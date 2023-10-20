Mexico Data Center Colocation Market Supply & Demand Analysis Report 2023-2028: Global Cloud Giants Invest in New Cloud Regions, Connectivity Surges with 5G and IoT Applications

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mexico Data Center Colocation Market - Supply & Demand Analysis 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Mexico data center colocation is expected to reach a value of $550 million by 2028 from $206 million in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 17.78 from 2022-2028.

Mexico stands as a prominent destination for data center development within the Latin America region, firmly securing its position as the second top choice. This strategic placement positions Mexico as a vital gateway, facilitating data flow between the United States and various other Latin American countries.

The Mexico Data Center Colocation Market is experiencing substantial growth, driven by an unceasing demand fueled by digitalization initiatives. Moreover, the entry of major cloud operators into the Mexican landscape, coupled with the deployment of cutting-edge 5G technology, an upsurge in the utilization of Big Data, and the proliferation of IoT applications, has further catalyzed this expansion.

Notably, Mexico is making significant strides in enhancing its submarine connectivity, boasting seven existing submarine cables and earmarking substantial investments for three additional cables set to become operational by 2026.

The surging adoption of cloud-based services has lured global cloud operators to establish dedicated cloud regions within Mexico. Eminent players such as Google and Microsoft are actively involved in the development of new cloud regions, expected to be operational by 2024.

In the realm of colocation data centers, Mexico predominantly adheres to Tier III standards, reflecting its commitment to robust infrastructure and reliability. This burgeoning market hosts a diverse array of operators, encompassing both local and global giants like KIO Networks, Ascenty (Digital Realty), TELMEX (Triara), Mexico Telecom Partners (MTP), Equinix, ODATA (Aligned Data Centers), Nabiax (Actis), MetroCarrier, HostDime, among others.

Global operators are strategically leveraging mergers and joint ventures (JVs) as their entry points into the thriving Mexico data center colocation market. A compelling example is Digital Realty, which operates in Mexico through a joint venture with Brookfield Infrastructure under the banner of Ascenty. Notably, recent developments in May 2023 saw Aligned Data Centers successfully complete the acquisition of ODATA, further amplifying the market's dynamic landscape.

