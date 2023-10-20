Private Bancorp of America, Inc. Announces Strong Net Income and Earnings Per Share and Exceeds $2 Billion in Assets in the Third Quarter 2023

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights

  • Net income for the third quarter of 2023 of $8.5 million, up from $8.3 million(1) (as adjusted) in the prior quarter and up from  $6.4 million in the third quarter of 2022. Net income for the third quarter of 2023 represents a return on average assets of 1.68% and a return on average tangible common equity of 19.74%
  • Diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of 2023 of $1.47, up from $1.43(1) (as adjusted) in the prior quarter and up from $1.12 in the third quarter of 2022
  • Loans held-for-investment (“HFI”) totaled $1.76 billion as of September 30, 2023, an increase of $47.1 million or 2.7% from June 30, 2023 and $176.6 million or 11.1% from December 31, 2022
  • Provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2023 of $0.5 million, compared to net reversal of $7.1 million for the prior quarter and a provision of $1.3 million for the third quarter of 2022. The provision for the third quarter of 2023 primarily relates to a $1.25 million specific reserve for a loan placed on nonaccrual status during the quarter, partially offset by a $520 thousand release of reserve for unfunded commitments that was reclassified from noninterest expense
  • Total deposits were $1.77 billion as of September 30, 2023, an increase of $70.5 million or 4.1% from June 30, 2023. Federal Home Loan Bank advances increased by $16.0 million as a consequence of funding loan growth. Core deposits were $1.52 billion as of September 30, 2023, a decrease of $12.3 million or 0.8% from June 30, 2023
  • As of September 30, 2023, total available liquidity was $1.5 billion or 179% of uninsured deposits, net of collateralized and fiduciary deposit accounts. Total available liquidity is comprised of $274 million of on-balance sheet liquidity (cash and investment securities) and $1.2 billion of unused borrowing capacity
  • Net interest margin was 4.67% for the third quarter of 2023, as compared to 4.73% for the prior quarter and 4.99% for the third quarter of 2022
  • Total cost of deposits was 1.92% for the third quarter of 2023, an increase from 1.59% for the prior quarter and 0.27% in the third quarter of 2022. The spot rate for total deposits was 2.18% as of September 30, 2023, compared to 1.67% at June 30, 2023. Total cost of funding sources was 2.12% for the third quarter of 2023, an increase from 1.82% in the prior quarter and 0.36% in the third quarter of 2022
  • Tangible book value per share was $30.20 as of September 30, 2023, an increase of $1.38 since June 30, 2023 as a result of strong earnings. Tangible book value per share increased 28.6% year-over-year

LA JOLLA, Calif., Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX:PBAM), (“Company”) and CalPrivate Bank (“Bank”) announced unaudited financial results for the third fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2023. The Company reported net income of $8.5 million, or $1.47 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023, which represents a 33.7% increase from $6.4 million, or $1.12 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022. 

Rick Sowers, President and CEO of the Company and the Bank stated, “We are very pleased with the results of the third quarter and our continued growth of the balance sheet coupled with strong earnings and net interest margin. Loan demand remains soft but both our Commercial & Private Banking as well as our SBA Lending Teams remain active in the market. Competition for deposits is intense so we are focused on providing exceptional Client service and taking advantage of market disruptions to obtain new Clients who can benefit from our Distinctly Different Service model.”

Sowers added, “We look at this market as an opportunity for CalPrivate Bank as we hire exceptional bankers and make investments in product strategy and innovation to serve the needs of our Clients not only now, but into the future. Credit trends remain solid but we have increased our portfolio management activities to reflect the current economic and interest rate environment.”

“The Company continues to exhibit successful customer acquisition activity despite a challenging interest rate environment. Additionally, the Company continues to invest in people and infrastructure, including strong risk management, needed to support the continued growth of the CalPrivate franchise,” said Selwyn Isakow, Chairman of the Board of the Company and the Bank.

STATEMENT OF INCOME

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2023 totaled $23.3 million, an increase of $0.5 million or 2.4% from the prior quarter and an increase of $2.7 million or 12.9% from the third quarter of 2022. The increase from the prior quarter was driven primarily by an increase of $2.1 million in interest income, which resulted from a 2.6% increase in average earning assets and 20 basis point increase in yield on earning assets. Partially offsetting this was an increase of $1.6 million in interest expense, which resulted primarily from a 34 basis point increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2023 was 4.67% compared to 4.73% for the prior quarter and 4.99% in the third quarter of 2022. The 6 basis point decrease in net interest margin from the prior quarter was due primarily to higher rates paid on funding sources, partially offset by higher rates on new loan originations and variable rate loans and investment securities. The yield on earning assets was 6.60% for the third quarter of 2023 compared with 6.40% for the prior quarter and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 3.24% for the third quarter of 2023 compared to 2.90% in the prior quarter. The cost of total deposits was 1.92% for the third quarter of 2023 compared to 1.59% in the prior quarter. The cost of core deposits, which excludes brokered deposits, was 1.49% in the third quarter of 2023 compared to 1.24% in the prior quarter.

