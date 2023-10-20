Automotive Ethernet Market Size to Hit US$ 5.86 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 13.0% CAGR: RationalStat Market Report

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Automotive Ethernet Market size is valued at US$ 2.48 billion in 2023 and is predicted to rise at a substantial CAGR of 13% during the forecast period of 2023 and 2030 according to RationalStat analysis.





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

The increased deployment of Advanced Driver Assistant System (ADAS), infotainment, rapid progress in the development of autonomous vehicles, and the low cost of ethernet has led to the immense growth of automotive ethernet as it serves the purpose of connecting in-vehicle electronic system efficiently as compared to traditional harness.

Automotive ethernet offers connectivity across automotive applications, such as powertrain, chassis, body and comfort, ADAS, and infotainment systems. Supporting high bandwidth applications operating at high or low speed addresses the challenges designers and engineers face in integrating different systems.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the automotive ethernet market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, component, application, vehicle type, and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the automotive ethernet market covers market sizes based on market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the automotive ethernet market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Automotive Ethernet Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of the application, the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) segment is anticipated to capture the major market share due to the growing adoption of IoT solutions in the automotive industry.

Based on the vehicle type, passenger cars are anticipated to cover a significant market share due to the rise in disposable income and increasing awareness of sustainability among the younger population.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 2.48 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 5.86 billion Growth Rate 13% Dominant Segment Passenger Cars Leading Region North America Key Market Drivers Emergence of connected cars

Prevalence of electric vehicles Companies Profiled Broadcom Inc

NXP Semiconductors NV

Marvell Technology Group Ltd.

Microchip Technology Inc.

Texas Instruments Inc.

Vector Informatik GmbH

Keysight Technologies

Cadence Design Systems

Aukua Systems Inc.

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some of the prominent players adopt various strategies to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships and collaborations are some of the strategies followed by industry players, some of the key developments in the automotive ethernet market include,

In May 2022, in order to enable high reliability for mission-critical applications that could support vehicle safety and performance, Marvell unveiled its third generation Marvell Brightlane Ethernet Switch, the industry's most sophisticated automotive securely managed switch and the first with lockstep dual-core Arm processing redundancy.

In January 2019, Molex collaborated with AllGo, one of the leading automotive software providers for media and connectivity solutions will help Molex deliver versatile infotainment and connectivity solutions for automotive OEMs.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the automotive ethernet market growth include Broadcom Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, Marvell Technology Group Ltd., Microchip Technology Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., Vector Informatik GmbH, Keysight Technologies, Cadence Design Systems, Aukua Systems Inc., and Texas Instruments Inc., among others.

RationalStat has segmented the automotive ethernet market based on type, component, application, vehicle type, and region

Global Automotive Ethernet Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Automotive Ethernet Network Automotive Ethernet Testing

Global Automotive Ethernet Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Component Hardware Software Services Consulting Implementation Training and Support

Global Automotive Ethernet Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Infotainment Powertrain Body and Comfort Chassis

Global Automotive Ethernet Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Vehicle Type Passenger Cars Commercial Vehicles Farming and Off-highway Vehicles

Global Automotive Ethernet Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Automotive Ethernet Market US Canada Latin America Automotive Ethernet Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Automotive Ethernet Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Automotive Ethernet Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Automotive Ethernet Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Automotive Ethernet Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Automotive Ethernet Report:

What will be the market value of the automotive ethernet market by 2030?

What is the market size of the automotive ethernet market?

What are the market drivers of the automotive ethernet market?

What are the key trends in the automotive ethernet market?

Which is the leading region in the automotive ethernet market?

What are the major companies operating in the automotive ethernet market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the automotive ethernet market?

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoints to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

