood transfusions and shortage of blood supply. Factors such as low rate of approvals, product acceptance, and higher pricing act as barriers to the market. The market is dominated by startup and private biotech companies. Key players in the market include Hemarina, NuvOx Pharmaceuticals, VirTech Bio, and Prolong Pharmaceuticals.

The report includes a discussion of artificial oxygen carrier products. BCC Research analyzes each market segment and provides a forecast for six years. The current report analyzes the market's drivers, challenges, and opportunities. The report also covers market projections for 2028 and the market analysis for key market players.

The report includes the company profiles of the key players with detailed information about their business segments, financials, product portfolios, and recent developments. The report also provides information on emerging technologies, the impact of COVID-19, product analysis, deals, and investment outlook.

Report Includes

Estimation of market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2020-2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

Highlights of the market potential and characterization of artificial blood market by product, application, and region

Examination of the key drivers and constraints that will shape the market and discussion on the upcoming market opportunities and areas of focus to forecast the market into various segments and sub-segments

Coverage of recent advances, emerging technologies, and developments of the industry

Evaluation of key industry acquisitions and strategic alliances and market share analysis of the leading suppliers of the industry

Company profiles of major players within the industry, including

Hemarina

VirTechBio

NuvOx Pharma

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $26.1 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $40.5 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Is There a Problem With Human Blood?

Emerging Needs for Artificial Blood

Artificial Blood Will Be Useful in Dealing With the Risks of Infection

Artificial Blood Will Help to Decrease the Load on the Donor Blood Supply

Artificial Blood is Needed to Deal With Unexpected Demands on the Blood System

Hurdles in the Development of Artificial Blood Products

Ideal Characteristics of Artificial Blood

Artificial Blood Over Human Blood

Applications

Surgeries

Emergency Resuscitation

For Short-Term Use

Where More Effective Than Human Blood

Rejections Due to Religious Beliefs

Challenges in Artificial Blood Development

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Demand for Blood Transfusions

Risks and Challenges Associated With Blood Transfusions

Shortage of Blood Supply

Barriers

Low Rate of Product Approvals

Product Acceptance

Product Pricing

Opportunities

Impact of Covid-19

Chapter 5 Artificial Blood by Source

Introduction

Artificial Blood Developed from Human Blood

Artificial Blood Developed from Animal Blood

Artificial Blood Developed Using Recombinant Technology

Surface Modified Hemoglobin

Cross-Linked Hemoglobin

Polymerized Hemoglobin

Encapsulation

Genetically Engineered Recombinant Hemoglobin

Natural Hemoglobin

Chapter 6 Artificial Blood by Type

Introduction

Perfluorocarbon Emulsions

General Characteristics of Perfluorocarbons

Emulsion Selection

Historical Developments of Perfluorocarbon Emulsions

First Generation of Pfcs

Second Generation of Pfcs

Third Generation of Pfcs

Hemoglobin-Based Oxygen Carriers

General Characteristics of Hbocs

Historical Events: Hemoglobin Solutions

Chapter 7 Market Estimation

Introduction

Potential Market for Artificial Blood

Artificial Blood Market, by Source

Blood (Animal/Human)

Synthetic Polymers

Artificial Blood Market, by Type

Hemoglobin-Based Oxygen Carriers

Perfluorocarbon-Based Products

Artificial Blood Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Emerging Markets

Chapter 8 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Overview

Emerging Technologies

Nanocapsule Technology

Stem Cells

Other Ongoing Research for Blood Substitutes

Chapter 9 Product Analysis

Introduction

Product Safety

Product Effectiveness

Product Cost

Legal Implications

Product Analysis of Some of the Products Under Development

Hemopure

Hemo2Life

Hemotech

Nano2 (Ddfpe)

Sanguinate

Vidaphor

Clinical Trials

Product Description of Some of the Products in Preclinical and Early Phase I Stage

Erythromer

Hemoglobin Vesicles

Oxyvita

Oxybridge

Chapter 10 Patent Analysis

Introduction

Fda Regulation

Fda Good Manufacturing Practices and Reporting

Patent Analysis

Chapter 11 Competitive Intelligence

Strategic Developments

Competitive Analysis

Chapter 12 Company Profiles

Aurum Biosciences

Erypharm

Hemoglobin Oxygen Therapeutics LLC.

Hemarina

Kalocyte Inc.

Nano Sanguis S.A

Nuvox Pharma LLC.

Prolong Pharmaceuticals, LLC

Red C Biotech

Virtech Bio

