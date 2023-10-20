LIG Assets, (LIGA) Forms New Capital Advisory Company Bullion Consortium Inc.

NASHVILLE TN, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – LIG Assets, Inc. (OTC Pink: LIGA), a publicly traded sustainability-oriented holding company with a focus on sustainable housing, media, and logistic markets has formed a new Capital Advisory and Investment Portfolio Holding company, “Bullion Consortium, Inc.”, (Bullion) https://bullioninc.net.

Bullion Consortium Inc. was formed to be a capital advisory and investment portfolio company to invest in public and private companies in industry sectors: sustainable housing, renewable energy, themed entertainment real estate and hospitality properties, and TV, Radio and Cable Networks, and Syndication Groups.

“Over the past year, LIGA has been developing relationships to fulfill our mission of being a holding company focused on the sustainable housing, renewable energies, media and logistic markets. We are currently transforming into a fundamentally different and dramatically enhanced organization that is now working with corporations, such as Hollywall Entertainment, Inc. to leverage their assets with other clients of ours that ultimately creates dynamic synergies between all of our relationships by working together in new ventures like "Ailliance”, said Marvin Baker, President and Chairman of the Board of LIG Assets, Inc.

Mr. Baker continued: "Bullion was established out of LIGAs’ desire to fund projects, using Regulation 506D, to help facilitate the purchase of various larger cash flow generating income producing companies, sustainable construction projects, real estate development companies and media groups. Part of the funds raised by Bullion will be used to acquire SPAC’s to help support the acquisition of some of these various companies that are currently generating hundreds of millions of dollars in annual revenues."

Upon execution, Bullion Consortium, Inc. will greatly benefit LIG Assets shareholders by avoiding dilution, while still providing a potentially significant increased valuation.

About Bullion Consortium Inc.

Bullion Consortium Inc is the capital advisor and investment portfolio holding company for the operations of Ailiance, Inc., www.ailiance.net. Bullion Consortium Inc and Ailiance Inc are jointly held by LIG Assets, Inc. (LIGA) and Hollywall Entertainment, Inc. (HWAL).

About LIG Assets, Inc.:

LIG Assets, Inc., (OTC:LIGA) in association with Robert Plarr is the emerging "Leader in Green Assets" -- focused on exclusive green, renewable energy and sustainable and disaster resistant homes, living systems, technologies and components to be utilized in the residential and commercial real estate acquisition and development projects currently under way and now individual product sales, as well as rapid expansion into other sectors via acquisitions, mergers and joint venture partnerships. LIG Assets, Inc. trades on the pink sheets under the ticker symbol "LIGA."

Corporate Communications: Contact Data

Shareholder/Investor inquiries can be directed to:

LIG Assets, Inc.

Telephone: (833) 544-2466 / (833) LIGAHOMES

Website: www.LeaderInGreenAssets.com

Facebook @ www.Facebook.com/ligahomes

Twitter @ https://twitter.com/ligassets

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intend," "estimate," "projects," variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the Company's filings on file at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/LIGA/overview