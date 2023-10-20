Elevating Efficiency and Innovation: The Cloud Infrastructure in the Chemical Market-BY PMI

Covina, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloud infrastructure in the chemical industry refers to the use of cloud-based services, including computing, storage, networking, and data management, to support various operations and processes within chemical manufacturing and related sectors.

The future growth of cloud infrastructure in the chemical market is driven by the need for efficient data management, regulatory compliance, cost savings, and global collaboration. As technology continues to evolve, cloud infrastructure will play a pivotal role in helping chemical companies stay competitive and sustainable in a rapidly changing market.

Key Highlights –

In January 2023, EY Intelligent Chemicals Solution helps companies optimize costs and work with SAP to extend chemical-specific processes to cloud-based solutions. The comprehensive set of tools also helps chemical businesses employ current EY solutions, maximize technology use, and get ready for the future. The solution enables businesses to effortlessly enhance procedures and promote digital enablement.

Analyst View –

Cloud infrastructure enables real-time collaboration and data sharing among research and development teams, even if they are located in different parts of the world. This fosters innovation and accelerates time-to-market.

Detailed Segmentation:

Report Scope:

Attribute Details Base year for estimation 2022 Forecast period 2022 – 2032 Market representation Revenue in USD Billion & CAGR from 2022 to 2032 Market Segmentation By Type - Hardware, Services

By Deployment - Hybrid Cloud, Private Cloud, Public Cloud Regional scope North America - U.S., Canada

Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa Report coverage Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Cloud Infrastructure in Chemical Market:

The prominent players operating in the Cloud Infrastructure in Chemical Market includes,

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

IBM

Cisco Systems Inc.

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Dell

Oracle

Intel Corporation

SAP SE

Lenovo

Quanta Computer Inc.

COVID-19 pandemic an impact:

Acceleration of Digital Transformation: The chemical industry, which traditionally lagged in digital adoption, saw an accelerated shift toward digital transformation. Cloud infrastructure became essential for remote work, collaboration, and managing supply chain disruptions.

Increased Demand for Remote Access: With restrictions on physical access to plants and laboratories, cloud-based solutions allowed chemists and engineers to access data, simulations, and experiments remotely. This helped maintain research and development activities.

Supply Chain Resilience: The pandemic exposed vulnerabilities in global supply chains. Cloud-based platforms were crucial for monitoring and managing supply chain disruptions, ensuring business continuity.

The pandemic exposed vulnerabilities in global supply chains. Cloud-based platforms were crucial for monitoring and managing supply chain disruptions, ensuring business continuity. Enhanced Data Analytics: Cloud infrastructure enabled chemical companies to collect and analyze vast amounts of data, providing insights for decision-making and optimizing operations.

Market Growth Factors:

Digital Transformation: The chemical industry is increasingly embracing digital technologies to enhance operations, improve efficiency, and drive innovation. Cloud infrastructure serves as the backbone for digital transformation initiatives.

Data Analytics: The industry's vast data resources are being harnessed for better decision-making, predictive maintenance, and improved product development. Cloud platforms enable advanced data analytics and machine learning.

Cost Efficiency: Cloud solutions offer cost-effective IT resources, allowing chemical companies to scale infrastructure as needed, reducing capital expenditures, and improving cost management.

Scalability and Flexibility: Cloud infrastructure allows companies to easily scale up or down to meet changing demand or to adapt to market dynamics.

Remote Collaboration: With the rise of remote work and global collaboration, cloud platforms facilitate seamless communication, data sharing, and collaboration among dispersed teams.