Provision for Credit Losses

The provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2023 was $0.5 million, compared to a net reversal of $7.1 million in the prior quarter and a provision of $1.3 million for the third quarter of 2022. The provision for the third quarter of 2023 primarily relates to a $1.25 million specific reserve for a loan placed on nonaccrual status during the quarter, partially offset by a $520 thousand release of reserve for unfunded commitments that was reclassified from noninterest expense. The net reversal in the second quarter of 2023 reflects recoveries of $8.6 million partially offset by provision expense of $1.5 million for loan growth. For more details, please refer to the “Asset Quality” section below.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $1.2 million for the third quarter of 2023, an increase from $1.1 million in the prior quarter and compared to $1.4 million in the third quarter of 2022. The change from the prior quarter as well as the third quarter of 2022 was primarily due to varying levels of gain on sale of SBA 7a loans. SBA loan sales for the third quarter of 2023 were $7.2 million with a 9.47% average trade premium resulting in a net gain on sale of $466 thousand, compared with $2.6 million with a 9.70% average trade premium resulting in a net gain on sale of $171 thousand in the prior quarter. Management expects continued softness in the market for SBA 7a loans.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $11.8 million for the third quarter of 2023, an increase from $8.8 million in the prior quarter and $11.7 million in the third quarter of 2022. The increase from the prior quarter was primarily due to a $1.6 million benefit in professional services (legal expense specifically) in the second quarter resulting from legal fees waived as well as legal costs reimbursed by the participant bank in relation to the settled lawsuit with ANI Development, LLC/Gina Champion-Cain and Chicago Title. Additionally, other expenses increased by $1.1 million primarily due to a $520 thousand reclassification adjustment of the reversal of reserve for unfunded commitments which is now recorded in the provision (reversal) for credit losses line of the income statement as well as higher expenses for regulatory assessments. The efficiency ratio was 48.51% for the third quarter of 2023 compared to 37.04% in the prior quarter and 53.29% in the third quarter of 2022. The increase in the efficiency ratio from the prior quarter was due primarily to the aforementioned expense variances.

The Company remains committed to making investments in the business, including technology, marketing, and staffing. Inflationary pressures and low unemployment continue to have an impact on rising wages as well as increased costs related to third party service providers, which we proactively monitor and manage.

Provision for Income Tax Expense

Provision for income tax expense was $3.6 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $6.6 million for the prior quarter. The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2023 was 29.8% compared to 29.7% in the prior quarter and 29.2% in the third quarter of 2022.

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

As of September 30, 2023, total assets were $2.07 billion, an increase of $97.5 million since the prior quarter and $219.3 million since December 31, 2022. The increase in assets from the prior quarter was primarily due to higher cash balances and loans receivable.  Total cash and due from banks was $198.3 million as of September 30, 2023, an increase of $62.5 million, or 46.0%, since June 30, 2023, primarily due to the timing of the settlement of $52 million of brokered certificates of deposit obtained at the end of September 2023 and subsequently used to pay off Federal Home Loan Bank Advances in early October 2023.  Loans HFI totaled $1.76 billion as of September 30, 2023, an increase of $47.1 million or 2.7% since June 30, 2023. Total deposits were $1.77 billion as of September 30, 2023, an increase of $70.5 million since June 30, 2023. The growth in loans was also funded by wholesale borrowings (Federal Home Loan Bank advances), which increased by $16.0 million since June 30, 2023. During the quarter, core deposits decreased by $12.3 million, which was driven by a $63.0 million decrease in noninterest-bearing core deposits, partially offset by a $50.6 million increase in interest-bearing core deposits (including balances in the Intrafi ICS and CDARS programs). Noninterest-bearing deposits represent 39.1% of total core deposits. Uninsured deposits, net of collateralized and fiduciary deposit accounts, represent 47.7% of total deposits as of September 30, 2023. As of September 30, 2023, the net unrealized loss on the available-for-sale (“AFS”) investment securities portfolio, which is comprised mostly of US Treasury and Government Agency debt, was $15.8 million (pre-tax) compared to a loss of $14.1 million as of June 30, 2023. The average duration of the Bank’s AFS portfolio is 3.9 years. The Company has no held-to-maturity securities.

Asset Quality

As of September 30, 2023, the allowance for loan losses was $23.8 million or 1.35% of loans HFI, compared to 1.32% as of June 30, 2023 and 1.21% at December 31, 2022. The increase in the coverage ratio from December 31, 2022 primarily resulted from the adoption of CECL. The Company continues to have strong credit metrics and its nonperforming assets are 0.25% of total assets as of September 30, 2023. The reserve for unfunded commitments was $2.0 million as of September 30, 2023, compared to $2.2 million as of June 30, 2023 and the change was due to a decrease in commitment balances available. Given the credit quality of the loan portfolio, management believes we are sufficiently reserved.

