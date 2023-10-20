Gene Therapy Revolutionizes Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment, Driving Global Market Growth

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs, valued at US$2 billion in 2022, is projected to grow to US$27.4 billion by 2030, with a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39.1% during the analysis period of 2022-2030.

Among the segments analyzed in the report, Exon Skipping is expected to lead the growth with a CAGR of 44.9%, reaching US$18.1 billion by the end of the forecast period. The Steroid Therapy segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 27.7% over the next 8 years.

Key Market Insights:

The U.S. Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs market is estimated at US$843.1 million in 2022.

China, the world's second-largest economy, is forecasted to reach a market size of US$2.4 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 46%.

Japan and Canada are also noteworthy markets, expected to grow at 32.6% and 31.7% respectively from 2022 to 2030.

Within Europe, Germany is forecasted to grow at approximately 34.8% CAGR.

Select Competitors:

Key players in the Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs market include:

Acceleron Pharma, Inc.

Akashi Therapeutics, Inc.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Eli Lilly and Company

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd.

Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.

Pfizer, Inc.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Economic Outlook:

The global economic outlook is showing signs of improvement, with growth recovery expected in the near term. While challenges such as slower-than-expected decline in global headline inflation, food and fuel inflation in developing countries, and high retail inflation persist, countries and governments are taking measures to address these issues.

The rise of new technologies, including generative AI, applied AI, machine learning, next-generation software development, Web3, cloud and edge computing, quantum technologies, electrification, renewables, and climate technologies, is expected to open up new opportunities in the global investment landscape. These technologies have the potential to drive incremental growth and value to global GDP.

The short-term economic landscape is expected to be a mix of challenges and opportunities, requiring resilience and adaptability from businesses and their leaders.

For more detailed insights into the Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs market and global economic trends, please refer to the full report.

What`s New?

Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment

Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and research platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 220 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $27.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 38.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

A Prelude to Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

Global Economic Update

From Pandemic to War & Inflation: "Gloomy Outlook for 2023 Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions

Here's How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy

Here's What's Causing Inflationary Pressures in the Global Market

Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation Puzzle Should Continue

Global Economy Faces a Tough Climb Towards Recovery Made Rockier by the War, Anti-Inflation Fiscal Policies & Slower Than Desirable Easing of Inflationary Pressures: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020 Through 2024

Impact of COVID-19 on Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs Market

Competition

Product Development as Hallmark of Global Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Global Market Overview and Prospects

Global Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs Market Set for a Rapid Growth, Driven by Rising Prevalence

A Review of the Approved DMD Drugs

North America and Europe to Remain Lucrative Markets

Molecular Therapy, Hospital/Clinic & Hospital Pharmacy: Hale & Hearty Segments of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market

Dynamic Factors Keeping Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market Growing

Market Drivers

Rising Incidence of DMD to Catalyze Growth

DMD Prevalence (in 100,000 Population) in Select Countries: 2020

High Uptake of Novel Therapies & Drugs

Market Restraints & Challenges

Lack of Standardization for Clinical Efficacy

Stringent Regulatory Regime

Market Opportunities

Product Developments & Rising Awareness

Surge in Clinical Trials to Launch Novel Options

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising R&D Investment to Boost DMD Market

Select Therapy Candidates Under Development for Treating DMD

Growing Government Support Propels Market Expansion

Biologics - The Most Dynamic Segment of the Market

Blossoming of Gene Therapy in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment Domain

Gene Therapy for DMD Treatment

Elevidys, The First Ground-breaking Gene Therapy for Treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD)

Children's National Hospital Starts Offering Newly Approved Gene Therapy for DMD

Promising Gene Therapies

Potential Side-Effects & Risks of Gene Therapies

Vamorolon Holds Potential to Lessen Health Risks Linked with Extended Use of Steriods

DT-DEC01 Offers Promise to Stabilize or Improve Motor Function

AOC 1044 Receives Orphan Drug Status for DMD44

Italfarmaco Group Announces NDA Acceptance for Givinostat Targeting Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

Uptrend in Healthcare Expenditure Creates Substantial Opportunities

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years 2019, 2021 & 2023

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pzfw1q

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment