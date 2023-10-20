The Art of European Claim Drafting Training Course: 2 Day Course (London, United Kingdom - November 2-3, 2023)

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Art of European Claim Drafting Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This seminar combines one day of claim drafting fundamentals with a further day of focused workshops. Attendees have the choice of either a mechanical or chemical workshop.

Key topics to be covered:

Patentable inventions

Prior art and inventive step

Sufficiency of disclosure

The importance of achieving adequate protection

The description and drawings

Selection inventions (chemical workshop)

Functional claiming (mechanical workshop)

Differences and compromises between European and US practice

Why you should attend

It is crucial to understand the fundamentals and the intricacies of European claim drafting so you are equipped to prove patent infringement and patent validity, especially in multi-jurisdictional patent litigation.

These intensive two days will help you refine your drafting skills and master the art of successfully preparing and defending claims according to European practice. You will learn the techniques to achieve adequate protection while meeting official requirements and analyse the crucial aspects of good description, amendments and interpretation to give you the edge in claims drafting.

The in-depth chemical and mechanical workshops will give you the opportunity to apply the knowledge learnt on day one and practise the skills acquired in the safe environment of the training room. There will also be ample opportunity for you to ask the experts your particular questions and find solutions to your specific claim drafting issues.

Certification

CPD : 12 hours for your records

12 hours for your records Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:

Patent attorneys in private practice

Corporate patent attorneys and lawyers

Patent consultants and managers

Trainee patent attorneys - preparing short or long-term to qualify

Agenda:

Day 1

Know the invention

Know the client

Understand the invention

Novelty

The invention and the prior art

Inventive step

Claim drafting fundamentals

Clarity and clarity issues

Claim scope

Dos and don'ts

The importance of a good description

Structure of the description

Amendments and clarity

Sufficiency of disclosure

Amendments

Legal background

In the priority year

After filing

Limitation

Opposition

Inescapable trap

Claim interpretation

Art. 69 EPC

Before and after grant

EP vs US

International considerations

US

PCT

Asia

Drafting a global application

PCT applications and priority pitfalls

Day 2

Chemical workshop - Introduction

Warm-up exercises

Chemical claim types

Chemical workshop - Further considerations for chemical drafting

Exclusion from patentability

Exceptions to patentability

Parameters

Selection inventions

Disclaimers

Inventive step vs sufficiency

Sufficiency vs clarity

Drafting to allow for future amendments

Chemical workshop - Claim drafting exercise

Invention description

Essential features

Optional features

Examples

Technical effects

Prior art

Drafting independent claims

Drafting dependent claims

Drafting the description

Mechanical workshop - Preparation phase

Closest prior art selection

Novel and inventive features

Claim categories, technical fields

Mechanical workshop - Claim sketching

Requirements of a patent

Novelty

Inventive step

Clarity

Essential features

Mechanical workshop - Claim drafting

Functional claiming

Mere juxtaposition of features

One- and two-part claims

Scope of protection. How broad?

Mechanical workshop - Dependent claims

Claim trees

Claim dependencies

Mechanical workshop - Drafting the description

Support inventive step

Create fall-back positions

Mechanical workshop - Exercises

The problem-solution approach

Closest prior art selection

Claim categories

Novelty and inventive features

Leythem Wall

Chartered UK Patent Attorney/European Patent Attorney

Leythem Wall is a Chartered UK Patent Attorney and a European Patent Attorney. He works in the London office of the international IP Law Firm Finnegan and prior to this was in-house IP counsel for ExxonMobil in Brussels. His work focusses on a variety of technologies in the chemical and medical fields including agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, petrochemicals, coatings, foods and medical devices.

Leythem specialises in patent drafting, prosecution, advice on infringement and validity and he has particular expertise in Oppositions and Appeals, including representation in Oral Proceedings before the European Patent Office in Munich and The Hague.



