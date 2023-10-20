European Passenger Vehicle ADAS Market Opportunities Report 2023: Regulations and Innovations to Ensure Transformational Growth to 2030

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "European Passenger Vehicle ADAS Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European ADAS market is growing, with many OEMs providing L0 and L1 ADAS features as an option in most of their models. Europe is at the forefront of technological developments, with a lot of OEMs testing and validating their AD vehicles on public roads.

The global automotive industry is going through a transformation with CASE convergence. Connectivity and autonomous driving features are at the forefront of this transformation. Globally, OEMs are looking to introduce various ADAS features ranging from L0 to L2+.

These features are viewed as not only safety enhancements but also comfort and convenience features. Some countries even have a legal framework for higher AD levels such as L3 on public roads. Competitive intensity will drive the ADAS introduction in mass market vehicles, thus cascading the technology to vehicles in the lower segment.

In addition to the competitive intensity, OEMs are also looking at providing these features as differentiating factors for the models in their lineups. This study includes the forecast of various ADAS features from L0 to L2+ until 2030.

