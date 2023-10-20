Navitas Spotlights GaNSafe™: World’s Most-Protected GaN Power Semiconductor, at Premier China Electronics Conference

TORRANCE, Calif., Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) announced its continued sponsorship of the 2023 China Power Electronics and Energy Conversion Congress & the 26th China Power Supply Society (CPSS) Conference and Exhibition (CPSSC 2023), revealing major next-generation gallium nitride (GaN) and silicon carbide (SiC) power semiconductor platforms, including GaNSafe™ - the world’s safest GaN power semiconductor.



Hosted in Guangzhou from November 10th-13th, CPSSC 2023 celebrates its 40th anniversary and promotes academic and technical exchange in the fields of power electronics, energy conversion, and power technology, to foster technical innovation and related industries.

Navitas is the technology and market leader in GaN, with over 100 million GaNFast™ power ICs shipped, and over 12 million GeneSiC™ power MOSFETs and diodes shipped into a $22 billion per year total market opportunity.

With GaNSafe, Navitas has optimized its 4th-generation GaN technology for demanding, high-power applications in data centers, solar / energy storage and EV markets, where efficiency, power density and robust & reliable operation are critical. Adopting a novel, robust, and cool-running surface-mount TOLL package, GaNSafe integrates features and functions, including:

Protected, regulated, integrated gate-drive control, with zero gate-source loop inductance for reliable high-speed 2 MHz switching to maximize power density.

High-speed short-circuit protection, with autonomous ‘detect and protect’ within 50 ns – 4x faster than competing discrete solutions.

Electrostatic discharge (ESD) protection of 2 kV, vs. zero for discrete GaN transistors.

650/ 800 V capability to aid survival during extraordinary application conditions.

Easy-to-use, complete, high-power, high-reliability, high-performance power IC with only 4 pins, accelerating customer designs.

Programmable turn-on and turn-off (dV/dt) to simplify EMI regulatory requirements.

Navitas’ CPSSC 2023 program includes comprehensive, in-depth technology, application and market presentations include a plenary keynote speech, full conference paper, four industrial sessions, a guest PSMA presentation, an in-depth 3.5-hour technology seminar and full GaNSafe launch. Visitors to the exhibition will discover ground-breaking technology demonstrations and complete power system platform designs at the Navitas booth.

Schedule:

November 11 th Keynote: “High Power, High Voltage, High Speed: GaN and SiC Electrify Our World™.” Charles (Yingjie) ZHA, VP and GM of Navitas China

November 12 th “Successful High-Frequency Applications with SiC.” 13:30, Minli Jia, Sr. Staff Application Engineer “SiC-based Bidirectional Three-phase CLLLC Resonant Converter with Integrated Magnetics for High-Power On-Board Charger Applications.” 16:20, Yunqi Chen, Minli Jia, Hao Sun, Jinlong Chen, Haisong Zhang, Zhen Zhou “Empowering Zero Carbon: Unleashing the Potential of Navitas SiC in Solar and Energy Storage Systems.” 16:50, Justin Zhu, Sr. Technical Marketing Manager, Bin Li, Sr. Applications Director “Electrify Our World: How the Si to GaN/SiC Transition Accelerates Our Journey From Fossil Fuels.” Dr. Xiucheng Huang, Sr. Director Application Engineering, Head of Mobile Design Center (Shenzhen), for the Power Sources Manufacturers Association (PSMA)

November 13 th “Next-Generation GaN power ICs Drive Transformer Revolution.” 08:30 – 09:00, Xiucheng Huang, Sr. Applications Director “3 rd -Gen Device Drives Ultra Power Density CRPS185 3,200 W Titanium Server Design.” 14:00 - 14:30, Tao Wei, Sr. Applications Manager





3.5-hour Technology Seminar and GaNSafe Launch Event

On November 13th, Navitas will host an in-depth 3.5-hour technical seminar featuring the latest GaN and SiC platform news plus the official GaNSafe launch event.

CPSSC will be held from November 10th-13th in the Guangzhou Yuexiu International Congress Center, Guangzhou. Visitors to the Navitas exhibition booth (#B005) will experience next-gen GaNFast and GeneSiC technology and meet experienced Navitas sales and field application teams plus distributors to receive professional technical support and make fast progress in their designs. A complete range of mobile fast-charger, consumer, and home appliance hardware will be on display, with a detailed focus on high-power systems, including 3,200 W CRPS185 data center power with almost 100 W/in³ power density and ‘Titanium Plus’ efficiency performance. A new design for high-power, bi-directional on-board EV charger will also be shown.

“Once more, we are delighted to attend this critical event in power electronics, and we are proud to have sponsored CPSSC since 2017,” said Charles Zha, VP and GM of Navitas China. “After a year of implementing a pure-play, ‘twin-engine’ strategy with both GaN and SiC, Navitas has achieved significant breakthroughs on the path to realizing our mission to Electrify Our World™. We can't wait to share these exciting results with the academic and industrial communities.”

To meet with Navitas at CPSSC, please contact: china_distributor@navitassemi.com

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is the only pure-play, next-generation power-semiconductor company, founded in 2014. GaNFast™ power ICs integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary GeneSiC™ power devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage, and high-reliability silicon carbide (SiC) solutions. Focus markets include EV, solar, energy storage, home appliance / industrial, data center, mobile and consumer. Over 185 Navitas patents are issued or pending. Over 100 million GaN and 12 million SiC units have been shipped, and with the industry’s first and only 20-year GaNFast warranty. Navitas was the world’s first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral®-certified.

