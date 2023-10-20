Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Sports Case Study 2023: Focus on Machine Learning & Computer Vision

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Sports - Case Study" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a sector overview for the use of AI, understanding the Generative AI landscape, and looking at some of the use cases and challenges that Generative AI in the sports industry.

Artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to be an important technology for the sports industry. Whilst a tried and tested use case has not yet been adopted for generative AI in sports, there is potential across the industry. AI could help tackle the challenges of fan engagement, media competition, and player safety.



AI has the potential to unlock a new level of commercial development in the sports industry. Understanding the technology, the potential uses for it as well as the potential pitfalls is crucial for anyone looking to develop applications using AI.



Key Highlights

The global AI market will be worth $909 billion by 2030.

Sports AI use focuses on machine learning, computer vision.

A killer use case for generative AI in sports has not been found but potential applications are already being implemented within sports broadcasting.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

Generative AI overview

Business impact

Vendor landscape

Polls & signals

Risks, limitations, and other considerations

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Boomy

Ecrett Music

Shutterstock

DeepAI

Nightcafe

OpenAI

Stability AI

Alphabet

IBM

Meta

