Unlock the Power of Stability Studies: Two-Day Seminar Offers In-Depth Training and Certification (November 13-14, 2023)

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Stability Testing of Pharmaceuticals and Biopharmaceuticals Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Prepare to enhance your expertise in the pharmaceutical industry with this intensive two-day seminar on stability studies and protocols. This comprehensive program is designed to equip participants with the knowledge and skills required to excel in stability testing, ensuring regulatory compliance and substantial cost savings.

Course Highlights:

Master Stability Studies: Learn how to conduct rigorous stability studies, efficiently manage stability samples, and optimize your facilities to meet regulatory standards.

Learn how to conduct rigorous stability studies, efficiently manage stability samples, and optimize your facilities to meet regulatory standards. Global Marketing Readiness: Design stability studies that are tailored for global marketing, increasing the likelihood of regulatory approval.

Design stability studies that are tailored for global marketing, increasing the likelihood of regulatory approval. Resource Efficiency: Discover strategies to save valuable resources on stability testing, resulting in significant financial savings.

Discover strategies to save valuable resources on stability testing, resulting in significant financial savings. Biopharmaceutical Stability: This updated course now includes vital insights into the stability of biopharmaceuticals, making it even more valuable for industry professionals.

Throughout the program, practical exercises will empower participants to apply their newfound knowledge with guidance from our experienced trainers.

Benefits of Attending:

Compliance Assurance: Ensure compliance with stability requirements for new and existing drug substances, products, and line extensions.

Ensure compliance with stability requirements for new and existing drug substances, products, and line extensions. Storage Expertise: Gain a deep understanding of storage tests, conditions, and protocols.

Gain a deep understanding of storage tests, conditions, and protocols. Efficiency Mastery: Learn to design highly efficient stability protocols tailored for global marketing, potentially leading to substantial financial savings.

Learn to design highly efficient stability protocols tailored for global marketing, potentially leading to substantial financial savings. Facility Management: Discover effective strategies for managing stability samples and facilities.

Discover effective strategies for managing stability samples and facilities. Change Adaptation: Understand the stability testing required when making changes to a product.

Understand the stability testing required when making changes to a product. Data Handling: Engage in discussions on data treatment, shelf-life assignment, and extrapolation.

Certification:

CPD Accreditation: Earn 12 CPD hours for your professional development records.

Earn 12 CPD hours for your professional development records. Certificate of Completion: Upon successfully completing the seminar, receive a certificate recognizing your achievement.

Who Should Attend:

This seminar is ideal for individuals involved in:

Stability testing of pharmaceuticals and biopharmaceuticals

The design of stability protocols

The management of stability samples and facilities

The development of pharmaceuticals requiring stability testing

The creation of regulatory documents incorporating stability data

Quality assurance professionals seeking to bolster their expertise

Agenda:

Background to stability testing and guidelines

The rationale for stability testing

Relevant guidelines

Storage tests, conditions, and protocols

Tests for drug substance and product types

Storage conditions and periods required

Typical protocols

Developing global stability protocols

In-use testing

Exercise 1: Designing a simple stability protocol

Management of stability samples and facilities

Sample management

Validation of storage facilities

How to treat excursions from the condition

Requirements for existing products, line extensions, and variations

Guidelines available (ICH, EU, and USA)

Requirements for the active ingredient

Requirements for product

Requirements for variations to marketed products

Exercise 2: Designing a more complex stability protocol

Data treatment, shelf-life assignment, and extrapolation

When is statistical treatment required?

How much extrapolation beyond real-time data is allowable?

Presentation of data in submissions

Setting shelf-life specifications

Exercise 3: Data treatment

Light stability testing

ICH Q1B guidelines

Light sources

Required exposure

Problems in light testing

Packaging considerations

Guidelines

Requirements when changing packaging

Demonstrating equivalence

Permeation considerations

Interaction studies

Exercise 4: Packaging

Biopharmaceutical stability

ICH Q5C and regulatory guidance

Complexity associated with biopharmaceuticals

Stability-indicating assays for biopharmaceuticals

Stability considerations for new modalities

Sundry considerations

Bulk stability

Manufacture in zones III/IV to be sold in zone I

Out-of-specification in stability

Matrixing and bracketing stability studies

Bracketing designs

Matrixing designs

ICH Q1D guidelines

What is acceptable for bracketing and matrixing?

Exercise 5: Designing efficient stability protocols

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xol5l1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.