As of September 30, 2023, there are no doubtful credits and classified assets were $11.0 million, down from $11.9 million as of June 30, 2023. Total classified assets as of September 30, 2023, consisted of 9 loans, of which 6 loans totaling $7.2 million were secured by real estate with a weighted average LTV of 58.5%. The remaining 3 loans were commercial and industrial loans, two of which were SBA loans with a balance of $1.4 million, which includes one loan that is 75% guaranteed and one loan that is 90% guaranteed by the SBA, and the third was a $2.5 million unsecured loan with a specific reserve of $1.3 million.

Capital Ratios (2)

The Bank’s capital ratios were in excess of the levels established for “well capitalized” institutions and are as follows:

 September 30, 2023 (2)June 30, 2023
CalPrivate Bank  
Tier I leverage ratio9.98%9.75%
Tier I risk-based capital ratio11.03%10.77%
Total risk-based capital ratio12.28%12.02%
   
(2) September 30, 2023 capital ratios are preliminary and subject to change.
 

About Private Bancorp of America, Inc.

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX: PBAM), is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank. CalPrivate Bank provides a Distinctly Different banking experience through unparalleled service and creative funding solutions to high-net-worth individuals, professionals, locally owned businesses, and real estate entrepreneurs. Customers are serviced through offices in Coronado, San Diego, La Jolla, Newport Beach, El Segundo and Beverly Hills as well as efficient electronic banking offerings. The Bank also offers various portfolio and government guaranteed lending programs, including SBA and cross-border Export-Import Bank programs. CalPrivate Bank is an SBA Preferred Lender and a Bauer Financial 5-star rated bank.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, including adjusted income before provision for income taxes, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share (“Adjusted EPS”), efficiency ratio, adjusted efficiency ratio, pretax pre-provision net revenue, average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average assets, return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's results of operations and financial condition and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of such results of operations and financial condition, permit investors to effectively analyze financial trends of our business activities, and enhance comparability with peers across the financial services sector. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and should be read in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures is included in the accompanying financial tables.

PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
 
  Sep 30, 2023  Jun 30, 2023  Sep 30, 2022 
Assets         
Cash and due from banks $20,013  $23,273  $13,506 
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions  20,508   27,566   44,776 
Interest-bearing deposits at Federal Reserve Bank  157,807   85,020   43,891 
Total cash and due from banks  198,328   135,859   102,173 
Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions  1,500   7,661   6,157 
Investment securities available for sale  86,648   94,574   107,332 
Loans held for sale  4,071   1,982   7,789 
Total loans held-for-investment  1,764,846   1,717,705   1,487,098 
Allowance for loan losses  (23,789)  (22,588)  (19,092)
Loans held-for-investment, net of allowance  1,741,057   1,695,117   1,468,006 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost  8,915   8,915   7,020 
Right of use asset  2,827   2,525   2,669 
Premises and equipment, net  1,447   1,539   2,040 
Servicing assets, net  2,449   2,875   3,502 
Accrued interest receivable  6,877   6,118   4,262 
Other assets  20,100   19,572   15,951 
Total assets $2,074,219  $1,976,737  $1,726,901 
          
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity         
Liabilities         
Noninterest bearing $595,023  $657,980  $763,227 
Interest Bearing  1,174,664   1,041,192   767,371 
Total deposits  1,769,687   1,699,172   1,530,598 
FHLB borrowings  82,000   66,000   30,000 
Other borrowings  17,959   17,958   17,952 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities  29,894   26,396   13,417 
Total liabilities  1,899,540   1,809,526   1,591,967 
          
Shareholders' equity         
Common stock  73,416   73,379   71,671 
Additional paid-in capital  3,584   3,405   3,568 
Retained earnings  108,757   100,281   70,386 
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net  (11,078)  (9,854)  (10,691)
Total shareholders' equity  174,679   167,211   134,934 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $2,074,219  $1,976,737  $1,726,901 
 


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
  For the three months ended  Year to Date 
  Sep 30, 2023  Jun 30, 2023  Sep 30, 2022  Sep 30, 2023  Sep 30, 2022 
Interest Income               
Loans $30,568  $28,270  $21,028  $85,066  $56,205 
Investment securities  562   560   578   1,702   1,550 
Deposits in other financial institutions  1,748   1,933   372   4,831   711 
Total interest income  32,878   30,763   21,978   91,599   58,466 
                
Interest Expense               
Deposits  8,210   6,581   1,011   19,715   1,748 
Borrowings  1,413   1,474   364   3,753   991 
Total interest expense  9,623   8,055   1,375   23,468   2,739 
                
Net interest income  23,255   22,708   20,603   68,131   55,727 
Provision (reversal) for credit losses  471   (7,149)  1,316   (6,605)  2,118 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses  22,784   29,857   19,287   74,736   53,609 
                
Noninterest income:               
Service charges on deposit accounts  313   310   306   971   887 
Net gain on sale of loans  466   171   647   1,111   3,886 
Other noninterest income  380   573   452   1,596   1,184 
Total noninterest income  1,159   1,054   1,405   3,678   5,957 
                
Noninterest expense:               
Compensation and employee benefits  7,512   7,189   7,261   22,731   21,948 
Occupancy and equipment  781   795   756   2,382   2,287 
Data processing  1,064   878   993   2,886   2,469 
Professional services  564   (836)  1,493   166   4,243 
Other expenses  1,922   776   1,224   4,037   4,222 
Total noninterest expense  11,843   8,802   11,727   32,202   35,169 
Income before provision for income taxes  12,100   22,109   8,965   46,212   24,397 
Provision for income taxes  3,611   6,575   2,614   13,215   7,131 
Net income $8,489  $15,534  $6,351  $32,997  $17,266 
Net income available to common shareholders $8,422  $15,407  $6,306  $32,763  $17,115 
                
Earnings per share               
Basic earnings per share $1.49  $2.72  $1.14  $5.81  $3.08 
Diluted earnings per share $1.47  $2.69  $1.12  $5.75  $3.03 
                
Average shares outstanding  5,658,340   5,654,435   5,549,480   5,640,764   5,559,122 
Diluted average shares outstanding  5,709,994   5,726,522   5,640,841   5,697,911   5,657,117 
                     


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
Consolidated average balance sheet, interest, yield and rates
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
 
  For the three months ended 
  Sep 30, 2023  Jun 30, 2023  Sep 30, 2022 
  Average
Balance		  Interest  Average
Yield/Rate		  Average
Balance		  Interest  Average
Yield/Rate		  Average
Balance		  Interest  Average
Yield/Rate		 
Interest-Earnings Assets                           
Deposits in other financial institutions $130,583  $1,748   5.31% $140,939  $1,933   5.50% $77,353  $372   1.91%
Investment securities  101,313   562   2.22%  110,332   560   2.03%  122,184   578   1.89%
Loans, including LHFS  1,745,113   30,568   6.95%  1,675,790   28,270   6.77%  1,438,489   21,028   5.80%
Total interest-earning assets  1,977,009   32,878   6.60%  1,927,061   30,763   6.40%  1,638,026   21,978   5.32%
Noninterest-earning assets  28,188         32,741         27,465       
Total Assets $2,005,197        $1,959,802        $1,665,491       
                            
Interest-Bearing Liabilities                           
Interest bearing DDA, excluding brokered  99,243   402   1.61%  99,334   364   1.47%  92,769   166   0.71%
Savings & MMA, excluding brokered  657,453   4,248   2.56%  645,219   3,570   2.22%  533,902   602   0.45%
Time deposits, excluding brokered  114,437   933   3.23%  101,241   719   2.85%  68,832   144   0.83%
Total deposits, excluding brokered  871,133   5,583   2.54%  845,794   4,653   2.21%  695,503   912   0.52%
Total brokered deposits  202,644   2,627   5.14%  155,577   1,928   4.97%  16,069   99   2.44%
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits  1,073,777   8,210   3.03%  1,001,371   6,581   2.64%  711,572   1,011   0.56%
                            
FHLB advances  87,190   1,142   5.20%  96,626   1,202   4.99%  15,299   92   2.39%
Other borrowings  17,958   271   5.99%  17,971   272   6.07%  17,951   272   6.06%
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities  1,178,925   9,623   3.24%  1,115,968   8,055   2.90%  33,250   364   4.34%
                            
Noninterest-bearing deposits  625,115         655,169   -      771,167       
Total Funding Sources  1,804,040   9,623   2.12%  1,771,137   8,055   1.82%  1,515,989   1,375   0.36%
                            
Noninterest-bearing liabilities  27,810         26,492         4,775       
Shareholders' equity  173,347         162,173         144,727       
                            
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $2,005,197        $1,959,802        $1,665,491       
                            
Net interest income/spread    $23,255   4.48%    $22,708   4.58%    $20,603   4.96%
Net interest margin        4.67%        4.73%        4.99%
                               


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
Consolidated average balance sheet, interest, yield and rates
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
 
  Year to Date 
  Sep 30, 2023  Sep 30, 2022 
  Average
Balance		  Interest  Average
Yield/Rate		  Average
Balance		  Interest  Average
Yield/Rate		 
Interest-Earnings Assets:                  
Deposits in other financial institutions $131,621  $4,831   4.91% $97,946  $711   0.97%
Investment securities  108,071   1,702   2.10%  119,042   1,550   1.74%
Loans  1,673,254   85,066   6.80%  1,349,382   56,205   5.57%
Total interest-earning assets  1,912,946   91,599   6.40%  1,566,370   58,466   4.99%
Noninterest-earning assets  28,581         25,751       
Total Assets $1,941,527        $1,592,121       
                   
Interest-Bearing Liabilities                  
Interest bearing DDA, excluding brokered  99,734   1,109   1.49%  86,388   235   0.36%
Savings & MMA, excluding brokered  640,803   10,196   2.13%  507,675   1,004   0.26%
Time deposits, excluding brokered  99,685   2,108   2.83%  68,182   371   0.73%
Total deposits, excluding brokered  840,222   13,413   2.13%  662,245   1,610   0.33%
Total brokered deposits  170,256   6,302   4.95%  15,364   138   1.20%
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits  1,010,478   19,715   2.61%  677,609   1,748   0.34%
                   
