DNS Security Software Market worth $3.21 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

Pune, India., Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new report on “ DNS Security Software Market Size and Forecast (2020–2030), Global and Regional Share, Trends, and Growth Opportunity Analysis – by Deployment (On-Premise and Cloud), Enterprise Size (Small and Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises), and Geography” the market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $1.30 billion in 2022 and is poised to reach $3.21 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2022 to 2030.

The growth of the DNS security software market is driven by implementation of comprehensive cybersecurity policies globally, rise in domain name system (DNS)-based attacks, and increasing adoption of cloud-based DNS solutions. However, increasing adoption of DNSSEC solution is emerging as a future trend in the industry.

Global DNS Security Software Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in USD 1.30 Billion in 2022 Market Size Value by USD 3.21 Billion by 2030 Growth rate CAGR of 11.9% from 2022 to 2030 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Segments covered Deployment, Enterprise Size, and Geography. Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America. Country scope Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russian Federation, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States Report coverage Revenue forecast, Company Analysis, Industry landscape, Growth factors, and Trends





Increasing Adoption of DNSSEC Solution to Fuel Global DNS Security Software Market Growth During 2022 to 2030:

Like many internet protocols, DNS systems were not designed keeping security in mind, and they contain several design limitations. These limitations, combined with technological advancements, have made it easier for online attackers to hijack a DNS lookup for malicious activities, which involve redirecting users to fraudulent websites that can distribute malware or collect personal information. Domain Name System Security Extensions (DNSSEC) is a security protocol created to fix this problem. DNSSEC is a set of extensions to DNS that adds a layer of security by digitally signing DNS data.

DNSSEC provides a higher level of security by ensuring authenticity and integrity of DNS data. As cyber threats like DNS spoofing and cache poisoning become more sophisticated, organizations are turning to DNSSEC as a crucial defense mechanism. Moreover, DNSSEC implements a hierarchical digital signing policy across all layers of DNS. Many industries and government entities have imposed regulations that require the implementation of DNSSEC for security and compliance reasons. This includes sectors such as finance, healthcare, and government. DNS security software that offers DNSSEC support helps organizations meet these compliance requirements. The increasing adoption of DNSSEC is anticipated to be a significant trend in the DNS security software market because it addresses critical DNS-related security concerns, aligns with regulatory requirements, and enhances trust and authenticity in the digital landscape. DNS security software providers that offer DNSSEC support are well-positioned to fulfill the evolving security needs of organizations and individuals in an increasingly interconnected world. Therefore, the DNSSEC is likely to emerge as a significant future trend in the DNS security software market in the coming years.





Global DNS Security Software Market: Regional Overview

The global DNS security software market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. In 2022, North America led the global DNS security software market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and APAC. The DNS security software market in North America is segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The increasing number of Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) attacks in North America is the primary factor for the growth of the DNS security software market as the DNS security software helps prevent damage from DDoS attacks. In August 2023, Zayo Group Holdings, Inc.—a leading global communications infrastructure provider—announced its annual Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Insights Report, analyzing DDoS attack activity and impact across industries in the first half of 2023. The report analyzed more than 70,000 threat detections and mitigation experiences by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc.'s customers across 14 industries and regionally across America and Western Europe between January 1 and June 30, 2023. Various sectors, including IT & telecommunication, education, retail, media, healthcare, and government, were hit by DDoS attacks. Telecommunications companies were a prime target for attackers due to the critical role telecom providers play in providing communication and Internet services. The industry saw the most frequent attacks, accounting for roughly half of the total attack volume, with more than 37,000 attacks in the first half of 2023. Hence, the increase in DDoS attacks in North America is helping boost the adoption of DNS security software technologies.





Global DNS Security Software Market: Segmental Overview

The DNS security software market is segmented on the basis of deployment, enterprise size, and geography. Based on deployment, the global DNS security software market is segmented into on-premise and cloud-based. Based on organization size, the DNS security software market is bifurcated into small and medium enterprises and large enterprises. By geography, the DNS security software market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.





Global DNS Security Software Market: Competitive Landscape

Akamai Technologies Inc.; Comodo Security Solutions, Inc.; DNSFilter Inc.; DomainTools; Efficient IP; OpenText Corporation; ScoutDNS; LLC TitanHQ; Avast Software s.r.o; and Cisco Systems Inc are among the leading players profiled in the DNS security software market report. Several other essential DNS security software market players were analyzed for a holistic view of the market and its ecosystem. The report provides detailed market insights, which help the key players strategize their market growth.





Recent Developments:

In November 2022: Akamai Technologies Inc. announced that WHOIS will be using Akamai's Edge DNS with its Domain Name System solution to provide reliable and secure DNS service to its customers.

In September 2021: Akamai Technologies, Inc. announced the acquisition of Guardicore, a Tel Aviv, Israel-based company. Akamai is uniquely suited to provide comprehensive protections to the enterprise, defending against threat actors and the spread of malware and ransomware.

In November 2022: DNSFilter launched Global Partner Program to provide managed service providers (MSPs) with top-notch technology, training, and support to secure customers against DNS and web-based threats.

In November 2022: DomainTools launched a Global Partner Program to bring best-in-class internet intelligence and threat-hunting capabilities to enterprise security teams.





