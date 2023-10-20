Global True Wireless Stereo Earbuds Market, 2022-2030: Health Meets Entertainment - The Fusion of Hearing Aid Functionalities in TWS Earbuds

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "True Wireless Stereo Earbuds Market Size, Share, & Trends Analysis Report By Price Band (Below USD 100, USD 100-199, Over USD 200), By Region (APAC, North America), And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The rapidly evolving personal audio technology landscape is witnessing a transformative trend in the global market for True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds. These earbuds are gaining immense popularity among consumers due to features like active noise-cancellation technology, AI translation functions, high-resolution audio, 3D sound technology, and heart rate sensors.

This market's growth isn't solely driven by these advanced features but also by the continuous technological advancements by manufacturers to enhance the listening experience. Market leaders like Boat are introducing products like Boat Airdopes 501 ANC, which leverage Bluetooth 5.2 technology, hybrid active noise cancellation technology, and improved charging support, setting the stage for remarkable market expansion.

An intriguing development is the integration of these earbuds into the healthcare sector. Brands such as Nuheara Limited and Apple Inc. have incorporated revolutionary hearing aid functionalities into their earbuds, allowing users to personalize their sound profiles based on their individual hearing capabilities. This fusion of entertainment, convenience, and health-tracking capabilities makes the TWS earbuds market an appealing proposition for tech-savvy consumers.

Key Market Insights:

The global TWS earbuds market is expected to reach USD 563.2 billion by 2030, with a robust CAGR of 34.9% from 2022 to 2030. This growth is attributed to consumers' increasing preference for TWS earbuds over traditional earphones, driven by features like active noise-cancellation and AI translation.

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly boosted the demand for TWS earbuds as people adopted remote working and entertainment. The pandemic accelerated the need for wireless earbuds, making them a staple for staying digitally connected.

However, the shortage of microchips has disrupted the supply chain for electronic components, impacting the industry. This has resulted in increased prices and longer lead times, presenting challenges for market growth.

Report Highlights:

The USD 100-199 price band segment led the global market in 2021 and is projected to expand further due to the rising adoption of entry-level devices.

North America leads with over 35% revenue share, driven by early technology adoption and heightened health and fitness awareness during the pandemic.

Key players in the TWS earbuds market include Apple Inc., Amazon, Bose Corporation, Boat, Jabra, Samsung Electronics, and Sony Corporation, among others. These companies are fiercely competing, enhancing the acoustic quality and features of their products.

The global TWS earbuds market is riding the wave of technological innovation and consumer preferences. As users demand more than just music from their earbuds, the integration of advanced features and expansion into healthcare make this market an exciting one to watch.

Companies Mentioned

Apple Inc.

Amazon

Bose Corporation

Boat

Jabra

Harman International Industries, Incorporated

Huawei Device Co. Ltd.

Jaybird

Jays Headphones

Jlab

Klipsch Group, Inc.

Master & Dynamic

Noise

Realme

Rha Technologies

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Shure

Skullcandy.Com

Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co.

Sony Corporation

Xiaomi







Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 110 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $51.36 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $563.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 34.9% Regions Covered Global



