Bitget Announces Listing of Pop Social (PPT) on Launchpool, Offering Users a Chance to Grab up to 150,000 PPT

VICTORIA, SEYCHELLE, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget, the world's largest crypto copy trading platform, is excited to announce the listing of Pop Social (PPT) on its Launchpool. This collaboration presents an incredible opportunity for Bitget users to participate in the Launchpool promotion and grab a share of 150,000 PPT tokens.





Pop Social (PPT) is a promising project that aims to revolutionize the social media landscape. By leveraging blockchain technology, Pop Social aims to create a decentralized social media platform that empowers users and rewards them for their contributions. With a focus on privacy, security, and user control, Pop Social aims to provide a transparent and fair social media experience.





The Launchpool promotion will run from October 19, 10:00 PM to October 24, 10:00 PM (UTC+8). Bitget has designed two activities to cater to both new and existing users with a total prize pool equals up to 150,000 PPT tokens.





"We are thrilled to list Pop Social (PPT) on Bitget's Launchpool," said Gracy Chen, Managing Director of Bitget. "This collaboration allows us to provide our users with access to exciting projects like Pop Social, while also rewarding them for their participation. We believe that this listing will further enhance the Bitget ecosystem and provide our users with more opportunities to grow their crypto portfolios."





Bitget encourages all participants to complete KYC verification to be eligible for the promotion. The prize pool rewards for each user will be calculated based on their BGB staking amount in relation to the total BGB staking amount of all eligible participants. For more information about the Bitget Launchpool promotion and to participate, please visit the official Bitget support article: link







