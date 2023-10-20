|Series
|RIKB 26 1015
|RIKB 35 0917
|Settlement Date
|10/25/2023
|10/25/2023
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|5,336
|1,085
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|94.415
|/
|8.970
|98.415
|/
|7.200
|Total Number of Bids Received
|24
|8
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|5,736
|1,685
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|21
|6
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|21
|6
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|94.415
|/
|8.970
|98.415
|/
|7.200
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|94.540
|/
|8.920
|98.570
|/
|7.180
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|94.415
|/
|8.970
|98.415
|/
|7.200
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|94.478
|/
|8.940
|98.498
|/
|7.190
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|94.540
|/
|8.920
|98.570
|/
|7.180
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|94.367
|/
|8.990
|97.800
|/
|7.280
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|94.472
|/
|8.950
|98.353
|/
|7.210
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.07
|1.55
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 26 1015 - RIKB 35 0917
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
Reykjavík, ICELAND