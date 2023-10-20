Global Aerospace and Military Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) Strategic Research Report 2023-2030: Air Passenger Traffic and Demand for Modern Aircraft Present Long-term Growth Opportunities

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aerospace and Military Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Aerospace and Military Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) Market to Reach $5.4 Billion by 2030



The global market for Aerospace and Military Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) estimated at US$4.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Commercial Aircraft, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.5% CAGR and reach US$3.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Military Aircraft segment is estimated at 4.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.2% CAGR



The Aerospace and Military Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$491.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 3.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.



MARKET OVERVIEW

Aerospace and Military Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019

Drop in Aviation Sector Impacts Demand for Commercial Aircraft and Aerospace APU Market

Staged Recovery over Long-Term

Disruptions in Military Training Inflicts Direct Blow on Military APU Market

Infection Spread Disrupts Military Personnel Training & Troop Deployment: Cumulative Number of COVID-19 Cases Across the Defense Department in the U.S. in May, June, September & November 2020

Aircraft Electrical System: A Prelude

An Introduction to Aerospace and Military Auxiliary Power Unit (APU)

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Aircraft Auxiliary Power Unit Market

Military Aircraft Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) Market

Analysis by Application

Regional Analysis

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Commercial Aviation Industry: The Barometer of Health of the Aerospace Market

Air Passenger Traffic and Demand for Modern Aircraft Present Long-term Growth Opportunities for the Market

Global Airline Industry: Number of Scheduled Passengers Boarded (in Million) for 2010-2020E

The Global Commercial Aircraft Market: The Current Scenario

Expanding Aircraft Fleet to Fuel Need for Aircraft APU

Business & General Aviation Segment Poised to Lead Future Growth in the Aircraft APU Market

The Ever-Present Threat of Air Accidents Reinforces the Importance of Aircraft APU

Despite the Strides Taken in Safe Flying, Ever-Present Threat of Plane Crashes Drives Emphasis on Airworthiness & Plane

Aircraft MRO Services' Importance in Airworthiness Management to Drive Opportunities in APU Market

When Aircraft Queue-Up in Hangars Across the World After Idling for Months, A Recovering MRO Market Will Drive Aircraft APU

Global MRO Spending (In US$ Billion) by Segment for the Years 2020 & 2027

Engine MRO Segment Drives Aircraft APU Market

Escalating Global Arms Race Provides the Perfect Platform for Future Growth

Defense Spending Levels Influence Growth in Military Auxiliary Power Unit Market

Global Military Spending (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2015 through 2023F

Top Countries with Military Spending in USD Billion: 2019 and 2020

Geopolitical Conflicts & Quest for Military Supremacy Widen the Business Case

Military Expenditure as a % of GDP in Select Countries: 2020

Need to Upgrade Anti-Terrorism & Counter-Insurgency Departments to Drive Market Expansion

Number of Terrorist Attacks Worldwide for the Period 2011-2019

Continued Threat of Terrorism Drives the Focus on Surveillance as Counterterrorism Response: Global Number of Fatalities Due to Terrorist Attacks: 2012-2019

Soldier Modernization Initiatives Augur Well for the Market Growth

Global Soldier Modernization Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2018, 2021, 2024 & 2027

Dynamics in the Defense Electronics Ecosystem Support Progressive Growth in the Market

A Non-Polluting Auxiliary Power Unit for New Generation Aircraft

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 40 Featured)

Honeywell International, Inc.

Collins Aerospace

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Jenoptik AG

SKF Group

GE Aviation

CEF Industries LLC

AMETEK Airtechnology Group

Cooper Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

Northstar Aerospace, Inc.

PBS Group, a. s

Delta Research Corporation

Liebherr-International AG

American Power Systems, Inc.

Committee for Aviation and Space Industry Development (CASID)

