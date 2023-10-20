United States Laboratory Market Report 2023: Market was Valued at $93 Billion in 2022 with 319,000+ Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendment (CLIA) Certified Laboratories - Forecasts to 2030

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2023 U.S. Laboratory Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 2023 Laboratory Market Report analyzes new laboratory services, technological innovations, sustainable practices in clinical laboratories, and the impact of regulatory changes on the overall market.

The U.S. laboratory market was valued at $93 billion in 2022 with over 319,000 Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendment (CLIA) certified laboratories.

The advances in laboratory equipment and procedures, the aging U.S. population, and an increase in healthcare spending and investments in diagnostic services drove the growth of the laboratory market.

Key Findings

Top Budget Priority: Technology investments to ease the labor shortage were cited as the top budget priority by 48% of laboratory executives.

Top Direct-To-Consumer Test Type: Genetic testing became the top direct-to-consumer test type in 2022, with over 3,000 new genetic tests introduced in the U.S.

Market Projection: The U.S. physician office lab market is projected to reach $18.3 billion by 2030.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Laboratory Market Overview

COVID-19 And Routine Testing Volume Fluctuate Around Pre-Pandemic Baseline

Lack Of Qualified Applicants Exacerbate Laboratory Job Vacancies

Pay And Burnout Are Leading Factors For Laboratory turnover

Laboratories Utilize Technology Innovations To Lessen Demands On Workforce

Modern LIMS Adopted To Enable Seamless Data Access

Technology Proves Essential As Labs Pursue Sustainability Goal

Testing Volume Increased For 18 Of Top 25 Lab Test

20% Of Labs Perform Non-Waived Tests

End Of Public Health Emergency Signals Changes For Testing And Laboratories

Medicare Spending On Lab Tests Increases Despite PAMA Reimbursement Cuts

Average Charge For Hospital Lab Tests Above Those Of POLs And Independent Lab

Site-Of-Care Shifts And Technology Advancements Drive Growth Of Physician Office Labs

Number Of Post-Acute Facilities Performing Testing Decreased Slightly Post-Pandemic

Independent Lab Patient Volumes Increase Year-Over-Year

Independent Laboratories Experience Decreases In Number Of Facilities And Profits

Medicare Coverage Of Genetic Tests Risen

Innovative Diagnostic And Treatment Techniques Personalize Oncology Care

FDA Authorizes First Over-The-Counter Test To Detect COVID-19 And Influenza

Point-Of-Care Advancements Challenge Traditional Laboratory Testing

Market Consolidation Persists As Laboratory Companies Chase Benefits Of Scale

Clarivate Lists Top Laboratory Products Sold Through Distribution

