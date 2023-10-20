Global Agriculture Drone Market Outlook Report 2023: Market Value to Surpass $9 Billion by 2028 - Growing Shift Toward Smart Farming, Digital Farming, & Precision Agriculture Spurs Growth

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Agriculture Drone Market - Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global agriculture drone market size is expected to reach a value of $9.01 billion by 2028 from $2.61 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 22.94% from 2022 to 2028

North America took the lead in the global agriculture drone market in 2022, primarily due to its extensive large-scale farming operations and access to cutting-edge technology. The region's dominance is further fueled by the presence of key drone manufacturers and technology providers, facilitating the proliferation of drone usage.

In the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, notable growth has been witnessed in the agriculture drone market, particularly in countries like China, Japan, and Australia. This expansion is underpinned by increasing government initiatives and support, making APAC the region poised to achieve the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in the global agriculture drone market.

The global agriculture drone market is marked by intense competition and diversity, featuring numerous established players alongside new entrants. Prominent global players in the agriculture drone market landscape include industry leaders such as DJI, Parrot SA, PrecisionHawk, Trimble Inc., AeroVironment Inc., Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., and AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

These major players hold significant market shares and consistently engage in strategic initiatives such as mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations to fortify their market positions.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Market Trends & Opportunities

One noteworthy trend emerging from the evolution of drone technology is the concept of "Drone-as-a-Service." This innovative approach involves offering drone-based services to businesses, enabling them to harness aerial automation without the need for direct ownership of drones. Under this model, specialized companies provide tailored drone-based services to farmers, revolutionizing traditional farming operations.

Another significant trend is the shift toward smart farming, digital farming, and precision agriculture. Automation is a fundamental aspect of these practices, and agriculture drones play a pivotal role in this transformation. Drones autonomously conduct field surveys, collect data, and perform tasks like aerial spraying or seeding. This automation allows farmers to focus on higher-value activities such as data analysis and decision-making, ultimately enhancing efficiency, productivity, and crop quality.

Industry Restraints

Despite their considerable benefits, agriculture drones face challenges related to their high initial costs and regulatory barriers. Advanced drones equipped with sophisticated features and sensors can be prohibitively expensive. This cost includes not only the drone itself but also additional expenses for software, training, and maintenance.

These high upfront costs can deter adoption, especially among small-scale farmers or those in economically constrained regions. Moreover, regulatory barriers in various jurisdictions can hamper the growth of the agriculture drone market, particularly in price-sensitive markets.

INSIGHTS BY TYPE



The fixed-wing type segment dominates the global agriculture drone market. Fixed-wing drones have gained popularity in agriculture due to their ability to cover large areas efficiently. These drones offer longer flight times and carry heavier payloads, making them suitable for crop monitoring, mapping, and spraying tasks. However, fixed-wing drones cannot hover in place like multi-rotor drones, which limits their ability to perform tasks that require stationary flight.

INSIGHTS BY SENSOR TYPE



The global agriculture drone market is categorized into four types of sensors- RGB, multi-spectral, Thermal, and Lidar.

Multi-spectral accounts for the highest share of the industry as this sensor technology allows the farmer to see further than the naked eye. The multiple bands of light captured by these sensors facilitate precise analysis of plant vigor, canopy cover, leaves, and other plant parts.

Without multi-spectral data, early detection of plant diseases, weeds, and pests and calculating vegetative biomass would be nearly impossible. As a result of these factors, the demand for multi-spectral sensors in the agriculture drone market is expected to continue growing.

INSIGHTS BY PAYLOAD CAPACITY



The global agriculture drone market comprises a wide range of payload capacity of agriculture drones. Some drones fall into the range of below 10 KG, 10-30 KG, and the bigger drones fall into the above 30 KG category.

Agriculture drones with below 10 KG payload capacity held the highest share in the industry in 2022 but are likely to grow steadily during the forecast period. Drones with a payload capacity below 10 kg are typically used for small-scale agriculture operations and tasks that do not require heavy payloads. They are suitable for capturing detailed imagery of crops, detecting plant health issues, and generating accurate maps of fields.

INSIGHTS BY OPERATION MODE



The remote control operation mode held the largest global agriculture drone market share in 2022.

In this mode, operators have real-time control over the drone's flight path, payload release, and data collection. Remote control operation provides flexibility and adaptability, as operators can adjust the drone's movements and actions.

However, autonomous drones account for the lowest share but are likely to boost the industry with expected revenue of around USD 3.80 billion by 2028. Further, remote control drones held a bigger share than autonomous ones due to convenience and safety.

INSIGHTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL



The global agriculture drone market is segmented into two distribution channels: direct and indirect.

Indirect channels account for a bigger share than direct channels, as in this market, there are several retailers and intermediaries through which people can easily buy agriculture drones. Indirect distribution is favored by manufacturers who may not have extensive sales and distribution networks or prefer to leverage the expertise of established intermediaries.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

How big is the agriculture drone market?

What is the growth rate of the global agriculture drone market?

Which region dominates the global agriculture drone market share?

What are the significant trends in the agriculture drone market?

Who are the key players in the global agriculture drone market?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 283 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.61 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $9.01 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 22.9% Regions Covered Global

MARKET DYNAMICS

Market Opportunities & Trends

Increasing Demand For Quality Crop Production

Shift Toward Smart Farming, Digital Farming, & Precision Agriculture

Unleashing The Potential Of Drone As A Service

Rising Applications Of Drone Technology In Agriculture Sector

Market Growth Enablers

Government-Led Initiatives Propel Adoption Of Agriculture Drones

Impact On Agriculture Due To Growing Population

Introduction Of Smart Sensors & Other Components

Market Restraints

Lack Of Awareness And Technical Knowledge

Limited Penetration In Low- And Middle-Income Countries

High Initial Cost & Regulatory Barriers

Industry Overview

Applications Of Agriculture Drones

Soil Analysis & Crop Monitoring

Crop Spraying & Fertilization

Surveying & Mapping

Crop Health Assessment

Others

Agriculture Industry

Ai In Agricultural Industry

Impact Of Covid & Post-Covid Scenario

Risk Factors In Market

Global Economic Scenario

Value Chain Analysis

Raw Material Suppliers

Drone Manufacturers

Distributors & Retailers

End-Users

VENDOR LANDSCAPE



Key Company Profiles

DJI

Parrot Drone

Trimble

AgEagle Aerial Systems

AeroVironment

Yamaha Motor

XAG

Other Prominent Vendors

Aerial Drobotics

AKSATA

American Robotics

Asteria Aerospace

ATMOS UAV

AVULAR

Ayaan Autonomous Systems

Delair

Dragonfly

Hubblefly Technologies

IAI

JIYI

MICRODRONES

Nileworks

OPTiM Corporation

Sky-Drones Technologies

Thanos Technologies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qgffcz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment