Global Plastics Processing Machinery Strategic Market Report 2023: Sophisticated Plastic Machinery under Spotlight amid Evolving Manufacturing Landscape and Adoption of Industry 4.0 - Forecast to 2030

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plastics Processing Machinery - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Plastics Processing Machinery Market to Reach $31.9 Billion by 2030
The global market for Plastics Processing Machinery estimated at US$22.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$31.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Injection Molding Machines, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.6% CAGR and reach US$13.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Blow Molding Machines segment is estimated at 3.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.2% CAGR
The Plastics Processing Machinery market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 3.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.7% CAGR.
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Rise of Plastics & Its Ubiquitous Use in the 21st Century Provides the Foundation for the Growth of Plastic Processing Machinery
- Global Plastics Production (In Million Metric Tons) for Years 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023
- Processing Machinery Enters Exciting Times with Dynamic Factors
- Global Economic Update
- World Shifts to an Endemic COVID-19 Strategy With Focus on Multilateral Approach to Managing Future Pandemics
- From Pandemic to War & Inflation: "Gloomy Outlook for 2023 Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions"
- Plastics Processing Machinery: Definition and Types
- Plastic Processing Machinery to Report Stable Demand
- Injection Molding Machines Continue to Report Improved Growth
- Growth in Extrusion Machinery Led by Resurgence in Construction Activity, and Medical and Packaging Needs
- Auxiliaries Riding High on Labor Shortage
- Competition
- Product Matrix of Select Players in the Global Plastic Processing Machinery Market
- Plastics Processing Machinery - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
- Regional Market Analysis
- Developing Economies Boost Growth
- End-Use Market Perspective
- Global Demand for Plastic Processing Machinery by End-use Sector (in %): 2023
- Packaging Sector: An Overview
- High Demand for Packaging: A Key Driver for Plastics Processing Machinery
- Packaging Industry Confronts Testing Times Amidst the Pandemic
- Important Trends Shaping Plastic Packaging Market
- Building and Construction Markets
- Global Construction Spending (In US$ Trillion) for the Years 2019 -2025
- Automotive industry
- Plastic Components in Passenger Cars by Plastic Type
- Percentage Share of Plastics in Passenger Cars: 2000, 2010, and 2020
- How the Automotive Industry was Impacted by the Pandemic
- World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
- Consumer Electronics
- Growing Market for Consumer Electronics Presents Opportunity for Plastics Market: Consumer Electronics Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
- Global Manufacturing PMI: An important Bellwether
- Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for Select Countries Jan 2022- Jan 23
- Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Increasing Number of Machinery Manufacturers Embrace Industry 4.0
- Rise in Digitalization Augurs Well for Adoption of Industry 4.0
- Industry 4.0 Gains Significance in Injection Molding
- Next Wave of Change with Emerging Technologies
- Manufacturers Leverage AI for Machine Operations
- Sophisticated Plastic Machinery under Spotlight amid Evolving Manufacturing Landscape
- Pandemic Accelerates Shift toward Automation in Plastic Processing Industry
- Growing Trend towards Downstream Automation
- Extruders Add Advanced Capabilities
- Demand on Rise for Customized Formulations
- Energy-saving Measures and Energy Efficiency Redefines Machine Engineering
- Waste Minimization Drives New Production Strategies
- Factors Setting Perfect Ground for High-Tech Future of Extrusion
- Robust Outlook for EVs Opens New Avenues of Growth
- World EVs Sales in Units for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, and 2026
- Increasing Consumption of Packaged Foods Drive Market Gains
- Global Processed Foods Market Revenues (in $ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025
- Rise in Demand for Food Service Disposables and Healthy Gains in Third Party Online Food Delivery Services Drive Opportunities in the Food Sector
- Global Online Food Delivery Services Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
- Global Food Service Disposables Market by Raw Material: 2012, 2020 and 2027
- Home Improvement Projects & Interest in DIY Stimulate Demand
- Worker Crunch Catalyzes Uptake of Automated & Digital Plastic Processing Machinery
- Industry Witnesses Rising Investments in Digital Solutions
- Sustainability: A Loud & Clear Trend in Plastic Processing Machinery Industry
- COVID-19 Brings About Significant Changes to Plastic Usage Trends
- Notable Progress for Plastic Recycling & Equipment
- Ambitious Efforts to Mitigate Sustainability-Linked Pain Points in the Plastic Components Arena
- Medical Device Makers Turn towards Thermoforming & Pressure-Forming for Packaging
- Supply Chain Challenges Change Course
- Injection Molding Remains Dynamic with Innovations & Emerging Trends
- Sustainable Materials & Operations Gain Attention
- Prominent Trends in Injection Molding Space: Key Insights
- Industry Witnesses Influx of New Products
- Feature-Rich, Advanced Controls
- Machines with New Sizes
- Micro Injection Molding Machines Gain Demand
- Global Market for Thermoplastic Micro Injection Molding by End-use Industry (in %): 2023
- Healthcare: An Important Market for Micro Injection Molding
- Electro-Hydraulic Technology Picks up Pace
- Focus Intensifies on Precision and Lightweighing Solutions
- Vertical Injection Machines Witness Increased Automation
- Used Blow Molding Machinery Emerges as Flourishing Business amid COVID-19
- Smartphone Sales Spur Demand for Precision Plastic Injection Molding Technologies
- Global Shipments of Smartphones in Million Units (2012-2025)
- Carbon Dioxide to Drive Innovations in Plastic Industry
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 276 Featured)
- ARBURG GmbH + Co KG
- BC Extrusion Holding GmbH
- BEKUM Maschinenfabriken GmbH
- Brown Machine LLC
- Bruckner Group GmbH
- Davis-Standard, LLC
- Engel Austria GmbH
- FANUC Corporation
- Fu Chun Shin Machinery Manufacture Co., Ltd.
- Haitian International Holdings Limited
- Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd.
- Kautex Maschinenbau GmbH
- KraussMaffei Technologies GmbH
- Milacron LLC
- NEGRI BOSSI SpA
- Ningbo Haida Plastic Machinery Co., Ltd.
- Nissei ASB Machine Co., Ltd.
- Nordson Corporation
- Reifenhauser Group
- SencorpWhite, Inc.
- Shibaura Machine Co. Ltd.
- Sumitomo (SHI) Demag Plastics Machinery GmbH
- Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.
- The Japan Steel Works, Ltd.
- Xaloy LLC
