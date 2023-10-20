United States Laboratory Market Report 2023: Market was Valued at $93 Billion in 2022 with 319,000+ Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendment (CLIA) Certified Laboratories - Forecasts to 2030

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2023 U.S. Laboratory Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 2023 Laboratory Market Report analyzes new laboratory services, technological innovations, sustainable practices in clinical laboratories, and the impact of regulatory changes on the overall market.
The U.S. laboratory market was valued at $93 billion in 2022 with over 319,000 Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendment (CLIA) certified laboratories.
The advances in laboratory equipment and procedures, the aging U.S. population, and an increase in healthcare spending and investments in diagnostic services drove the growth of the laboratory market.
Key Findings
- Top Budget Priority: Technology investments to ease the labor shortage were cited as the top budget priority by 48% of laboratory executives.
- Top Direct-To-Consumer Test Type: Genetic testing became the top direct-to-consumer test type in 2022, with over 3,000 new genetic tests introduced in the U.S.
- Market Projection: The U.S. physician office lab market is projected to reach $18.3 billion by 2030.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Laboratory Market Overview
- COVID-19 And Routine Testing Volume Fluctuate Around Pre-Pandemic Baseline
- Lack Of Qualified Applicants Exacerbate Laboratory Job Vacancies
- Pay And Burnout Are Leading Factors For Laboratory turnover
- Laboratories Utilize Technology Innovations To Lessen Demands On Workforce
- Modern LIMS Adopted To Enable Seamless Data Access
- Technology Proves Essential As Labs Pursue Sustainability Goal
- Testing Volume Increased For 18 Of Top 25 Lab Test
- 20% Of Labs Perform Non-Waived Tests
- End Of Public Health Emergency Signals Changes For Testing And Laboratories
- Medicare Spending On Lab Tests Increases Despite PAMA Reimbursement Cuts
- Average Charge For Hospital Lab Tests Above Those Of POLs And Independent Lab
- Site-Of-Care Shifts And Technology Advancements Drive Growth Of Physician Office Labs
- Number Of Post-Acute Facilities Performing Testing Decreased Slightly Post-Pandemic
- Independent Lab Patient Volumes Increase Year-Over-Year
- Independent Laboratories Experience Decreases In Number Of Facilities And Profits
- Medicare Coverage Of Genetic Tests Risen
- Innovative Diagnostic And Treatment Techniques Personalize Oncology Care
- FDA Authorizes First Over-The-Counter Test To Detect COVID-19 And Influenza
- Point-Of-Care Advancements Challenge Traditional Laboratory Testing
- Market Consolidation Persists As Laboratory Companies Chase Benefits Of Scale
- Clarivate Lists Top Laboratory Products Sold Through Distribution
