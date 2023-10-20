Argentina Construction Equipment Market Assessment Report 2023-2029: Rising Mining Projects Drive Demand for Fuel-Efficient and Versatile Equipment

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Argentina Construction Equipment Market - Strategic Assessment & Forecast 2023-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Argentina construction equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.83% from 2022 to 2029.

Caterpillar, Liu Gong, CNH Industrial, John Deere, and Komatsu have established themselves as prominent leaders within the construction equipment sector in Argentina. These industry giants not only command a significant market share but also offer a wide range of equipment solutions.

Material handling emerged as the dominant sector in the Argentina construction equipment market in 2022, with forklifts playing a pivotal role within this segment. The surge in warehouse expansion, driven by the flourishing E-commerce industry, has spurred substantial demand for forklifts, contributing significantly to the market's growth.

The construction equipment market in Argentina is poised for robust expansion, fueled by various government initiatives such as the "National Road Network Plan," "National Public Investment Plan," and "Recovering the Freight Network By 2030" programs.

Notably, import data highlights that approximately 40% of the total construction equipment brought into Argentina in 2022 originated from China. Consequently, Chinese firms like XCMG and SANY have gained a notable foothold in the Argentina construction equipment market.

In line with global trends, the Argentina construction equipment sector is undergoing a transformation towards innovation and automation. Intelligent systems, leveraging the power of IoT and data analysis, are becoming integral to enhancing service, connectivity, and sustainability.

The landscape of construction equipment in Argentina is also witnessing a surge in demand from rental companies. This trend is particularly pronounced due to the prevalence of micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises, which make up 99.8% of businesses in Argentina. As a result, end-users are increasingly prioritizing cost-effectiveness when it comes to acquiring construction equipment, further boosting the significance of rental services in the market.

Market Trends and Drivers

Rising Mining Projects Drive Demand for Fuel-Efficient and Versatile Equipment

The burgeoning investments in mining projects worldwide, encompassing valuable commodities like gold, coal, silver, and lithium, are catalyzing the growth of the mining industry in Argentina.

However, the nation is simultaneously grappling with environmental protests. To align with its goals of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 and curbing deforestation by 2030, the Argentine government is placing heightened emphasis on environmental sustainability. As a result, the mining sector is increasingly adopting fuel-efficient and adaptable construction equipment to mitigate its environmental impact.

Surge in Investments Spurs Adoption of IoT and AI-Enabled Equipment

Argentina is witnessing a burgeoning adoption of cutting-edge technology, including the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI), in the realm of construction equipment. IoT and AI-powered systems offer operators an array of benefits, including real-time fault detection and data storage.

These advanced systems enhance operator safety, productivity, and efficiency. Leading Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) such as XCMG, SANY, Caterpillar, and Volvo Construction Equipment are actively pursuing automation in their processes to stay competitive in the Argentine construction equipment market.

Government's Investment in National Public Infrastructure Plan

The Argentine government has allocated significant resources to its National Public Infrastructure Plan, aiming to rehabilitate 2,292 km of roads and construct 261 km of highways in the 2023 budget.

This plan encompasses major highway projects, including the Lujan-Junin, San Francisco-Cordoba, Salta-San Pedro, and Porterville-Uspallata highways, slated for development in 2023. These ambitious infrastructure initiatives are expected to underpin the growth of the Argentine construction equipment market.

Additionally, the government's investments extend to various water management projects in 2023, such as Alderetes & Sali river basin rain drainage, Alderete's wastewater treatment plant, and the Vipos-Tucuman aqueduct. Furthermore, the government has ambitious plans for railway line modernization, road project reconstruction, and maintenance in 2023, further propelling the demand for construction equipment.

Surge in Lithium and Copper Extraction Projects

Argentina is set to intensify its focus on copper and lithium extraction projects in 2023. The government has outlined substantial copper extraction initiatives, encompassing six large-scale projects aimed at yielding 1.2 million tons of copper annually. Notable regions for copper extraction projects include El Pachon, Los Azules, Josemaria, and Filo del Sol.

Furthermore, Chinese mining company Zijin Mining has expressed intentions to invest in lithium extraction projects in Argentina in 2023. The growing global demand for lithium, driven by the increased adoption of electric vehicles and its utility in various industries, including transportation, steel, and aviation, is a key driver for these projects.

Industry Restraints

Environmental Protests Cast a Shadow on Construction Equipment Demand

Argentina grapples with sporadic environmental protests that frequently result in social conflicts and the temporary halting of industrial projects, including mining, construction, and oil extraction ventures.

These disruptions have negatively impacted the country's mining industry, causing delays in major projects like open-pit copper and gold mining endeavors. The resultant missed project completion deadlines have posed significant challenges to Argentina's global reputation, leading to reduced investments from international stakeholders.

Escalating Construction Costs Dent Construction Equipment Sales

The construction industry in Argentina has been grappling with escalating costs, as indicated by a 5.6% increase in construction costs in December 2022, according to the National Institute of Statistics & Censuses report.

Notably, general expenses for construction projects rose by 6.2%, labor costs surged by 6.1%, and building material prices increased by 4.9% during the same period. A similar trend of rising construction costs is anticipated in 2023, driven by persistent inflation rates and a shortage of skilled labor in the market.

This cost escalation has also affected the rental market for construction equipment, with tippers, loaders, and backhoe loaders experiencing notable increases in demand in 2022. The real estate sector in Argentina is poised to bear the brunt of rising construction costs, ultimately impeding construction equipment sales and restraining the growth of the Argentine construction equipment market in the forecast period.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Prominent Vendors

Caterpillar

Komatsu

Volvo Construction Equipment

John Deere

LiuGong

SANY

JCB

Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd. (XCMG)

Kobelco

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co. Ltd

Hyundai Construction Equipment

Other Prominent Vendors

Liebherr

CNH Industrial

Toyota Material Handling

BOMAG

Bobcat

Wacker Neuson

Tadano

SAKAI

Shantui Construction Machinery

Terex Corporation

Distributor Profiles

Gruas San Blas

Tecmaco Integral SA

BRAMAQ

Centro Viral

COWDIN

REPAS SA

ZMG Argentina

IGARRETA MAQUINAS

Market Segmentation

Equipment Definition (Earthmoving)

Earthmoving Equipment (Volume & Value)

Excavators

Backhoe Loaders

Motor Graders

Other Earthmoving Equipment (Other Loaders, Bulldozers, Trenchers, etc.)

Equipment Definition (Road Construction)

Road Construction (Volume & Value)

Road Rollers

Asphalt Pavers

Equipment Definition (Material Handling)

Material Handling Equipment (Volume & Value)

Cranes

Forklifts & Telehandlers

Aerial Platforms

Equipment Definition (Other Equipment)

Other Equipment (Volume & Value)

Dumpers

Tippers

Concrete Mixtures

Concrete Pump Trucks

By End-users

End-user Definition

Construction

Manufacturing

Mining

Others (Waste Management, Agriculture, Oil & Gas Extraction, Utilities & Energy, Power Generation, Disaster Management and Water Management)