FHLB advances  77,651   2,938   5.06%  11,786   175   1.99%
Other borrowings  17,969   815   6.06%  17,949   816   6.08%
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities  1,106,098   23,468   2.84%  29,735   991   4.46%
                   
Noninterest-bearing deposits  649,863         737,578       
Total Funding Sources  1,755,961   23,468   1.79%  1,444,921   2,739   0.25%
                   
Noninterest-bearing liabilities  24,718         12,955       
Shareholders' equity  160,848         134,245       
                   
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $1,941,527        $1,592,121       
                   
Net interest income/spread    $68,131   4.61%    $55,727   4.74%
Net interest margin        4.76%        4.76%
                     


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
Condensed Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
  Sep 30, 2023  Jun 30, 2023  Mar 31, 2023  Dec 31, 2022  Sep 30, 2022 
Assets               
Cash and due from banks $198,328  $135,859  $211,812  $128,642  $102,173 
Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions  1,500   7,661   7,661   7,923   6,157 
Investment securities  86,648   94,574   103,790   104,652   107,332 
Loans held for sale  4,071   1,982   465   7,061   7,789 
Total loans held-for-investment  1,764,846   1,717,705   1,623,028   1,588,248   1,487,098 
Allowance for loan losses  (23,789)  (22,588)  (21,135)  (19,152)  (19,092)
Loans held-for-investment, net of allowance  1,741,057   1,695,117   1,601,893   1,569,096   1,468,006 
Right of use asset  2,827   2,525   2,889   3,265   2,669 
Premises and equipment, net  1,447   1,539   1,744   1,742   2,040 
Other assets and interest receivable  38,341   37,480   36,374   32,499   30,735 
Total assets $2,074,219  $1,976,737  $1,966,628  $1,854,880  $1,726,901 
                
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity               
Liabilities               
Noninterest Bearing $595,023  $657,980  $639,664  $691,392  $763,227 
Interest Bearing  1,174,664   1,041,192   944,102   983,730   767,371 
Total Deposits  1,769,687   1,699,172   1,583,766   1,675,122   1,530,598 
Borrowings  99,959   83,958   209,956   17,954   47,952 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities  29,894   26,396   20,592   18,480   13,417 
Total liabilities  1,899,540   1,809,526   1,814,314   1,711,556   1,591,967 
Shareholders' equity               
Common stock  73,416   73,379   73,254   72,221   71,671 
Additional paid-in capital  3,584   3,405   3,289   3,353   3,568 
Retained earnings  108,757   100,281   84,751   77,810   70,386 
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income  (11,078)  (9,854)  (8,980)  (10,060)  (10,691)
Total shareholders' equity  174,679   167,211   152,314   143,324   134,934 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $2,074,219  $1,976,737  $1,966,628  $1,854,880  $1,726,901 
                
Book value per common share $30.63  $29.32  $26.83  $25.60  $24.12 
Tangible book value per common share (1) $30.20  $28.82  $26.30  $25.06  $23.49 
Shares outstanding  5,703,350   5,702,637   5,676,017   5,599,025   5,594,380 
                     
(1) Non-GAAP measure. See GAAP to non-GAAP Reconciliation table.
 


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
Condensed Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
 For the three months ended 
 Sep 30, 2023  Jun 30, 2023  Mar 31, 2023  Dec 31, 2022  Sep 30, 2022 
Interest income$32,878  $30,763  $27,958  $26,065  $21,978 
Interest expense 9,623   8,055   5,790   3,469   1,375 
Net interest income 23,255   22,708   22,168   22,596   20,603 
Provision (reversal) for credit losses 471   (7,149)  73   60   1,316 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 22,784   29,857   22,095   22,536   19,287 
               
Noninterest income 1,159   1,054   1,465   1,084   1,405 
               
Compensation and employee benefits 7,512   7,189   8,030   8,482   7,261 
Occupancy and equipment 781   795   806   820   756 
Data processing 1,064   878   944   942   993 
Professional services 564   (836)  438   1,018   1,493 
Other expenses 1,922   776   1,339   1,813   1,224 
Total noninterest expense 11,843   8,802   11,557   13,075   11,727 
               
Income before provision for income taxes 12,100   22,109   12,003   10,545   8,965 
Income taxes 3,611   6,575   3,029   3,102   2,614 
Net income$8,489  $15,534  $8,974  $7,443  $6,351 
Net income available to common shareholders$8,422  $15,407  $8,923  $7,394  $6,306 
               
Earnings per share              
Basic earnings per share$1.49  $2.72  $1.59  $1.33  $1.13 
Diluted earnings per share$1.47  $2.69  $1.57  $1.31  $1.12 
               
