Global $40+ Billion Artificial Blood and Plasma Markets to 2027 Featuring Major Players, Hemarina, VirTechBio, NuvOx, & Pharma

The artificial blood market was estimated to be $23.9 million in 2022 and is forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2% to reach a value of $40.5 million through 2028. The market value is low because there are no approved products for artificial blood.
Recently, it has been observed that companies are focusing on developing products that would address the shortcomings of the failed or existing products in the pipeline.
Some of these include the development of freeze-dried HBOCs, Erythromer (from Kalocyte) (which is based on nanocapsule technology), and biosynthetic red blood cells (producing red blood cells from stem cells), being developed by companies such as Erypharma and Red C Biotech. Researchers are also focusing on the development of artificial whole blood by combining three synthetic components: freeze-dried platelet surrogates, freeze-dried red blood cell surrogates, and freeze-dried plasma.
Hemopure is the only marketed product for anemia and is approved in South Africa and Russia and used under an expanded access program in the U.S. Currently, the company doesn't have the infrastructure and funds to produce the product and the company reported no revenue in 2021. In 2022, HemO2life from Hemarina was approved for use as an additive for kidney grafts in the European Union. There are no approved products for routine clinical use in the U.S., which is the primary market.
A similar product for graft preservation is being developed by VirTechBio-OxyBridge-which is in development and anticipated to enter the U.S. market by 2026. There are companies with products in Phase II and Phase II/III development, but the products might not be approved in the forecast period or enter the market by 2028. However, future approvals will help cater to the high unmet need in the market.
Factors leading to the growth of the market are increasing demand for blood transfusions and risks and challenges associated with blood transfusions and shortage of blood supply. Factors such as low rate of approvals, product acceptance, and higher pricing act as barriers to the market. The market is dominated by startup and private biotech companies. Key players in the market include Hemarina, NuvOx Pharmaceuticals, VirTech Bio, and Prolong Pharmaceuticals.
The report includes a discussion of artificial oxygen carrier products. BCC Research analyzes each market segment and provides a forecast for six years. The current report analyzes the market's drivers, challenges, and opportunities. The report also covers market projections for 2028 and the market analysis for key market players.
The report includes the company profiles of the key players with detailed information about their business segments, financials, product portfolios, and recent developments. The report also provides information on emerging technologies, the impact of COVID-19, product analysis, deals, and investment outlook.
