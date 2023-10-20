Global Plastics Processing Machinery Strategic Market Report 2023: Sophisticated Plastic Machinery under Spotlight amid Evolving Manufacturing Landscape and Adoption of Industry 4.0 - Forecast to 2030

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plastics Processing Machinery - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Plastics Processing Machinery Market to Reach $31.9 Billion by 2030



The global market for Plastics Processing Machinery estimated at US$22.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$31.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Injection Molding Machines, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.6% CAGR and reach US$13.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Blow Molding Machines segment is estimated at 3.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.2% CAGR



The Plastics Processing Machinery market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 3.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.7% CAGR.



MARKET OVERVIEW

Rise of Plastics & Its Ubiquitous Use in the 21st Century Provides the Foundation for the Growth of Plastic Processing Machinery

Global Plastics Production (In Million Metric Tons) for Years 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Processing Machinery Enters Exciting Times with Dynamic Factors

Global Economic Update

World Shifts to an Endemic COVID-19 Strategy With Focus on Multilateral Approach to Managing Future Pandemics

From Pandemic to War & Inflation: "Gloomy Outlook for 2023 Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions"

Plastics Processing Machinery: Definition and Types

Plastic Processing Machinery to Report Stable Demand

Injection Molding Machines Continue to Report Improved Growth

Growth in Extrusion Machinery Led by Resurgence in Construction Activity, and Medical and Packaging Needs

Auxiliaries Riding High on Labor Shortage

Competition

Product Matrix of Select Players in the Global Plastic Processing Machinery Market

Plastics Processing Machinery - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Regional Market Analysis

Developing Economies Boost Growth

End-Use Market Perspective

Global Demand for Plastic Processing Machinery by End-use Sector (in %): 2023

Packaging Sector: An Overview

High Demand for Packaging: A Key Driver for Plastics Processing Machinery

Packaging Industry Confronts Testing Times Amidst the Pandemic

Important Trends Shaping Plastic Packaging Market

Building and Construction Markets

Global Construction Spending (In US$ Trillion) for the Years 2019 -2025

Automotive industry

Plastic Components in Passenger Cars by Plastic Type

Percentage Share of Plastics in Passenger Cars: 2000, 2010, and 2020

How the Automotive Industry was Impacted by the Pandemic

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Consumer Electronics

Growing Market for Consumer Electronics Presents Opportunity for Plastics Market: Consumer Electronics Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Global Manufacturing PMI: An important Bellwether

Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for Select Countries Jan 2022- Jan 23

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Number of Machinery Manufacturers Embrace Industry 4.0

Rise in Digitalization Augurs Well for Adoption of Industry 4.0

Industry 4.0 Gains Significance in Injection Molding

Next Wave of Change with Emerging Technologies

Manufacturers Leverage AI for Machine Operations

Sophisticated Plastic Machinery under Spotlight amid Evolving Manufacturing Landscape

Pandemic Accelerates Shift toward Automation in Plastic Processing Industry

Growing Trend towards Downstream Automation

Extruders Add Advanced Capabilities

Demand on Rise for Customized Formulations

Energy-saving Measures and Energy Efficiency Redefines Machine Engineering

Waste Minimization Drives New Production Strategies

Factors Setting Perfect Ground for High-Tech Future of Extrusion

Robust Outlook for EVs Opens New Avenues of Growth

World EVs Sales in Units for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, and 2026

Increasing Consumption of Packaged Foods Drive Market Gains

Global Processed Foods Market Revenues (in $ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025

Rise in Demand for Food Service Disposables and Healthy Gains in Third Party Online Food Delivery Services Drive Opportunities in the Food Sector

Global Online Food Delivery Services Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Global Food Service Disposables Market by Raw Material: 2012, 2020 and 2027

Home Improvement Projects & Interest in DIY Stimulate Demand

Worker Crunch Catalyzes Uptake of Automated & Digital Plastic Processing Machinery

Industry Witnesses Rising Investments in Digital Solutions

Sustainability: A Loud & Clear Trend in Plastic Processing Machinery Industry

COVID-19 Brings About Significant Changes to Plastic Usage Trends

Notable Progress for Plastic Recycling & Equipment

Ambitious Efforts to Mitigate Sustainability-Linked Pain Points in the Plastic Components Arena

Medical Device Makers Turn towards Thermoforming & Pressure-Forming for Packaging

Supply Chain Challenges Change Course

Injection Molding Remains Dynamic with Innovations & Emerging Trends

Sustainable Materials & Operations Gain Attention

Prominent Trends in Injection Molding Space: Key Insights

Industry Witnesses Influx of New Products

Feature-Rich, Advanced Controls

Machines with New Sizes

Micro Injection Molding Machines Gain Demand

Global Market for Thermoplastic Micro Injection Molding by End-use Industry (in %): 2023

Healthcare: An Important Market for Micro Injection Molding

Electro-Hydraulic Technology Picks up Pace

Focus Intensifies on Precision and Lightweighing Solutions

Vertical Injection Machines Witness Increased Automation

Used Blow Molding Machinery Emerges as Flourishing Business amid COVID-19

Smartphone Sales Spur Demand for Precision Plastic Injection Molding Technologies

Global Shipments of Smartphones in Million Units (2012-2025)

Carbon Dioxide to Drive Innovations in Plastic Industry

