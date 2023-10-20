Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 26 1015 - RIKB 35 0917

Series RIKB 26 1015RIKB 35 0917
Settlement Date 10/25/202310/25/2023
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 5,3361,085
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 94.415/8.97098.415/7.200
Total Number of Bids Received 248
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 5,7361,685
Total Number of Successful Bids 216
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 216
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 94.415/8.97098.415/7.200
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 94.540/8.92098.570/7.180
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 94.415/8.97098.415/7.200
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 94.478/8.94098.498/7.190
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 94.540/8.92098.570/7.180
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 94.367/8.99097.800/7.280
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 94.472/8.95098.353/7.210
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.071.55