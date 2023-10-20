E-commerce Boom and IoT Integration Propel Global Transportation Management Systems Demand Across Industries

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transportation Management System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global transportation management systems (TMS) market has witnessed remarkable growth, reaching US$ 7.6 Billion in 2022. Analysts anticipate substantial expansion ahead, with the market projected to achieve US$ 19.8 Billion by 2028. This growth is expected to occur at an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.7% during the period from 2023 to 2028.

A transportation management system is a pivotal tool that aids in planning, executing, and optimizing the physical movement of goods. It plays a crucial role in managing day-to-day transportation activities, trade compliance, and documentation. TMS enhances shipping efficiency, reduces costs, ensures timely delivery of goods, and provides real-time visibility into supply chain operations. Manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, retailers, and third-party logistics (3PL) providers across various industries widely utilize TMS to streamline their transportation processes.

Key Market Trends:

Several trends are driving the growth of the transportation management systems market:

Rapid Industrialization: The global trend of rapid industrialization, coupled with increasing population and rising traffic congestion, is bolstering the demand for TMS.

E-commerce Boom: The growing popularity of online shopping and the thriving e-commerce sector are contributing significantly to the increased demand for TMS to manage shipping operations efficiently.

Global Trade Expansion: Improved bilateral economic relations between countries are creating opportunities for TMS providers to expand their customer base.

IoT Integration: The integration of Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled solutions allows real-time monitoring of routes, reducing maintenance costs and shipment delays, further expanding TMS applications across industries.

SaaS and Cloud-Based Solutions: Continuous advancements in Software as a Service (SaaS) and cloud-based solutions, along with the expansion of multi-channel distribution systems, are expected to drive market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report provides a detailed analysis of key market segments, including transportation mode, offering, deployment type, and application.

Breakdown by Transportation Mode:

Railways

Roadways

Airways

Waterways

Breakdown by Offering:

Software

Hardware

Services

Breakdown by Deployment Type:

On-Premises

Cloud-based

Breakdown by Application:

Retail and E-commerce

Manufacturing

Logistics

Government Organizations

Healthcare

Travel and Tourism

Others

Breakdown by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report presents a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape, featuring profiles of key players, including 3GTMS Inc., BluJay Solutions Ltd., CargoSmart Ltd., CTSI-Global, EFKON GmbH, Manhattan Associates Inc., MercuryGate International Inc., Metro Infrasys Pvt. Ltd., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, The Descartes Systems Group Inc., TMW Systems Inc., and others.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 145 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $7.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $19.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.3% Regions Covered Global

