2022 Recap and 2023 Development of the Worldwide Semiconductor Foundry Industry with Development Trends for TSMC, Samsung, UMC, PSMC, Vanguard, SMIC, and GlobalFoundries

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2022 Recap and 2023 Development of the Worldwide Semiconductor Foundry Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report examines the overall developments in the semiconductor foundry industry in 2022, highlights the developmental trends of key industry players, including TSMC, UMC, SMIC, and GlobalFoundries, and offers insights into the future outlook of the semiconductor foundry industry.



The global semiconductor foundry industry achieved a shipment value of US$139.5 billion in 2022, representing a growth rate of 26.7% compared to 2021.

Due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, global inflation, and COVID-19 lockdowns in China, the global economy experienced a sharp decline in consumer market demand in early 2022. This situation compelled the semiconductor supply chain to undergo inventory corrections in the second half of 2022, thereby affecting the capacity utilization, revenue, and gross margin of the semiconductor foundry industry during this period.



However, the semiconductor foundry industry maintained its growth momentum in the first half of 2022, thanks to semiconductor supply shortages from 2021. As a result, major wafer foundries continued to achieve double-digit percentage growth for the entire year.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Foundry Industry Recap 2022

1.1 Global Semiconductor Foundry Market Size in 2022

1.2 Top Ten Global Semiconductor Foundry Rankings in 2022

1.3 Overall Performance of the Semiconductor Foundry Industry in 2022



2. Development Trends of Major Semiconductor Foundries in 2022

2.1 TSMC

2.2 Samsung

2.3 UMC, PSMC, Vanguard

2.4 SMIC

2.5 GlobalFoundries



3. Global Semiconductor Foundry Industry Development in 2023

3.1 Foundry Operations Expected to Bottom Out in 1H23, Recovery Pace Remains Uncertain in 2H23

3.2 Intel's New IFS Business Model to Change the Global Semiconductor Foundry Landscape



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

AMD

Apple

Broadcom

DB HiTek

Dell

Denso

GlobalFoundries

HP

Huahong Group

Nexchip

Nvidia

PSMC

Qualcomm

Samsung

Samsung

SMIC

STMicroelectronics

Tower

TSMC

UMC

Vanguard

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n3cvm5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.