Cityview Completes 123-Unit Multifamily Project in West Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cityview, a premier multifamily investment management and development firm, has completed The Parker – a 123-unit mixed-use project in the Pico-Robertson community of West Los Angeles. Now welcoming residents, the transit-oriented community is built to LEED Silver standards and features studio, one and two-bedroom apartments, including 13 affordable units, and 4,000 square feet of neighborhood retail.



“Located in a highly walkable community near Culver City, Miracle Mile, Beverly Hills and West Hollywood, The Parker fills a severe gap in housing supply in one of the most vibrant cultural and employment centers of Los Angeles,” said Sean Burton, CEO of Cityview. “With amenities designed to foster resident connection and creativity, The Parker provides an ideally located, sustainable housing option for residents in a rapidly growing area of Los Angeles.”

Designed in the 1920s as a center for art and commerce, the Pico-Robertson community has come of age as a hub for some of LA’s best bars and restaurants, world-famous museums, iconic music venues and eclectic boutique shops.

The Parker’s rooftop pool courtyard invites residents to unwind in the large daybeds, lounge chairs, firepits, and lush landscaping while enjoying sweeping views of Hollywood, Century City and Downtown. An open-air cinema features a projector with amphitheater seating, a ping pong table, lounge chairs and festival lights.

Residents can clear their mind in the expansive, state-of-the-art fitness center featuring a yoga area, treadmills, ellipticals, stationary bikes and weights, or visit the outdoor training deck equipped with battle ropes, a boxing bag and rock-climbing wall.

The community’s tech-enabled CV Works coworking space provides spacious communal and private seating areas equipped with ample chargers and a fireside lounge. Turnkey fiber optic internet and Wi-Fi create strong connectivity throughout the community.

A tranquil courtyard features intimate seating, while an open-air lounge offers cozy seating, a light art installation, firepit and incredible city views. For those who enjoy cooking or entertaining, the Parker’s outdoor dining room offers a kitchen, counter seating, tables, BBQ grilling stations, built-in pizza oven, hibachi grill, a TV, covered dining deck and firepit.

For residents with pets, The Parker features pet-friendly apartments, a dog playground with agility equipment as well as a dog wash and spa.

The Parker’s design draws inspiration from the nearby museums on Miracle Mile and features an industrial chic design aesthetic with high ceilings, warm porcelain marble tile walls, polished concrete and contemporary modern furniture and fixtures throughout the property. The light-filled spaces showcase the high-end design features like stainless steel appliances, luxury vinyl plank flooring, smart thermostats, keyless entry, quartz countertops, sweeping views and sleek finishes.

Located at 5935 W. Pico Blvd, The Parker’s sustainability features will reduce energy and water costs and usage and include energy efficient HVAC and lighting systems as well as cisterns that harvest rainwater for irrigation and reduce water consumption by up to 60%.

Cityview partnered with WPIC Construction, AC Martin, Nadia Geller Design and Labib Funk + Associates on the project, which created more than 500 jobs.

In addition to The Parker, Cityview’s other Los Angeles developments include the recently completed Jasper – a 296-unit opportunity zone project near Downtown Los Angeles. The firm also recently commenced construction on Apollo – a 265-unit multifamily development in Los Angeles’ South Bay - and will complete construction on Belle on Bev - a 243-unit multifamily project in Los Angeles’ Historic Filipinotown (HiFi) – later this year. The firm is also developing or entitling projects in other the Western U.S. markets, including Denver and Northern California.

For additional information, please visit theparkerla.com.

About Cityview

Founded in 2003, Cityview is a vertically integrated real estate investment management and development firm focused on multifamily housing in gateway markets in the Western U.S. Specializing in developing, acquiring, and operating opportunistic and value-add multifamily projects, Cityview creates sustainable housing options in transforming areas, changing cities into communities, people into neighbors and houses into homes. Cityview has invested in more than 130 projects to date. For more information, visit cityview.com.

