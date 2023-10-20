Efficient Two-Stage Desalters Drive Growth in the Global Crude Oil Desalter Market: Analysis by Types, End-Use, Applications, and Geography

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Crude Oil Desalter Market based on Type, End-Use, Application and Geography-Forecast up to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Crude Oil Desalter Market is expected to grow at the rate of 8.9% CAGR by 2028.



Crude oil is extracted from offshore which consists of various harmful contaminants such as polymer, mud, water, salts and sand. To eliminate dampness and salts from crude oil, crude oil desalter is used. As to remove water present in the crude oil the method is used known as crude oil electrostatic dehydrator.

If crude oil is not filtered then the contaminants, water and salt in the crude oil will cause much maintenance and operating issues such as abrasion, corrosion and poisoning of catalysts in processing division. The growing global demand for energy and petroleum products has led to increased crude oil production.

As the production volume rises, the need for efficient crude oil desalting processes to remove impurities, such as salts, water, and solids, becomes more significant which eventually augments the market growth. Corrosion and scaling issues are likely to hinder the growth of the crude oil desalter market.



Crude Oil Desalter Market based on Type

Single Stage

Two Stage

Three Stage

Crude Oil Market based on End-Use

FCC Feed Desalting

Heavy Crude Desalting

Distillate Treating

Other

Crude Oil Market based on Application

Upstream

Downstream

Other Application

Crude Oil Market based on Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

In the market based on type, the market is divided into single stage, two stage and three stage. Among them two stage desalter is having a significant growth in the crude oil desalter market. The highest growth of the two stage desalter segment is ascribed to the provision of high efficiency of two stage desalter and also rising usage of the heavy petroleum in refineries around the world.



In terms of end use, the market is categorized into FCC feed desalting, heavy crude desalting, distillate treating, other. Amidst which the heavy crude oil desalting has a major role in the market growth having a major share. This is due to the increasing demand for the heavy crude oils because of the dearth of light oils eventually refineries are mostly using heavy crude oil.



As per the application, the market is bifurcated into upstream, downstream and others. The upstream segment is having a highest share in the market because the upstream activity is mostly used in the oil and gas industry and it is a significant part of upstream sector. Moreover, the upstream adoption of upstream is considered more profitable compared to downstream operations. Therefore, the demand for crude oil desalters has high demand in the upstream sector.



As observed in the geographical market, the Asia Pacific region has registered the highest growth rate in the market. The highest growth rate is attributed to the rising investments in expansion of refinery majorly in China, increasing demand for the petroleum owing to the rising population and expanding investigation and production in few countries will encourage the market growth in this region.



Additionally, the global crude oil desalter market has seen advancements in desalting technologies to enhance efficiency and effectiveness. Manufacturers around the world are developing desalters with improved separation mechanisms, enhanced automation, and optimized energy consumption, catering to the global demand for more efficient and sustainable oil refining processes.



Companies Mentioned

Croda International Plc

Agar Corporation Ltd.

Cameron International Corporation

Canadian Petroleum Processing Equipment Inc.

ICE (Asia) Pvt Ltd

VME Process Inc.

Komax systems Inc.

Petro-Techna International

En-Fab Inc.

GasTech Engineering Corp

PROSERNAT S.A

Frames Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w38rou

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.