Average shares outstanding 5,658,340   5,654,435   5,608,193   5,551,376   5,549,480 
Diluted average shares outstanding 5,709,994   5,726,522   5,673,394   5,645,355   5,640,841 


 Performance Ratios 
 Sep 30, 2023  Jun 30, 2023  Mar 31, 2023  Dec 31, 2022  Sep 30, 2022 
ROAA 1.68%  3.18%  1.96%  1.68%  1.51%
ROAE 19.43%  38.42%  24.80%  20.89%  17.41%
ROATCE (1) 19.74%  39.14%  25.32%  21.41%  17.84%
Net interest margin 4.67%  4.73%  4.90%  5.17%  4.99%
Net interest spread 4.48%  4.58%  4.80%  5.11%  4.96%
Efficiency ratio (1) 48.51%  37.04%  48.90%  55.22%  53.29%
Noninterest expense / average assets 2.34%  1.80%  2.52%  2.95%  2.79%
                    
(1) Non-GAAP measure. See GAAP to non-GAAP Reconciliation table.
                    


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
(Unaudited)
 
  Selected Quarterly Average Balances 
  (Dollars in thousands) 
  For the three months ended 
  Sep 30, 2023  Jun 30, 2023  Mar 31, 2023  Dec 31, 2022  Sep 30, 2022 
Total assets $2,005,197  $1,959,802  $1,857,994  $1,759,204  $1,665,491 
Earning assets $1,977,009  $1,927,061  $1,833,089  $1,733,577  $1,638,026 
Total loans, including loans held for sale $1,745,113  $1,675,790  $1,597,236  $1,527,863  $1,438,489 
Total deposits $1,698,892  $1,656,540  $1,624,777  $1,574,002  $1,482,739 
Total shareholders' equity $173,347  $162,173  $146,778  $141,330  $144,727 


  Loan Balances by Type 
  (Dollars in thousands) 
  Sep 30, 2023  Jun 30, 2023  Mar 31, 2023  Dec 31, 2022  Sep 30, 2022 
Real estate - investor owned $495,450  $481,518  $472,315  $476,404  $403,950 
Real estate - owner occupied  495,909   468,234   418,788   394,365   382,689 
Real estate - multifamily  159,447   150,003   141,783   130,901   136,841 
Real estate - single family  116,197   119,762   121,760   118,502   107,728 
Commercial business  435,183   421,717   401,277   405,919   394,369 
Land and construction  59,591   73,665   64,571   56,153   55,418 
Consumer  3,069   2,806   2,534   6,004   6,103 
Total loans held for investment $1,764,846  $1,717,705  $1,623,028  $1,588,248  $1,487,098 


  Deposits by Type 
  (Dollars in thousands) 
  Sep 30, 2023  Jun 30, 2023  Mar 31, 2023  Dec 31, 2022  Sep 30, 2022 
Noninterest-bearing DDA $595,023  $657,980  $639,664  $691,392  $763,227 
Interest-bearing DDA, excluding brokered  108,508   101,064   99,988   109,130   95,677 
Savings & MMA, excluding brokered  696,499   670,195   637,031   614,991   576,395 
Time deposits, excluding brokered  122,622   105,757   77,052   54,887   56,341 
Total deposits, excluding brokered  1,522,652   1,534,996   1,453,735   1,470,400   1,491,640 
Total brokered deposits  247,035   164,176   130,031   204,722   38,958 
Total deposits $1,769,687  $1,699,172  $1,583,766  $1,675,122  $1,530,598 
 


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
(Unaudited)
 
  Rollforward of Allowance for Credit Losses 
  (Dollars in thousands) 
  For the three months ended 
  Sep 30, 2023  Jun 30, 2023  Mar 31, 2023  Dec 31, 2022  Sep 30, 2022 
Allowance for loan losses:               
Beginning balance $22,588  $21,135  $19,152  $19,092  $17,776 
Impact of CECL adoption  -   -   1,910   -   - 
Provision for loan losses  1,194   (7,149)  73   60   1,316 
Net (charge-offs) recoveries  7   8,602   -   -   - 
Ending balance  23,789   22,588   21,135   19,152   19,092 
Reserve for unfunded commitments (1)  1,969   2,172   2,802   1,718   1,674 
Total allowance for credit losses $25,758  $24,760  $23,937  $20,870  $20,766 
 
(1) Includes $974 thousand related to the impact of CECL adoption on January 1, 2023.
 


