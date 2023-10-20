Oil and Gas Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Oil & Gas Virtual Investor Conference, held October 19th are now available for online viewing.
REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3Qmp8jV
The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company’s resource section.
Select companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through October 24th.
October 19th
Presentation
|Ticker(s)
Pine Cliff Energy Ltd.
OTCQX: PIFYF | TSX: PNE
Trillion Energy International Inc.
OTCQB: TRLEF | CSE: TCF
Pantheon Resources PLC
OTCQX: PTHRF | LSE: PANR
Saturn Oil & Gas Inc.
OTCQX: OILSF | TSX: SOIL
Desert Mountain Energy Corp
OTCQX: DMEHF | TSXV: DME
Valeura Energy Inc.
OTCQX: VLERF | TSX: VLE
TAG Oil Ltd.
OTCQX: TAOIF | TSXV: TAO
NG Energy International Corp.
OTCQX: GASXF | TSXV: GASX
To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.
About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.
Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.
Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com
Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com