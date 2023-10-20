Body Scrub Market to Worth USD 22.99 Billion by 2030 | Skyquest Technology

Westford,USA, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the body scrub market is experiencing a robust expansion due to a surge in consumer interest and heightened skincare awareness. This growing interest is driven by a multifaceted dynamic that includes a desire for healthier, more radiant skin and increased consumer spending capacity.

Browse in-depth TOC on the "Body ScrubMarket"

Pages - 260

Tables - 62

Figures – 75

The evolving landscape of consumer preferences in the body scrub market has led to a significant shift in mindset, particularly regarding the desire to enhance one's body appearance. A growing awareness and preference for organic and natural products underscores this transformation. As a result, products containing synthetic compounds like propylparaben and butylparaben are now being scrutinized more closely, and many consumers no longer consider them safe for use.

Get a sample copy of this report:

https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/body-scrub-market

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 16.04Billion 2030 Value Projection USD 22.99Billion CAGR 4.6% Forecast Period 2023-2030 Segments Covered Type

Distribution channel Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Prominent Players in the Body Scrub Market

L’Oréal SA

Unilever PLC

The Procter & Gamble Company

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Beiersdorf AG

Kao Corporation

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

Revlon, Inc.

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Avon Products, Inc.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Natura & Co Holding S.A.

Lush Ltd.

Neal's Yard (Natural Remedies) Limited

Bath & Body Works Direct, Inc.

Village Naturals Bath Shoppe LLC

Bliss World LLC

Burt's Bees, Inc.

Crabtree & Evelyn, Ltd.

Soap & Glory (Boots UK Limited)

Online Segment is Expected to Grow in the Market Due to the Rise of E-Commerce Platforms

Online segment is poised for substantial growth, with a projected CAGR of 6% in the body scrub market. This expansion is significantly influenced by the rise of e-commerce platforms, including giants such as Amazon and Nykaa, which have become pivotal selling channels for body scrub products.

The markets inNorth America is emerging as the fastest-growing regional body scrub market, poised to continue driving market expansion in the forthcoming years. A pivotal driver behind this remarkable growth is the robust spending power of consumers within the region. North American consumers exhibit a notable affinity for investing in a wide range of skincare products, including body scrubs.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/body-scrub-market

Milk-based Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to Increasing Recognition of the Unique Benefits

Milk-based segment within the body scrub market is poised for robust growth, with an anticipated CAGR of 7% in the body scrub market. This uptrend reflects the increasing recognition of the unique benefits offered by milk-based body scrubs. These products are renowned for their multifaceted advantages, including the ability to effectively hydrate dry skin, impart a natural radiance, and aid in rejuvenating aging skin.

Regional markets in Asia Pacific have asserted their dominance in the global body scrub market, emerging as the frontrunner in revenue. This remarkable growth can be attributed to several key factors. Firstly, there is a rising wave of consumer awareness regarding personal care and skincare in the region, with individuals becoming increasingly conscious of the importance of maintaining healthy and radiant skin.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the body scrub market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative businesspolicies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/body-scrub-market

Key Developments in the Body Scrub Market

Sephora recently made significant strides in expanding its retail footprint by opening 260 new stores, including the innovative Kohl's concept stores. This expansion marked a strategic move to bring the renowned beauty retailer closer to a broader audience, offering consumers an even more extensive selection of beauty and skincare products across various locations.

Shiseido, a prominent player in the beauty industry, recently introduced an intriguing new venture known as Inryu, a brand specializing in ingestible beauty supplements. Inryu's debut line was carefully crafted to enhance skin health from within, reflecting the growing trend of addressing beauty concerns holistically.

Key Questions Answered in Body Scrub Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Women’s Trousers Market

Global Herbal Beauty Products Market

Global Aircraft Lavatory System Market

Global Aloe Vera Extract Market

Global Aromatherapy Diffusers Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com