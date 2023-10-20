BLC: 1 Day Finance for Business Leaders Virtual Course: Finance Fundamentals, Investment Decisions, Navigating the Financial Landscape, The Finance Function (February 9, 2024)

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "BLC: Finance for Business Leaders" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Gain a comprehensive understanding of finance, a crucial skill for success in business leadership. The ability to create and evaluate financial capital is not only essential for making informed decisions but also for enhancing overall performance, productivity, growth, and effective communication.

Join us for an enlightening masterclass featuring Matthew Harris, an experienced finance professional who has worked at prestigious organizations such as PwC, BMW, Thames Water, American Water, Harlan, Hanson, Heidelberg, and FTSE 250 Costain Group plc. Matthew has served as a Finance Director and Group Strategy and Risk Director, and he is the author of the book "100+ Top Tips for Understanding Business Finance."

In this masterclass, you will embark on a journey to demystify finance. You will gain a solid grasp of financial concepts and acquire the confidence to apply this newfound knowledge effectively in your leadership role.

This session will delve into the essentials of finance, investment decisions, and the finance function, covering the following key topics:

Finance Fundamentals: Master the basics of profit & loss, balance sheets, cash flow, and analytics.

Investment Decisions: Learn about the cost of capital, prioritizing competing projects, internal rates of return, net present value, and payback periods.

Navigating the Financial Landscape: Explore the relationship between investors and shareholders, the role of analysts, and what shareholders seek.

The Finance Function: Discover effective business partnering and understanding the finance perspective.

Agenda

09:30 - 11:00: Finance Fundamentals

11:00 - 11:15: Refreshments Break

11:15 - 12:45: Commercial Investment Decisions

12:45 - 13:45: Lunch

13:45 - 15:15: The City, PLC's & Investors

15:15 - 15:30: Refreshments Break

15:30 - 16:30: The Finance Function

Speakers:



Matthew Harris

NED and former Strategy and Risk Director

Costain Group Plc



Award winning director with a proven track record for developing people, and delivering results.



Extensive financial and management experience in the UK and the US.



Author of 100 + Top Tips for Understanding Business Finance.



Specialities: training and development of finance and non-finance teams, business planning and strategy, investor relations, management and financial reporting, integration planning and delivery, risk management and internal/external audit support (including audit tendering).



For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e6nvio

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.