  Asset Quality 
  (Dollars in thousands) 
  Sep 30, 2023  Jun 30, 2023  Mar 31, 2023  Dec 31, 2022  Sep 30, 2022 
Total loans held-for-investment $1,764,846  $1,717,705  $1,623,028  $1,588,248  $1,487,098 
Allowance for loan losses $(23,789) $(22,588) $(21,135) $(19,152) $(19,092)
30-89 day past due loans and still accruing $-  $-  $-  $-  $- 
90+ day past due loans and still accruing $-  $-  $-  $-  $- 
Nonaccrual loans $5,105  $3,354  $4,384  $3,880  $4,593 
NPAs / Assets  0.25%  0.17%  0.22%  0.21%  0.27%
NPLs / Total loans held-for-investment & OREO  0.29%  0.20%  0.27%  0.24%  0.31%
Net quarterly charge-offs (recoveries) $(7) $(8,602) $-  $-  $- 
Net charge-offs (recoveries) /avg loans (annualized)  0.00%  (2.05)%  0.00%  0.00%  0.00%
Allowance for loan losses to loans HFI  1.35%  1.32%  1.30%  1.21%  1.28%
Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans  465.99%  673.46%  482.09%  493.61%  415.68%
                     


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
(Unaudited)
 
The following tables present a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures for:  adjusted income before provision for income taxes, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS. We believe the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to assess our consolidated financial condition and consolidated results of operations and to assist investors in evaluating our financial results relative to our peers. These non-GAAP financial measures complement our GAAP reporting and are presented below to provide investors and others with information that we use to manage the business each period. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be taken together with the corresponding GAAP measures and should not be considered a substitute of the GAAP measures.
 
 GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation  
 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)  
                
  For the three months ended  Year to Date 
  Sep 30, 2023  Jun 30, 2023  Sep 30, 2022  Sep 30, 2023  Sep 30, 2022 
Adjusted income before provision for income taxes               
Income before provision for income taxes $12,100  $22,109  $8,965  $46,212  $24,397 
ANI recovery (1)  -   (7,708)  -   (7,708)  - 
Settlement of legal fees related to ANI litigation (2)  -   (1,635)  -   (1,635)  - 
Recovery of principal and interest on a loan acquired with credit deterioration as part of a business combination (3)  -   (986)  -   (986)  - 
Adjusted income before provision for income taxes (non-GAAP) $12,100  $11,780  $8,965  $35,883  $24,397 
                
Adjusted net income               
Net income $8,489  $15,534  $6,351  $32,997  $17,266 
ANI recovery, net of tax (1)(4)  -   (5,430)  -   (5,430)  - 
Settlement of legal fees related to ANI litigation, net of tax (2)(4)  -   (1,152)  -   (1,152)  - 
Recovery of principal and interest on a loan  acquired with credit deterioration as part of a business combination, net of tax(3)(4)  -   (694)  -   (694)  - 
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $8,489  $8,258  $6,351  $25,721  $17,266 
                
Adjusted diluted earnings per share ("Adjusted EPS")               
Diluted earnings per share $1.47  $2.69  $1.12  $5.75  $3.03 
ANI recovery, net of tax (1)(4)  -   (0.94)  -   (0.94)  - 
Settlement of legal fees related to ANI litigation, net of tax (2)(4)  -   (0.20)  -   (0.20)  - 
Recovery of principal and interest on a loan previously acquired with credit deterioration as part of a business combination, net of tax(3)(4)  -   (0.12)  -   (0.12)  - 
Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP) $1.47  $1.43  $1.12  $4.49  $3.03 
                
Diluted average shares outstanding  5,709,994   5,726,522   5,640,841   5,697,911   5,657,117 
 
(1) In the second quarter of 2023, the Company reached a settlement with the Receiver for ANI Investments and Gina Champion-Cain in which the Company recovered $7.7 million (or approximately $0.94 per diluted share after tax) plus certain rights to future recoveries from a guarantor of the charged off loan. This recovery amount represents 80% of the original principal charge-off and is net of the participant bank’s share.
(2) In the second quarter of 2023, in conjunction with the resolution of the ANI litigation, the Company was reimbursed $0.6 million of legal costs by the participant bank.  In addition, $0.5 million of previously invoiced legal fees were waived at settlement of the litigation.
(3) In the second quarter of 2023, the Company received $1.0 million related to a loan that was originated and written off by San Diego Private Bank ("SDPB") prior to SDPB merging with the Company in 2013.   Accordingly, the Company recorded an allowance recovery of $0.9 million for the amount that would have been written off at the time of the merger under CECL and $0.1 million of interest income for recovered interest.
(4) Net of tax effect of 29.6%, which is comprised of 21.0% for the statutory Federal tax rate plus 8.6% for state franchise taxes, net of Federal benefits.
 


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
(Unaudited)
 
The following tables present a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures for: efficiency ratio, adjusted efficiency ratio, pretax pre-provision net revenue, average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average assets, return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity. We believe the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to assess our consolidated financial condition and consolidated results of operations and to assist investors in evaluating our financial results relative to our peers. These non-GAAP financial measures complement our GAAP reporting and are presented below to provide investors and others with information that we use to manage the business each period. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be taken together with the corresponding GAAP measures and should not be considered a substitute of the GAAP measures.
 
  GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation 
  (Dollars in thousands) 
                
  For the three months ended 
  Sep 30, 2023  Jun 30, 2023  Mar 31, 2023  Dec 31, 2022  Sep 30, 2022 
Efficiency Ratio               
Noninterest expense $11,843  $8,802  $11,557  $13,075  $11,727 
Net interest income  23,255   22,708   22,168   22,596   20,603 
Noninterest income  1,159   1,054   1,465   1,084   1,405 
Total net interest income and noninterest income  24,414   23,762   23,633   23,680   22,008 
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)  48.51%  37.04%  48.90%  55.22%  53.29%
                
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio               
Noninterest expense $11,843  $8,802  $11,557  $13,075  $11,727 
Settlement of legal fees related to ANI litigation  -   1,635   -   -   - 
Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP)  11,843   10,437   11,557   13,075   11,727 
Total net interest income and noninterest income  24,414   23,762   23,633   23,680   22,008 
Recovery of  interest on a loan acquired with credit deterioration as part of a business combination  -   (84)  -   -   - 
Adjusted total net interest income and noninterest income (non-GAAP)  24,414   23,678   23,633   23,680   22,008 
Adjusted Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)  48.51%  44.08%  48.90%  55.22%  53.29%
                
Pretax pre-provision net revenue               
Net interest income $23,255  $22,708  $22,168  $22,596  $20,603 
Noninterest income  1,159   1,054   1,465   1,084   1,405 
Total net interest income and noninterest income  24,414   23,762   23,633   23,680   22,008 
Less: Noninterest expense  11,843   8,802   11,557   13,075   11,727 
Pretax pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $12,571  $14,960  $12,076  $10,605  $10,281 
                
Return and Adjusted Return on Average Assets, Average Equity, Average Tangible Equity               
Net income $8,489  $15,534  $8,974  $7,443  $6,351 
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (1)  8,489   8,258   8,974   7,443   6,351 
Average assets  2,005,197   1,959,802   1,857,994   1,759,204   1,665,491 
Average shareholders' equity  173,347   162,173   146,778   141,330   144,727 
Less: Average intangible assets  2,709   2,975   3,026   3,385   3,599 
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)  170,638   159,198   143,752   137,945   141,128 
                
Return on average assets  1.68%  3.18%  1.96%  1.68%  1.51%
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) (1)  1.68%  1.69%  1.96%  1.68%  1.51%
Return on average equity  19.43%  38.42%  24.80%  20.89%  17.41%
Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) (1)  19.43%  20.42%  24.80%  20.89%  17.41%
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)  19.74%  39.14%  25.32%  21.41%  17.85%
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1)  19.74%  20.81%  25.32%  21.41%  17.85%
                
Tangible book value per share               
Total equity  174,679   167,211   152,314   143,324   134,934 
Less: Total intangible assets  2,449   2,875   3,057   3,007   3,502 
Total tangible equity  172,230   164,336   149,257   140,317   131,432 
Shares outstanding  5,703,350   5,702,637   5,676,017   5,599,025   5,594,380 
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $30.20  $28.82  $26.30  $25.06  $23.49 
                     
(1) A reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income is provided on page 13.
                     


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
(Unaudited)
 
The following tables present a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures for: efficiency ratio, adjusted efficiency ratio, pretax pre-provision net revenue, average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average assets, return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity. We believe the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to assess our consolidated financial condition and consolidated results of operations and to assist investors in evaluating our financial results relative to our peers. These non-GAAP financial measures complement our GAAP reporting and are presented below to provide investors and others with information that we use to manage the business each period. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be taken together with the corresponding GAAP measures and should not be considered a substitute of the GAAP measures.
 
  GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation 
  (Dollars in thousands) 
       
  Year to Date 
  Sep 30, 2023  Sep 30, 2022 
Efficiency Ratio      
Noninterest expense $32,202  $35,169 
Net interest income  68,131   55,727 
Noninterest income  3,678   5,957 
Total net interest income and noninterest income  71,809   61,684 
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)  44.84%  57.01%
       
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio      
Noninterest expense $32,202  $35,169 
Settlement of legal fees related to ANI litigation  1,635   - 
Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP)  33,837   35,169 
Total net interest income and noninterest income  71,809   61,684 
Recovery of  interest on a loan acquired with credit deterioration as part of a business combination  (84)  - 
Adjusted total net interest income and noninterest income (non-GAAP)  71,725   61,684 
Adjusted Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)  47.18%  57.01%
       
Pretax pre-provision net revenue      
Net interest income $68,131  $55,727 
Noninterest income  3,678   5,957 
Total net interest income and noninterest income  71,809   61,684 
Less: Noninterest expense  32,202   35,169 
Pretax pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $39,607  $26,515 
       
Return and Adjusted Return on Average Assets, Average Equity, Average Tangible Equity      
Net income $32,997  $17,266 
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (1)  25,721   17,266 
Average assets  1,941,527   1,592,121 
Average shareholders' equity  160,848   134,245 
Less: Average intangible assets  2,879   2,903 
Average tangible common equity  157,969   131,342 
       
Return on average assets  2.27%  1.45%
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) (1)  1.77%  1.45%
Return on average equity  27.43%  17.20%
Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) (1)  21.38%  17.20%
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)  27.93%  17.58%
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1)  21.77%  17.58%
         
(1) A reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income is provided on page 13.