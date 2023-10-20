Pharmaceuticals, Life Sciences, and Food Industries Drive Demand for Laboratory Automation

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in the Laboratory Automation Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The laboratory automation market is witnessing remarkable growth as it harnesses a variety of technologies, software solutions, and equipment to automate laboratory processes and workflows. This market encompasses a wide range of products and solutions that bolster laboratory productivity, accuracy, and efficiency while minimizing errors and elevating data quality.

Automation plays a pivotal role in meticulously executing repetitive tasks, allowing scientists to allocate their expertise to more valuable endeavors. For instance, automated liquid handlers are replacing manual pipetting, resulting in time savings and precise reagent dispensing. The demand for laboratory automation is notably driven by applications in drug discovery within pharmaceuticals, life sciences, and the food industry.

A prominent trend in the laboratory automation sector is sustainability, aligning with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals. There is a growing emphasis on ensuring clean drinking water and reducing pesticide use, which has led to increased testing for pollutants like pesticides in soil and water bodies, presenting substantial growth potential.

This comprehensive report covers various product categories, including microplate readers, liquid handling equipment, laboratory robotics, multiplex and high throughput (HT)/single-plex enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) technologies, as well as management informatics comprising Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) and electronic lab notebooks (ELN)/scientific data management systems (SDMS). Additionally, the report delves into bioinformatics and cheminformatics solutions.

The report also explores diverse verticals, such as pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and life sciences; chemicals and petrochemicals; food testing; oil and gas; government, academic, environmental, and university research; and others, including forensics, cosmetics, pulp & paper.

Key Information Covered:

Leading participants in each product segment.

Automation workflows in clinical, pharmaceutical, chemical/food & beverage/other industry, and environmental testing laboratories.

Growth drivers and restraints.

Trends by industry and region.

Opportunities for market stakeholders to explore and monetize.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Key Competitors

Introduction to Laboratory Automation

Clinical Automation Workflow

Pharmaceutical Automation Workflow

Chemical/Food & Beverage/Other Industrial Automation Workflow

Environmental Testing Laboratory Workflow

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

3 Industry Trends for Automation

The Top 3 Trends in the Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industry

The Top 3 Trends in the Chemical and Petrochemical Industry

Clinical Research and Diagnostics

4 Growth Opportunity

Automated Microplate Readers

Automated Liquid Handling

5 Regional Analysis

Regional Trends - North America

Regional Trends - Europe

Regional Trends - Asia-Pacific

Regional Trends - Latin America

6 Sustainability in Laboratory Automation

United Nations Sustainable Development Goals

Key SDG - Partnerships for the Goals

7 Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Drug Discovery Applications in the Pharmaceutical Industry

Growth Opportunity 2: Laboratory Automation in Genomics

Growth Opportunity 3: High Demand for Automated Liquid Handlers

Growth Opportunity 4: Food Automation Market

Growth Opportunity 5: Automation of ELISA

Growth Opportunity 6: Automated Multiplex Workflow

Growth Opportunity 7: Cloud-based LIMS Solution

