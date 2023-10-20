Oral Care Market Size to Achieve USD 42.45 Billion by 2030 | Supported by a Comprehensive 190-Page Research Report

Pune, India , Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global oral care market size was valued at USD 31.69 billion in 2022. The market is projected to grow from USD 32.61 billion in 2023 to USD 42.45 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.84% during the forecast period.

The growing development of electric toothbrushes, charcoal-based teeth cleaners, and dental whitening items will drive market growth during the forecast period. Many oral care brands, including Twice, Quip, and Candid, offer cost-effective oral hygiene products to raise product accessibility globally.

Fortune Business Insights™ mentioned this in a report titled, “Oral Care Market, 2023-2030.”

Get a Sample Research PDF:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/oral-care-market-103533

List of Key Players Profiled in the Oral Care Market:

Colgate Palmolive Co. (U.S.)

Unilever (U.K.)

Procter & Gamble Co. (U.S.)

Henkel AG & Co. KG aA (Germany)

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (U.S.)

(U.S.) GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (U.K.)

Lion Corporation (Japan)

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (U.S.)

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc. (U.K.)

Patanjali Ayurved Limited (India)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 3.84% 2030 Value Projection USD 42.45 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 31.69 Billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 190 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Product Type

By Application

By Distribution Channel

By Region Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Oral Care Market Growth Drivers Increasing Prevalence of Dental and Gum-Related Diseases to Drive Product Demand Companies Focus on Product Innovations to Bode Well for Market Growth

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/oral-care-market-103533

Segments

Availability of Various Flavors to Drive Toothpaste Segment Growth

By product type, the market is segmented into toothpaste, toothbrush, mouthwash, and others. The toothpaste segment led in 2022 due to the availability of numerous Flavors such as mint, lime, strawberry, and others.

Increasing Household Consumer Spending to Drive Household Segment Growth

By application, the market is classified into household and commercial. The household segment holds the largest oral care market share during the forecast period owing to the increasing household consumer spending on different daily uses of oral care staples. The rising consumer awareness about mouth hygiene also boosts market growth.

Easy Availability of Daily-Use Products to Drive Distribution Channel Segment Growth

By distribution channel, the market is classified into hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience stores, online, and others. The hypermarkets & and supermarkets segment holds the largest market share during the forecast period due to the easy availability and large variety of daily-use items, including toothbrushes, toothpaste, liquid washers, and others in hypermarkets/supermarkets.

Geographically, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Report Coverage-

The report offers:

Major growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market.

Comprehensive insights into regional developments.

List of major industry players.

Key strategies adopted by the market players.

The latest industry developments include product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.

Drivers and Restraints

Growing Focus of Companies on Product Innovations to Drive Market Growth

The companies are focusing on launching innovative products due to the increasing use of advanced dental care products by consumers, which will boost market growth during the forecast period. The increasing use of 3D printing & AI, laser dentistry, and digital impressions in commercial dental care instruments will drive oral care market growth during the forecast period.

The growing use of additives, such as humectants, abrasive agents, and others in toothpaste and mouthwash products to improve their taste and color, leading to allergic reactions, may hinder market growth during the projected period.

Get a Quote Now:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/get-a-quote/oral-care-market-103533

Regional Insights

Large Presence of Geriatric Population to Boost Market Growth in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific held a dominant oral care market share, accounting for USD 11.50 billion in 2022. The growth is attributed to the rising geriatric population in the countries, including Japan and China, resulting in the growing consumption of oral care products in the region.

North America and South America are estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to the increasing spending on oral healthcare products in the regions.

Competitive Landscape

Increasing Key Players Focus on Product Innovations to Propel Market Growth

The growing focus of key players on developing technology-enabled oral care products to attract a large consumer base will drive oral care market growth during the projected period. The major market players are keen to launch new product lines that cater to the growing consumer needs, including prevention from oral virus infection, sensitivity and whitening control, teeth decaying, and others, boosting market growth during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact

Increased Lockdown Restrictions During COVID-19 Pandemic Hampered Market Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic slightly hampered the oral care market growth. The manufacturers faced increased raw material costs and limited supplies of vendor packaging materials due to the imposition of COVID-19 lockdowns that affected market growth during the pandemic. However, the key players are expected to recover their losses post-pandemic due to government assistance to ease lockdown restrictions.

Ask for Customization:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/ask-for-customization/oral-care-market-103533

Detailed Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Industry SWOT Analysis Emerging Trends Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Qualitative Analysis (In relation to COVID-19) Impact of COVID-19 Supply Chain Challenges Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19

Global Oral Care Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Product Type (Value) Toothbrush Toothpaste Mouthwash Others By Application (Value) Household Commercial By Distribution Channel (Value) Hypermarket/Supermarket Convenience Stores Online Sales Channel Others By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!

Key Industry Developments:

February 2020 – Albea Group, in partnership with Colgate Palmolive Co. Ltd., has launched a recycled, HDPE material-based toothpaste tube in the U.K. The toothpaste was launched under the Colgate Smile for Good brand in the U.K. and Tom’s of Maine brand in the U.S.

Read Related Insights:

Toothbrush Market Size to Worth USD 9.63 Billion by 2030 | With a 4.52% CAGR

Skincare Market Expected to Attain USD 167.22 Billion by 2030 | Comprehensive 190-Page Research Report

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner,

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune - 411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Attachment