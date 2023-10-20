2023 Impacts of Additive Manufacturing Technologies in Oil and Gas: On-demand Components and Shift toward Digital Inventory Drive Adoption of 3D Printing

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Impact of Additive Manufacturing Technologies in Oil and Gas" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse 3D printing technologies' adoptionand their varying applications in the oil and gas industry. It dissects the capabilities and impacts of technologies like powder bed fusion, binder jetting, material jetting, material extrusion, sheet lamination, VAT polymerization, and direct energy deposition.

In the increasingly digital and eco-friendly industrial landscape, the oil and gas industry stands out as a key benefactor of advancements in additive manufacturing, also known as 3D printing technology. As organizations strive to meet differing industrial requirements, expand their product development capabilities and demonstrate exemplary corporate responsibility through reduction in carbon footprint, 3D printing emerges as a game-changing solution.



Moreover, it showcases existent and evolving business models adopted by industry participants, offering key insights into technology segmentation, major drivers, challenges, component analysis, developments, growth opportunities, and a glimpse into the future business model road map. Whether you are a market leader, innovator, or a newcomer, this report offers valuable insights to guide your strategic decision-making process.

Briefly, this study covers the following elements:

Technology segmentation

Overview of major drivers and challenges

Existing and emerging component analysis

Developments by major industry participants

Growth opportunity universe

Future business model road map

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Additive Manufacturing Technologies in the Oil and Gas Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Research Methodology

2 Technology Segmentation

Scope of Analysis

Metal-based AM Has Seen Extensive Adoption in the Oil and Gas Industry

3 Drivers & Restraints

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

4 3D Printing Technology Landscape: Oil & Gas Industry

Deep Dive into AM Technologies

Metal-based 3D Printing Technologies Have the Highest Technology Maturity and Adoption in the Oil and Gas Industry

PBF Has the Highest Adoption for Manufacturing Components in the Oil and Gas Industry

5 Current and Emerging Component Analysis

Low-volume Component Fabrication for End-user Applications in the Oil and Gas Industry

Currently, the Oil and Gas Industry is Focused on Identifying Component that are Feasible to be Manufactured by 3D Printing

Highly Scalable 3D Printing Technologies Are Necessary to Produce Large Components and Spare Parts

Metal-based Component Fabrication for the Oil and Gas Industry

Major Players across the Oil and Gas Industry Are Redesigning Components Suitable for 3D Printing

6 Developments of Key Industry Participants

Several Collaborations between Major Players in the Oil and Gas Industry and 3D Printing Service Providers Are Evident

Recent Industry Partnerships to Address Major Challenges in the Oil and Gas Industry

The Effort to Shift from Physical to Digital Inventory Has Been Significant

7 Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Development of Digital Inventory

Growth Opportunity 2: End-to-end AM Services

Growth Opportunity 3: Addressing Legal and Regulatory Concerns

8 Future Business Model Road Map

Establishing Consortiums with Major Players across the Oil and Gas Supply Chain Is Crucial to Increasing 3D Printing Technology Adoption

