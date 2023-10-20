Fertility and Pregnancy Rapid Test Kit Market to expand at a 5% CAGR through 2033 reaching US$ 1,609.1 Million | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The fertility and pregnancy rapid test kit market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 990.4 million by 2023. The market is anticipated to exhibit a 5% CAGR throughout the forecast period, reaching a valuation of US$ 1,609.1 million by 2033.



The fertility test kit is essential for providing information about reproductive health and assisting individuals in making decisions about family planning. The desire of many to postpone parenthood and improve their chances of getting pregnant continues to fuel the demand for these test kits.

Request Your Sample Report for more insights into the Fertility and Pregnancy Rapid Test Kit Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-607

Key Takeaways from the Fertility and Pregnancy Rapid Test Kit Market Analysis:

The fertility and pregnancy rapid test kit market developed at a 4% CAGR throughout the historical period.

throughout the historical period. The market in the United States is expected to increase at a 5.2% CAGR over the forecast period.

over the forecast period. From 2023 to 2033, the fertility and pregnancy rapid test kit market in China is set to garner a 6% CAGR.

The market in France is expected to increase at a 4.2% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

from 2023 to 2033. The fertility and pregnancy rapid test kit market in Japan is predicted to flourish at a 4.7% CAGR over the projected period.

over the projected period. The market in the United Kingdom is forecast to advance at a 4.9% CAGR over the projected period.

over the projected period. The pregnancy rapid test kit segment is anticipated to capture a CAGR of 4.5% through 2033.

through 2033. The hCG urine test segment is predicted to secure a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2033.

“The availability of at-home self-test kits, successful early pregnancy detection, and the affordability of fertility and pregnancy rapid test kit are additional benefits contributing to the overall growth of the market,” remarks Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Competitive Landscape of Fertility and Pregnancy Rapid Test Kit Market

Manufacturers are evolving their product portfolios of fertility and pregnancy rapid test kit by launching new products. This covers various test sensitivity levels, formats (e.g., blood, digital, urine-based), and packaging choices (e.g., single-use kits, multi-pack alternatives).

Manufacturers may increase revenue and sales by catering to various consumer requirements and tastes through a wide range of products.

Key Companies Profiled in the Fertility and Pregnancy Rapid Test Kit Market:

Alere Inc. Quidel Corporation Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. bioMérieux SA Geratherm Medical AG Abbott Laboratories Procter & Gamble Co. DCC Plc. Swiss Precision Diagnostics GmbH

Get the Complete Report Methodology Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-607

Key Developments of the Fertility and Pregnancy Rapid Test Kit Market:

In 2022, to help individuals throughout their whole reproductive journey, Kindbody launched the Kind at Home fertility kits, its consumer goods business. Their first offering is an easy-to-use at-home fertility hormone test for both men and women.





With the Kind at Home fertility test kit, customers may conveniently obtain detailed information regarding their fertility status from the comfort of their own homes. Kindbody physicians make individualized suggestions that can be brought to the online or in-person clinic consultation with the patients.

PregaScreen is a home pregnancy test kit that was introduced by Mylab Discovery Solutions. With this, the business has officially entered the female healthcare market. The kit is available for purchase over the counter at neighborhood pharmacies around the nation. It yields accurate findings in a matter of minutes. Pregnancy stick devices and droppers are included with every package.

In 2023, Proov and 2San, a reputable global leader in self-diagnostic testing, teamed to provide the unique, simple-to-use, at-home fertility tests of Proove in a few Midwest Hy-Vee locations. With its four products—Reserve (follicle stimulating hormone), Predict (luteinizing hormone), Confirm (PdG), and Check (human chorionic gonadotropin)—their range of tests provides a thorough evaluation of fertility at an affordable price.

More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the fertility and pregnancy rapid test kit market, providing historical data from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics between 2023 and 2033.

To understand opportunities in the fertility and pregnancy rapid test kit market, the market is segmented based on product type (pregnancy rapid test kit and fertility rapid test kit), test type (LH urine, FSH urine, hCG blood, hCG urine), distribution channel (pharmacy, drugstore, gynecology/fertility clinics, e-commerce, hypermarkets & supermarkets) and across seven major regions (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia & Pacific, East Asia, and Middle East & Africa (MEA)).



Access Exclusive Market Insights - Purchase Report Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/607



Segmentation Analysis of the Fertility and Pregnancy Rapid Test Kit Market:

By Product:

Pregnancy Rapid Tests Line Indicator devices Strips/Dip Sticks Mid-Stream Cassettes Digital

Fertility Rapid Tests Line Indicator Digital





By Test Type:

LH Urine

FSH Urine

hCG Blood

hCG Urine

By Distribution channel:

Pharmacy

Drugstore

Gynecology/Fertility Clinics

e-commerce

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa



About the Healthcare Domain at Future Market Insights

The healthcare domain at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time-efficient research, and strategic recommendations to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 billion+ data points, the team has been analyzing the market lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis of key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

Author

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

Have a Look at Related Reports Covered in the Fertility and Pregnancy Rapid Test Kit Market:

Infertility Treatment Market size was valued at US$ 1.5 Billion in 2021 and is forecast to grow at a robust CAGR of 8% between 2022 and 2032, surpassing a valuation of US$ 3.5 Billion by the end of 2032.

At-Home Pregnancy Testing Market size is projected to be worth US$ 704.5 million in 2023. The market is likely to surpass US$ 1.1 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

Infertility Drugs Market size was valued at US$ 3,699.8 million in the year 2023 and is estimated to reach US$ 6,814.68 million by 2033.

Pre-Pregnancy Genetic Testing Market helps in identifying a problem of an unborn child before or during pregnancy. Pre-pregnancy genetic test is done to know the birth defects which are associated with genetic disorder or syndromes.

Wearable Pregnancy Devices Market was valued at around US$ 15,123.73 Million at the end of 2021. The market is projected to register a 16.32% CAGR and top a valuation of US$ 79,773.22 Million by 2032.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5,000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube