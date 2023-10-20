Global Automotive Instrument Cluster Market to Reach $11.4 Billion by 2028, Driven by the Rise of Electric Vehicles

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Instrument Cluster Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive instrument cluster market, which reached a size of US$7.8 billion in 2022, is set to experience substantial growth in the coming years, with a projected market size of US$11.4 billion by 2028. This growth corresponds to an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2028.

Market Overview:

An automotive instrument cluster is a critical system in a vehicle, positioned in front of the driver, that provides essential information about the car's status. It typically includes components such as a tachometer, speedometer, odometer, temperature gauge, warning indicators, and a fuel gauge. These gauges, along with warning lights and displays, are integrated into a single instrument cluster module. Automotive instrument clusters often feature needle gauges driven by stepper motors. They are designed to keep drivers informed and updated about various aspects of the vehicle.

Market Trends and Drivers:

Several factors are contributing to the growth of the automotive instrument cluster market:

Rise of Electric Vehicles (EVs): The increasing popularity of electric vehicles globally, driven by government initiatives to reduce carbon emissions, is boosting the market. EVs rely on instrument clusters to display information related to range, state of charge, navigation, driving mode, charging capacity, and energy flow.

The increasing popularity of electric vehicles globally, driven by government initiatives to reduce carbon emissions, is boosting the market. EVs rely on instrument clusters to display information related to range, state of charge, navigation, driving mode, charging capacity, and energy flow. Advanced Features: The introduction of sporty and appealing instrument cluster variants that display additional information systems, such as radio, onboard computer data, internet connectivity, navigation, and driver assistance features, is driving market growth.

The introduction of sporty and appealing instrument cluster variants that display additional information systems, such as radio, onboard computer data, internet connectivity, navigation, and driver assistance features, is driving market growth. Digitalization: The growing trend of digitalization has led to the development of automotive instrument clusters with two- and three-dimensional (2D/3D) graphics to display more complex data. Manufacturers are also focusing on incorporating all-digital technologies and improving the resolution and size of automobile LEDs and LCDs, further fueling market growth.

The growing trend of digitalization has led to the development of automotive instrument clusters with two- and three-dimensional (2D/3D) graphics to display more complex data. Manufacturers are also focusing on incorporating all-digital technologies and improving the resolution and size of automobile LEDs and LCDs, further fueling market growth. Digital Solutions: The increasing preference for digital solutions, ongoing research and development (R&D) activities, rising consumer spending power, and continuous technological advancements are supporting the market's expansion.

Market Segmentation:

The automotive instrument cluster market is segmented based on cluster type, vehicle type, sales channel, and application:

By Cluster Type:

Analog

Digital

Hybrid

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Electric Vehicles

By Sales Channel:

OEM

Aftermarket

By Application:

Speedometer

Odometer

Tachometer

Others

By Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

Key players in the automotive instrument cluster market include Alps Alpine Co Ltd, Continental AG, JPM Group, Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd., Pricol Limited, Robert Bosch GmbH, Simco Auto Limited, Valid Manufacturing Ltd, and Visteon Corporation.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 148 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $7.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $11.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wctfmi

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment