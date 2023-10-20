La Liga 2023-2024 Season Business Landscape Report 2023: Property Profile, Team Sponsorship, Media, Kit Suppliers, Sleeve Sponsorship, Attendance and Tickets

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Business of the La Liga 2023-24 - Property Profile, Sponsorship and Media Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In the ever-evolving landscape of La Liga, a comprehensive analysis reveals the current dynamics of this soccer league, shedding light on its sponsors, media rights, and club sponsorship arrangements.

This report offers a detailed overview of kit supplier, shirt sponsor, and sleeve sponsor deals encompassing all 20 La Liga teams, providing valuable insights into the league's sponsorship ecosystem. Additionally, it delves into the media landscape of La Liga, examining its social media presence relative to other European soccer leagues, reflecting the league's engagement and reach.

The report conducts an in-depth examination of each of the 20 La Liga teams, offering a comprehensive view of their existing sponsorship agreements, including those set to expire and upcoming deals that have been finalized. Furthermore, it provides a thorough analysis of La Liga's sponsorship portfolio and the generated revenue, highlighting the challenges faced in enhancing the league's commercial profile.

Notably, the report showcases the most prevalent industries for front-of-shirt sponsorships in La Liga, with travel & tourism, construction & real estate, and telecommunications leading the way. With 11 clubs securing new deals for the 2023-24 season, including eight renewals, it's evident that La Liga continues to attract sponsors.

Barcelona boasts the league's largest front-of-shirt sponsorship deal with Spotify, amounting to a staggering $76.8 million annually, closely followed by Real Madrid's partnership with Emirates Airlines, valued at $70.01 million per year. However, Sevilla and Granada enter the 2023-24 season without a front-of-shirt sponsor, highlighting the varying sponsorship landscapes across the league.

Remarkably, the combined value of inventory from Barcelona and Real Madrid constitutes 71.6% of all La Liga deals this season, underlining their commercial significance. In terms of industry sectors, the financial services sector takes the spotlight in 2023, with a total of 74 deals, reflecting the diverse global appeal of the league.

Notably, Real Madrid and Barcelona account for a significant portion of this figure, representing approximately 86.8% of the total sponsorship value, with an average of $17.98 million per club. Barcelona's monumental kit supplier deal with Nike stands as a testament to the league's global reach, valued at an astonishing $169.32 million annually.

Adidas emerges as the most prominent kit supplier in La Liga this season, holding four deals with a cumulative value of $146.14 million per year. Lastly, Las Palmas' partnership with Hummel reflects the league's diverse sponsorship landscape, with a deal valued at $380,000 annually.

The report provides valuable insights into the commercial dynamics of La Liga, highlighting its global appeal and the significant role played by top clubs in shaping the league's sponsorship landscape.

Key Highlights

Real Madrid remain the biggest club in the country, with approximately 30 million more combined followers than the next most popular, Barcelona. Barcelona also have huge global appeal, boasting around 283 million combined social media followers, having experienced major success both domestically and on the European stage in the last 15 years, despite the political turmoil at the club.

La Liga ranks third amongst the “big five” leagues for domestic rights values, falling approximately $119 million short of the German Bundesliga who rank second.

Five new deals have been announced to the La Liga sponsorship portfolio in the past 12 months, with the EA Sports title sponsorship deal being the new largest deal among La Liga's roster, worth a reported $30.74 million annually, agreeing terms until the end of the 2027-28 season.

Barcelona's deal with Nike remains the biggest kit deal in the Spanish soccer market. The ten-year deal holds a reported value of €155 million ($169.32m) annually, which makes it the biggest such deal in soccer currently.

Barcelona's deal with Spotify stands as the most lucrative in the market ahead of the 2023-24 season, at an estimated $76.8 million a year. However, this deal also includes Spotify being Barcelona's training kit partner and the title sponsor of their home ground, the Nou Camp, therefore the value of this deal could be slightly inflated.

Barcelona's deal with Ambilight TV is new to the 2023-24 season and stands as the largest sleeve sponsorship deal in La Liga at $10.81 million annually. The Catalan giants have been without a sleeve sponsor for the last two seasons since their deal with Beko expired at the end of the 2020-21 season, which was worth a reported $23.28 million annually.

