Global Aerospace and Military Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) Strategic Research Report 2023-2030: Air Passenger Traffic and Demand for Modern Aircraft Present Long-term Growth Opportunities

The global market for Aerospace and Military Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) estimated at US$4.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Commercial Aircraft, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.5% CAGR and reach US$3.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Military Aircraft segment is estimated at 4.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.2% CAGR
The Aerospace and Military Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$491.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 3.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Aerospace and Military Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019
- Drop in Aviation Sector Impacts Demand for Commercial Aircraft and Aerospace APU Market
- Staged Recovery over Long-Term
- Disruptions in Military Training Inflicts Direct Blow on Military APU Market
- Infection Spread Disrupts Military Personnel Training & Troop Deployment: Cumulative Number of COVID-19 Cases Across the Defense Department in the U.S. in May, June, September & November 2020
- Aircraft Electrical System: A Prelude
- An Introduction to Aerospace and Military Auxiliary Power Unit (APU)
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Aircraft Auxiliary Power Unit Market
- Military Aircraft Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) Market
- Analysis by Application
- Regional Analysis
- Competitive Scenario
- Recent Market Activity
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Commercial Aviation Industry: The Barometer of Health of the Aerospace Market
- Air Passenger Traffic and Demand for Modern Aircraft Present Long-term Growth Opportunities for the Market
- Global Airline Industry: Number of Scheduled Passengers Boarded (in Million) for 2010-2020E
- The Global Commercial Aircraft Market: The Current Scenario
- Expanding Aircraft Fleet to Fuel Need for Aircraft APU
- Business & General Aviation Segment Poised to Lead Future Growth in the Aircraft APU Market
- The Ever-Present Threat of Air Accidents Reinforces the Importance of Aircraft APU
- Despite the Strides Taken in Safe Flying, Ever-Present Threat of Plane Crashes Drives Emphasis on Airworthiness & Plane
- Aircraft MRO Services' Importance in Airworthiness Management to Drive Opportunities in APU Market
- When Aircraft Queue-Up in Hangars Across the World After Idling for Months, A Recovering MRO Market Will Drive Aircraft APU
- Global MRO Spending (In US$ Billion) by Segment for the Years 2020 & 2027
- Engine MRO Segment Drives Aircraft APU Market
- Escalating Global Arms Race Provides the Perfect Platform for Future Growth
- Defense Spending Levels Influence Growth in Military Auxiliary Power Unit Market
- Global Military Spending (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2015 through 2023F
- Top Countries with Military Spending in USD Billion: 2019 and 2020
- Geopolitical Conflicts & Quest for Military Supremacy Widen the Business Case
- Military Expenditure as a % of GDP in Select Countries: 2020
- Need to Upgrade Anti-Terrorism & Counter-Insurgency Departments to Drive Market Expansion
- Number of Terrorist Attacks Worldwide for the Period 2011-2019
- Continued Threat of Terrorism Drives the Focus on Surveillance as Counterterrorism Response: Global Number of Fatalities Due to Terrorist Attacks: 2012-2019
- Soldier Modernization Initiatives Augur Well for the Market Growth
- Global Soldier Modernization Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2018, 2021, 2024 & 2027
- Dynamics in the Defense Electronics Ecosystem Support Progressive Growth in the Market
- A Non-Polluting Auxiliary Power Unit for New Generation Aircraft
